CBSE Computer Science Practical Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Check the 2023-24 Practical Syllabus of Computer Science for CBSE Class 12 here. Also download the PDF of the Practical Syllabus here from the direct link available.

Get here CBSE Computer Science Practical Syllabus for Class 12

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Practical Syllabus: Computer Science syllabus of CBSE Class 12 for the academic year 2023-24 has been released by the board. The syllabus includes three units wherein practicals are included in unit 1 Computational Thinking and Programming 2 and unit 2 Database Management. In this article, candidates can check each and every detail regarding the 12th class Computer Science Practical syllabus and project work details.

Distribution of Marks in CBSE Class 12 Computer Science 2023-24

Unit No. Unit Name Marks I Computational Thinking and Programming – 2 40 II Computer Networks 10 III Database Management 20 Total 70

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Practical Syllabus for 2023-24

S. No. Unit Name Marks (Total = 30) 1 Lab Test: 1. Python program (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code quality) 8 2. SQL queries (4 queries based on one or two tables) 4 2 Report file: ● Minimum 15 Python programs. ● SQL Queries – Minimum 5 sets using one table / two tables. ● Minimum 4 programs based on Python - SQL connectivity 7 3 Project (using concepts learnt in Classes 11 and 12) 8 4 Viva voce 3

Suggested Practical List for CBSE Class 12 Computer Science

Python Programming

Read a text file line by line and display each word separated by a #.

Read a text file and display the number of vowels/consonants/uppercase/lowercase characters in the file.

Remove all the lines that contain the character 'a' in a file and write it to another file.

Create a binary file with name and roll number. Search for a given roll number and display the name, if not found display appropriate message.

Create a binary file with roll number, name and marks. Input a roll number and update the marks.

Write a random number generator that generates random numbers between 1 and 6 (simulates a dice).

Write a Python program to implement a stack using list.

Create a CSV file by entering user-id and password, read and search the password for given userid.

Database Management

Create a student table and insert data. Implement the following SQL commands on the student table:

o ALTER table to add new attributes / modify data type / drop attribute

o UPDATE table to modify data

o ORDER By to display data in ascending / descending order

o DELETE to remove tuple(s)

o GROUP BY and find the min, max, sum, count and average

Similar exercise may be framed for other cases.

Integrate SQL with Python by importing suitable module

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Projects

Aim: Create something that is tangible and useful using Python file handling/ Python-SQL connectivity after finding a real world problem that is worthwhile to solve.

To be done in groups of two to three students and should be started by students at least 6 months before the submission deadline.

The students should be sensitised to avoid plagiarism and violations of copyright issues while working on projects. Teachers should take necessary measures for this.

Also check: