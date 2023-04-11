CBSE Computer Science Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Check the 2023-24 syllabus of Computer Science for CBSE Class 12 here. Also download the PDF of the syllabus here from the direct link available.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: The Computer Science curriculum of CBSE Board is designed in such a way that the candidates are able to apply the concept of function, explain and use the concept of file handling, use basic data structure: Stacks, explain basics of computer networks and use Database concepts, SQL along with connectivity between Python and SQL. In this article, we have provided the complete curriculum of 12th class Computer Science which enlists the course learning outcome of the course, weightage of marks, unit-wise detailed syllabus content and list of practicals and project works, etc.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science 2023-24 Distribution of Marks

Unit No. Unit Name Marks Periods Theory Practical I Computational Thinking and Programming – 2 40 70 50 II Computer Networks 10 15 … III Database Management 20 25 20 Total 70 110 70

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Unit-wise Syllabus for 2023-24

Unit I: Computational Thinking and Programming – 2

Revision of Python topics covered in Class XI.

Functions : types of function (built-in functions, functions defined in module, user defined functions), creating user defined function, arguments and parameters, default parameters, positional parameters, function returning value(s), flow of execution, scope of a variable (global scope, local scope)

Exception Handling: Introduction, handling exceptions using try-except-finally blocks

Introduction to files, types of files (Text file, Binary file, CSV file), relative and absolute paths

Text file: opening a text file, text file open modes (r, r+, w, w+, a, a+), closing a text file, opening a file using with clause, writing/appending data to a text file using write() and writelines(), reading from a text file using read(), readline() and readlines(), seek and tell methods, manipulation of data in a text file

Binary file : basic operations on a binary file: open using file open modes (rb, rb+, wb, wb+, ab, ab+), close a binary file, import pickle module, dump() and load() method, read, write/create, search, append and update operations in a binary file

CSV file : import csv module, open / close csv file, write into a csv file using writer(),writerow(),writerows() and read from a csv file using reader()

Data Structure : Stack, operations on stack (push & pop), implementation of stack using list.

Unit II: Computer Networks

Evolution of networking: introduction to computer networks, evolution of networking (ARPANET, NSFNET, INTERNET)

Data communication terminologies : concept of communication, components of data communication (sender,receiver, message, communication media, protocols), measuring capacity of communication media (bandwidth, data transfer rate), IP address, switching techniques (Circuit switching, Packet switching)

Transmission media : Wired communication media (Twisted pair cable, Co-axial cable, Fiber-optic cable), Wireless media (Radio waves, Micro waves, Infrared waves)

Network devices (Modem, Ethernet card, RJ45, Repeater, Hub, Switch, Router, Gateway, WIFI card)

Network topologies and Network types : types of networks (PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN), networking topologies (Bus, Star, Tree)

Network protocol : HTTP, FTP, PPP, SMTP, TCP/IP, POP3, HTTPS, TELNET, VoIP

Introduction to web services : WWW, Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML), Extensible Markup Language (XML), domain names, URL, website, web browser, web servers, web hosting

Unit III: Database Management

Database concepts: introduction to database concepts and its need

Relational data model : relation, attribute, tuple, domain, degree, cardinality, keys (candidate key, primary key, alternate key, foreign key)

Structured Query Language: introduction, Data Definition Language and Data Manipulation Language, data type (char(n), varchar(n), int, float, date), constraints (not null, unique, primary key), create database, use database, show databases, drop database, show tables, create table, describe table, alter table (add and remove an attribute, add and remove primary key), drop table, insert, delete, select, operators (mathematical, relational and logical), aliasing, distinct clause, where clause, in, between, order by, meaning of null, is null, is not null, like, update command, delete command, aggregate functions (max, min, avg, sum, count), group by, having clause, joins: cartesian product on two tables, equi-join and natural join

Interface of python with an SQL database: connecting SQL with Python, performing insert, update, delete queries using cursor, display data by using connect(), cursor(), execute(), commit(), fetchone(), fetchall(), rowcount, creating database connectivity applications, use of %s format specifier or format() to perform query

