CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

CBSE NCC Syllabus for Class 12: The new academic session is all set to start. Students should be ready with all subject syllabi for the 2023-24 session to have a foot ahead from the start. CBSE has released the syllabus and sample papers for all the academic electives to help students prepare in advance for their new session. NCC (National Cadet Corps) is one of the academic electives in CBSE class 12 and an important subject for students putting efforts to have a future in defence.
This article is framed to help CBSE class 12 students to know their 2023-24 NCC syllabus with complete elaboration on common subjects and specialised subjects (army, navy, and air force). Read this post to check deleted units from the 2023-24 CBSE NCC syllabus and find a pdf to download at the tail of the information.
NATIONAL CADET CORPS (N.C.C) – (CODE: 076)
Class XII (2023-24) Max Marks - 70
Common Subjects
No.
Unit
Topics/Aims
1.
National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate a sense of patriotism, and secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation-building through national unity and social cohesion Scope: The concepts of national interests, objectives and integration, unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India
2.
Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience of orders Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command
Drill with Arms
Ceremonial Drill
Guard Mounting
3.
Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles Scope: Basic knowledge about rifles and firing
4.
Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with an emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building
5.
Disaster Management
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in the performance of selective duties during disasters Scope: Basic information about civil defence organisation and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
6.
Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about
7.
Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene Scope: Basic information about maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
8.
Adventure Training and Obstacle Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities
9.
Environment Awareness and Conservation
Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of the environment Scope: Basic understanding of the environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation, in particular,
Specialised Subject (Army)
No.
Units
Topics/Aim
1.
Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
2.
Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of the capability to use them to carry out simple map reading
3.
Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
4.
Introduction to Infantry Weapons and Equipment
Aim: To introduce cadets to infantry weapon Scope: Introduction to characteristics and capabilities of infantry weapons
5.
Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
6.
Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications Scope: Types of communications and future trends
Specialised Subject (Navy)
No.
Units
Topics/Aims
1.
Naval Orientation and Service Subjects
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches
2.
Naval War fare and its Components
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval Warfare Scope: Overview of fleet operations to include aviation, submarine operations and missiles
3.
Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval communication Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication organization, semaphore and wearing of flags
4.
Navigation
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods and equipment used for navigation
5.
Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods
6.
Boat Work
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and their parts and steering of boat Scope: Introduction to boats and their parts including the steering of boats and boat pulling
7.
Fire Fighting, flooding and damage control
Aim: Introduction to fire-fighting, flooding and damage control Scope: Impart basic knowledge about fire-fighting, flooding and damage control of a ship
8.
Ship and boat modelling
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to cadets Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling.
Specialised Subject (Air Force)
No.
Units
Topics/Aims
1.
General Service Knowledge
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF
Scope: Organization of IAF
2.
Air Campaigns
Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force Scope: An overview of important campaigns
3.
Aircraft Recognition
Aim: To introduce various aircraft of the Air Force
Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF
4.
Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
5.
Airmanship
Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship
Scope: ATC Procedures and basics of aviation medicine
6.
Navigation
Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air navigation
Scope: Fundamentals of map reading from the air
7.
Meteorology
Aim: To emphasize the need for knowledge of meteorology in aviation. Scope: Importance, various phenomena of weather and its effects on aviation
8.
Aero engines
Whole Unit deleted
9.
Air frames
Whole Unit deleted
10.
Instruments
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments
Scope: Introduction to Radars
11.
Aero-modelling
Aim: To provide knowledge about aero modelling
Scope: Materials used in different types of models. Building /Flying of aero-models
Get the complete NCC Class 12 CBSE syllabus from the link below:
|Download CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2023-24
Compare the 2023-24 CBSE NCC syllabus with the previous year's syllabus by referring to CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23
