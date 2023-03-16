CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Question Paper 2023: Download Solved Sample Paper PDF Here

CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Paper 2023 : Go through this article to get a CBSE authorized sample question paper for NCC Board Exam 2023 with marking scheme cum solution. Find important updates related to your CBSE Class 12 Board Exam here.

CBSE Class 12 NCC Board Exam 2023 Preparation: According to the date sheet provided by the Central Board of Secondary Education the CBSE Class 12 NCC Board Exam is scheduled for 21 March 2023, Tuesday. This time is very crucial for students appearing for their CBSE Board Exams 2022-23. Students have that tingling feeling to score high in their CBSE Board Exams to get a step ahead on the future ladder. To help students with their CBSE Class 12 NCC Board Exam Preparation this article provides a set of sample questions with their solutions. This 2023 NCC sample paper is CBSE approved with its marking scheme cum solution. Students can go through this Class 12 NCC Sample Paper to check their knowledge and work on the preparations accordingly.

As a student, you may wonder how a sample question paper can help you prepare for your upcoming CBSE Class 12 NCC (National Cadet Corps) Board Exam. Let us solve that query of yours. A sample paper is a dummy paper that CBSE releases yearly to help students. After going through the sample question paper a student gets an idea about the formatting, marks distribution, and important topics for their CBSE Board Exams. Thus, if you are planning to score above 90% marks in your CBSE Board Exams 2023 then do check the sample question paper provided below.

Sample Paper 2022-23

Class-XII

Subject: National Cadet Corps (076)

Time: 3 Hours Max Marks: 70

General Instructions

The question paper consists of two sections. Section A is compulsory for all. Section B shall be attempted as per the chosen wing. All questions are compulsory. However internal choices are given. The paper consists of 01, 02, 04, and 06 mark(s) questions. The answer to the 02 mark question should not exceed 50 words. The answer to the 04 mark question should not exceed 150 words. The answer to the 06 mark question should not exceed 250 words.

SECTION-A

Total Marks: 49

Q. No. Question Marks i A political unit consisting of an autonomous state inhabited predominantly by a people sharing a common culture, history, and language is known as a) Nation b) State c) State Nation d) Nation state 1 ii To whom is the national salute given? a) Prime minister b) Defence minister c) The president d) All of them OR When getting on parade with the rifle, the weapon is carried out at ‘tol shastra‟ or a) Short trail b) Bhumi shastra c) Salami shastra d) Baju shastra 1 iii Assertion (A). The cadet turns to the right, salute (if an officer/JCO is present on parade) pause and then step off. Reasoning (R). Dismiss denotes parade is completely terminated. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true but R is false d) A is false but R is true. 1 iv A series of shots fired at the same point of aim, from same position and hold is defined as a) Shooting b) Firing c) Group d) Practice 1 v The expansion of MPI is a) Main point of Impact b) Mean point of Impact c) Most point of Impact d) Maximum point of Impact 1 vi The weight of 7.62 mm SLR with full magazine is a) 4.4 kg b) 4.7 kg c) 5.1 kg d) 5.3 kg 1 vii These fire extinguishers contain dry chemicals or solution and are exclusively meant for extinguishing fires involving inflammable liquids such as oils, fats, or grease etc. a) CTC Carbon dioxide and Dry Chemical Extinguishers b) Foam Type or Dry Chemical Powder Extinguishers c) Soda Acid Extinguishers d) None of them 1 viii Who are most common violators of drunk driving? a) Children between 16-25 years of age b) Mostly drivers c) Most people returning from marriages in cities d) Mostly old aged persons 1 ix Assertion (A) Legal Drugs are those drugs where laws and regulations control the availability, quality and price of the drug. Reasoning (R) Drug trafficking and drug abuse are considered as a greater problem than drug consumption. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true but R is false d) A is false but R is true. 1 x A person with Cold clammy skin, Weak and rapid pulse, Shallow sighing and breathing what has happened with him? a) Heart attack b) Internal injuries c) Burning d) Drowning OR Delirium, Semi comma, comma are the stages of a) Drowning b) Heart attack c) Internal injuries d) Unconsciousness 1

To check all questions, download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

To increase your pace of learning please check below the marking scheme cum solution manual for the above mentioned CBSE Class 12 NCC Sample Question Paper 2023.

We hope this Sample Paper along with its Marking scheme will help you prepare strategically for your upcoming CBSE Class 12 NCC Board Exam 2023.

