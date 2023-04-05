CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2024: Get here an updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Home Science Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Home Science Syllabus for Class 12: This article is designed to help students get verified and to-the-point knowledge on the Home Science subject. Home Science is one of the academic electives class XII students study. This post revolves around the Home Science syllabus 2024 which is recently released by the CBSE Board to ensure a smooth start to the new session 2023-24.

We have framed a detailed syllabus with clear objectives, learning outcomes and unit-wise mark distribution that you will find as you will proceed through this post. Let us start with the objectives of the 2024 CBSE Class 12 Home Science syllabus.

Learning Objectives of the Syllabus

The Home Science curriculum at the senior secondary level has been framed to enable the learners to:

develop an understanding of the self and one's role and responsibilities as a productive individual and as a member of family, community and society. integrate learning across diverse domains and undertake a critical analysis of issues and concerns specific to family, community and society. appreciate the discipline of Home Science for professional careers. acquaint learners with the basic knowledge specific to five domains namely, Foods and nutrition, Human Development and Family Studies, Fabric and Apparel, Resource Management and Communication and Extension. develop functional skills in the five domains for career and employment. equip learners for the enrichment and higher studies.

Learning Outcomes of the Syllabus

After undertaking the course students will be able to:

function as a productive and responsible individual in relation to self, family, community and society. apply the basics of human development with specific reference to self, family and community. utilize the skills of judicious management of various resources. be sensitized to fabric and apparel, their selection and care. inculcate healthy food habits and lifestyles to enable the prevention and management of diseases. become an alert and aware consumer. appreciate the potential of entrepreneurship and other varied professional opportunities to make informed career choices.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Course Structure 2024

Theory: 70 marks

Practical: 30 marks

Theory paper duration: 3 hours

S. No. Units Marks No. of Periods 1 Work, Livelihood and Career 05 10 2 Nutrition, Food Science and Technology 23 33 3 Human Development and Family Studies 10 24 4 Fabric and Apparel 17 28 5 Resource Management 10 24 6 Communication and Extension 05 07 Theory 70 126 Practical 30 28 Total 100 154

Unit-Wise Home Science CBSE Class 12 Syllabus

Unit I WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER Chapter: WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER Introduction Work and meaningful work

Work, careers and livelihood Traditional occupation in India Agriculture

Handicrafts

Indian cuisine

Visual arts Work, Age and Gender Gender issues in relation to work

Issues and concerns related to women and work KGBV Beti bachao ,Beti Padhao Yojana Attitudes and approaches to work and life skills for livelihood Attitudes and approaches to work

Life skills for livelihood

Essential soft skills at workplace Ergonomics Definition and need for ergonomics

Benefits of Ergonomics Entrepreneurship Definition and characteristics Unit II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Chapter: CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS Introduction Significance

Nutrition Clinical Nutrition Basic concepts Diet therapy Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets Changes in consistency Feeding routes Prevention of chronic diseases Preparing for career Scope Chapter: PUBLIC NUTRITION AND HEALTH Introduction Significance Basic concept Public health nutrition

Nutritional Problems of India o Protein-energy malnutrition o Micronutrient deficiencies Iron deficiency anaemia Vitamin A deficiency Iodine deficiency disorders Strategies/Intervention to Tackle Nutritional problems Diet or food-based strategies Nutrient based strategies Nutrition programmes operating in India ICDS Nutrient Deficiency Control Programmes Food Supplementation Programmes Food Security Programme Health Care Scope Chapter: FOOD PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY Introduction Significance Basic Concepts Food Science

Food Processing

Food Technology

Food Manufacturing Development of food processing and technology Importance of Food Processing and Preservation Classification of food on the basis of extent and type of processing Preparing for a career Scope Chapter: FOOD QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY Introduction Significance Basic Concepts Food safety (Toxicity & Hazard)

Hazards (Physical, chemical and biological)

Food infection

Food poisoning

Food quality Food standards regulation in India-FSSA (2006) International Organisations and agreements in the area of Food Standards, Quality, Research and Trade Codex Alimentarius Commission

International Organisation for Standardisation

World Trade Organisation Food Safety Management Systems Good manufacturing practices (GMP)

Good handling practices (GHP)

Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) Scope Unit III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES Chapter: Early Childhood Care and Education Significance Basic concepts Preparing for a career Scope Chapter: Management of support services, Institutions and programmes for children, youth and elderly Significance Basic concepts Why are children vulnerable? Institutions, programmes and initiatives for children ICDS

SOS Children‟s Village

Children‟s Homes run by the Government

Adoption Why are Youth vulnerable? Youth programmes in India Why are the elderly vulnerable? Some programmes for the elderly Preparing for a career Scope Unit IV FABRIC AND APPAREL Chapter: Design for Fabric and Apparel Introduction Basic concepts (Design: Structural & Applied) Elements of design Colour

Texture

Line

Shapes or form Principles of Design Proportion

Balance

Emphasis

Rhythm

Harmony Preparing for career Scope Chapter: Fashion Design and Merchandising Introduction Significance Basic Concepts Fashion terminology –Fashion, fads, style, classic Fashion Development France-The centre of fashion

Fashion Evolution Fashion Merchandising Fashion Retail Organization Preparing For a career Scope Chapter: Care and maintenance of fabrics in Institution Introduction Basic concepts Washing equipment

Drying equipment

Ironing/pressing equipment Institutions Preparing for a career Scope Unit V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Chapter: Hospitality Management Introduction Significance Basic concepts Departments involved in hospitality management of an organization Scope Chapter: Consumer Education and Protection Introduction Significance of consumer education and protection Basic concepts Consumer product

Consumer behaviour

Consumer forum

Consumer footfalls

Consumer problems

Consumer rights

Standardized marks (ISI, Wool Mark, Hall Mark, Silk Mark)

Protection Councils

Consumer Responsibilities Scope Unit VI COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION Chapter: Development communication and Journalism Introduction Significance Basic concepts Development

Development journalism

Development Communication Methods of communication Campaign

Radio and television

Print media

Information and communication technologies Knowledge and skills required for a career in this field Scope and career avenues in development communication

Practical Syllabus: CBSE Home Science Class 12

UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY 1. Modification of normal diet to a soft diet for an elderly person. 2. Development and preparation of supplementary foods for the nutrition programme. 3. Planning a menu for a school canteen or mid-day meal in school for a week. 4. Design, prepare and evaluate a processed food product. 5. Qualitative test for food adulteration in: pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida. UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES 1. Preparation and use of any one teaching aid to communicate socially relevant messages for children/ adolescents /adults in the community. OR Preparation of any one toy for children (age appropriate) using locally available and indigenous material UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL 1. Preparation of any one article using applied textile design techniques; tie and dye/ batik/block printing 2. Remove different types of stains from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea and coffee. UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 1. Evaluate any one advertisement for any job position. 2. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA) b) Consumer responsibilities c) Consumer organization d) Consumer Problem

