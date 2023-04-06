CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2024: Get here an updated and detailed 2023-24 syllabus for CBSE NCC Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf and check deleted units.

CBSE NCC Syllabus for Class 12: The new academic session is all set to start. Students should be ready with all subject syllabi for the 2023-24 session to have a foot ahead from the start. CBSE has released the syllabus and sample papers for all the academic electives to help students prepare in advance for their new session. NCC (National Cadet Corps) is one of the academic electives in CBSE class 12 and an important subject for students putting efforts to have a future in defence.

This article is framed to help CBSE class 12 students to know their 2023-24 NCC syllabus with complete elaboration on common subjects and specialised subjects (army, navy, and air force). Read this post to check deleted units from the 2023-24 CBSE NCC syllabus and find a pdf to download at the tail of the information.

NATIONAL CADET CORPS (N.C.C) – (CODE: 076)

Class XII (2023-24) Max Marks - 70

Common Subjects No. Unit Topics/Aims 1. National Integration and Awareness Aim: To inculcate a sense of patriotism, and secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation-building through national unity and social cohesion Scope: The concepts of national interests, objectives and integration, unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India National Interests, Objectives, Threats ad Opportunities

Problems/ Challenges of National Integration 2. Drill Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience of orders Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill with Arms Getting on parade with rifle and dressing in the order

Dismissing and falling out Gun salute,

Salami Shastra

Squad drill

Short/long trail from the order and vice-versa

Examine arms Ceremonial Drill Guard Mounting 3. Weapon Training Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles Scope: Basic knowledge about rifles and firing The lying position, holding and aiming

Trigger operation and firing a shot

Range precautions and safety precautions

Theory of group and snap shooting 4. Personality Development and Leadership Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with an emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building Self-Awareness-know yourself/ insight

Interpersonal relationships and communication

Communication skills: group discussions/ lectures

Time management

Interview Skills

Sociability: Social Skills 5. Disaster Management Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in the performance of selective duties during disasters Scope: Basic information about civil defence organisation and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Assistance during natural/ other calamities: Flood/cyclone/earthquake/accident etc. 6. Social Awareness Community Development Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare NGOs – Role and contribution

Drug abuse and trafficking

Corruption

Social evils viz. dowry/ female feticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc 7. Health and Hygiene Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene Scope: Basic information about maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)

Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies

Wounds and fractures 8. Adventure Training and Obstacle Training Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities Para sailing 9. Environment Awareness and Conservation Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of the environment Scope: Basic understanding of the environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation, in particular, Waste management

Pollution control water, air, noise, soil

Specialised Subject (Army) No. Units Topics/Aim 1. Armed Forces Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces Modes of entry into the army

Honours and awards 2. Map Reading Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of the capability to use them to carry out simple map reading Cardinal points and types of North

Types of bearings and use of service protractor

Setting a map, finding North and own position 3. Field Craft and Battle Craft Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft Judging distance observation, camouflage and concealment

Field signals 4. Introduction to Infantry Weapons and Equipment Aim: To introduce cadets to infantry weapon Scope: Introduction to characteristics and capabilities of infantry weapons Characteristics of 5.56 INSAS rifle, ammunition, firepower, stripping, assembling and cleaning

Organization of infantry battalion 5. Military History Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards Indian Army War Heroes

Study of Indo-Pak wars of 1965, 1971 and Kargil 6. Communication Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications Scope: Types of communications and future trends Characteristics of walkie–talkie

Specialised Subject (Navy) No. Units Topics/Aims 1. Naval Orientation and Service Subjects Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches Organization of Ships and onboard organization

Naval customs and traditions

Modes of entry into the Indian Navy 2. Naval War fare and its Components Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval Warfare Scope: Overview of fleet operations to include aviation, submarine operations and missiles Introduction to anti-submarine warfare 3. Naval Communication Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval communication Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication organization, semaphore and wearing of flags Introduction to Semaphore

Phonetic Alphabets 4. Navigation Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods and equipment used for navigation Navigation of ships–basic requirements

Types of compass–gyro and magnetic, types of North

Simple chart work

Brief characteristics of its tides and its effects on ships 5. Seamanship Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods Types of anchor, purpose and holding ground 6. Boat Work Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and their parts and steering of boat Scope: Introduction to boats and their parts including the steering of boats and boat pulling Demonstrate rigging of a whaler and enterprise boat and parts of a sail

Instructions in the enterprise-class boat including elementary sailing rules 7. Fire Fighting, flooding and damage control Aim: Introduction to fire-fighting, flooding and damage control Scope: Impart basic knowledge about fire-fighting, flooding and damage control of a ship Causes of damage, flooding and damage control 8. Ship and boat modelling Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to cadets Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling. Types of models

Ship model competition

Care and handling of power tools

Specialised Subject (Air Force) No. Units Topics/Aims 1. General Service Knowledge Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF Scope: Organization of IAF Organization of Air Force

Branches of Air Force 2. Air Campaigns Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force Scope: An overview of important campaigns Indo-Pak War 1971

OP Safed Sagar 3. Aircraft Recognition Aim: To introduce various aircraft of the Air Force Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF Fighters

Transports

Helicopters 4. Principles of Flight Aim: To introduce principles of flight Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based Bernauli’s theorem and Venturi Effect

Aerofoil

Forces on an aircraft 5. Airmanship Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship Scope: ATC Procedures and basics of aviation medicine ATC/RT Procedure

Aviation Medicine 6. Navigation Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air navigation Scope: Fundamentals of map reading from the air Requirement of navigation

Glossary of terms 7. Meteorology Aim: To emphasize the need for knowledge of meteorology in aviation. Scope: Importance, various phenomena of weather and its effects on aviation Importance of met in aviation 8. Aero engines Whole Unit deleted 9. Air frames Whole Unit deleted 10. Instruments Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments Scope: Introduction to Radars 11. Aero-modelling Aim: To provide knowledge about aero modelling Scope: Materials used in different types of models. Building /Flying of aero-models

