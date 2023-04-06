CBSE Class 12 NCC sample question paper & Marking Scheme 2024: Download pdf

CBSE NCC Class 12 Sample Question Paper (2023-24): Download the sample papers, marking scheme, and other important resources for Class 12 CBSE NCC.

Class 12 CBSE NCC Exam 2024:NCC stands for National Cadet Corps. It is an Indian military cadet corps whose headquarters are located in Delhi. Students of schools and colleges willing to have a career in defence are free to join this on a voluntary basis. Students in NCC get basic military training. It is not mandatory that students who join NCC will surely be in defence, but yes they will be given preference based on their level of NCC certification. CBSE also have NCC as one of their academic electives that comprise common and specialised subjects. The subject code of CBSE Class 12 NCC is 076. There are three specialised subjects directly related to three Indian forces, Army, the Navy and Air Force. To improve your score in the NCC exam it is advised to solve CBSE-released sample question papers. You can find one in this article along with its marking cum solution scheme. Take a look at the general guidelines first.

CBSE Class 12 NCC Exam, General Instructions:

The question paper consists of two parts i.e. PART-I (49 marks) and PART-II (21 marks). Part-I is compulsory for all and it comprises of Section-A, Section-B and Section-C. Part-II shall be attempted as per the chosen wing and it comprises Section-D, Section-E and Section-F. The paper consists of 01, 02, 04 and 06 mark(s) questions. The answer to the 01 mark question is based on MCQ. The answer to the 02 mark question should not exceed 50 words. The answer to the 04 mark question should not exceed 150 words. The answer to the 06 mark question should not exceed 250 words. Time duration for theory examination: 3 hours Maximum marks allocated for theory examination: 70 Marks

CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2023-24:

PART-I: COMMON SUBJECTS (Total Marks: 49 Marks)

Section A

1. Choose the correct answer

i)How Linguistic Tolerance can help in achieving National Integration?

a) By respecting the language of other group

b) By the idea of a common language

c) By making fun of other languages

d) By restricting multi-languages

ii) The front rank raises which arm while dressing?

a) Right

b) Left

c) Any One

d) Both

iii) From where do you hold the rifle in the salami shastra with the left hand after throwing it up?

a) Butt

b) Muzzle

c) Point of balance

d) Magazine

iv) The most comfortable position for firing is ____________________.

a) Kneeling

b) Standing

c) Sitting

d) Lying

v) The effective range of .22 deluxe rifle is ________________.

a) 10 Yards

b) 25 Yards

c) 50 Yards

d) 100 yards

vi) Assertion (A) The central point of the area covered by the group of rounds fired with the consistent aim and held at the same aiming mark is called MPI.

Reason (R). If the shot is observed to miss the target, the sight should be altered.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A

c) A is true but R is false

d) A is false but R is true

vii) The creation of fire and its continuation requires:

1. Oxygen.

2. Sufficient heat to raise the temperature of the fuel to its burning point or ignition.

3. Combustible or burnable material (solid, liquid or gas).

a) 1&2

b) 2 &3

c) 1&3

d) 1,2 & 3

viii) MTP stands for:

a) Must Termination of Pregnancy

b) Medical Termination of Privacy

c) Medical Termination of Pregnancy

d) Medicated Termination of Pregnancy

ix) If a person is booked under the first offence of drink and drive, then it indicates that the Blood Alcohol Level (BAC) exceeds___________ in 100ml as detected by the Breathalyzer.

a) 20 mg

b) 80 mg

c) 50 mg

d) 30 mg

x) The Parasailing is also known as:

a) Parascending

b) Paragliding

c) Para Jumping

d) Slithering

xi) When was the first parasailing international competition held?

a) Mid 90‟s

b) Mid 70‟s

c) Mid 80‟s

d) Mid 60‟s

