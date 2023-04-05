JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2024: Get here an updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Home Science Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

Download CBSE Board Class 12 Home Science Syllabus PDF for session 2023-24
Download CBSE Board Class 12 Home Science Syllabus PDF for session 2023-24

CBSE Home Science Syllabus for Class 12: Hello readers, if you are reading this article then you might be on the search for the latest CBSE Class 12 Home Science syllabus or maybe looking for other study resources related to the subject. If yes then you are at the right post. This article is designed to help students get verified and to-the-point knowledge on the Home Science subject. Home Science is one of the academic electives class XII students study. Well, elective means students may or may not have opted for this.  This post revolves around the Home Science syllabus 2024 which is recently released by the CBSE Board to ensure a smooth start to the new session 2023-24. 

We have framed a detailed syllabus with clear objectives, learning outcomes and unit-wise mark distribution that you will find as you will proceed through this post. Let us start with the objectives of the 2024 CBSE Class 12 Home Science syllabus.

Learning Objectives of the Syllabus

The Home Science curriculum at the senior secondary level has been framed to enable the learners to:

  1. develop an understanding of the self and one's role and responsibilities as a productive individual and as a member of family, community and society.
  2. integrate learning across diverse domains and undertake a critical analysis of issues and concerns specific to family, community and society.
  3. appreciate the discipline of Home Science for professional careers.
  4. acquaint learners with the basic knowledge specific to five domains namely, Foods and nutrition, Human Development and Family Studies, Fabric and  Apparel, Resource Management and Communication and Extension.
  5. develop functional skills in the five domains for career and employment.
  6. equip learners for the enrichment and higher studies.

Learning Outcomes of the Syllabus

After undertaking the course students will be able to:

  1. function as a productive and responsible individual in relation to self, family, community and society.
  2. apply the basics of human development with specific reference to self, family and community.
  3. utilize the skills of judicious management of various resources.
  4. be sensitized to fabric and apparel, their selection and care.
  5. inculcate healthy food habits and lifestyles to enable the prevention and management of diseases.
  6. become an alert and aware consumer.
  7. appreciate the potential of entrepreneurship and other varied professional opportunities to make informed career choices.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Course Structure 2024

  • Theory: 70 marks
  • Practical: 30 marks
  • Theory paper duration: 3 hours

 

S. No.

Units

Marks

No. of Periods

1

Work, Livelihood and Career

05

10

2

Nutrition, Food Science and Technology

23

33

3

Human Development and Family Studies

10

24

4

Fabric and Apparel

17

28

5

Resource Management

10

24

6

Communication and Extension

05

07
 

Theory

70

126
 

Practical

30

28
 

Total

100

154

 

Unit-Wise Home Science CBSE Class 12 Syllabus

 

Unit I

WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER

  
 

Chapter: WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER

Introduction

  • Work and meaningful work
  • Work, careers and livelihood

Traditional occupation in India

  • Agriculture
  • Handicrafts
  • Indian cuisine
  • Visual arts

Work, Age and Gender

  • Gender issues in relation to work
  • Issues and concerns related to women and work

KGBV

Beti bachao ,Beti Padhao Yojana

Attitudes and approaches to work and life skills for livelihood

  • Attitudes and approaches to work
  • Life skills for livelihood
  • Essential soft skills at workplace

Ergonomics

  • Definition and need for ergonomics
  • Benefits of Ergonomics

Entrepreneurship

  • Definition and characteristics

Unit II

NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

  
 

Chapter: CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

Introduction

  • Significance
  • Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Basic concepts

Diet therapy

Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets

Changes in consistency

Feeding routes

Prevention of chronic diseases

Preparing for career

Scope
 

Chapter: PUBLIC NUTRITION AND HEALTH

Introduction

Significance

Basic concept

  • Public health nutrition
  • Nutritional Problems of India

  o Protein-energy malnutrition

  o Micronutrient deficiencies

Iron deficiency anaemia

Vitamin A deficiency

Iodine deficiency disorders

Strategies/Intervention to Tackle Nutritional problems

Diet or food-based strategies

Nutrient based strategies

Nutrition programmes operating in India

ICDS

Nutrient Deficiency Control Programmes

Food Supplementation Programmes

Food Security Programme

Health Care

Scope
 

Chapter: FOOD PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY

Introduction

Significance

Basic Concepts

  • Food Science
  • Food Processing
  • Food Technology
  • Food Manufacturing

Development of food processing and technology

Importance of Food Processing and Preservation

Classification of food on the basis of extent and type of processing

Preparing for a career

Scope
 

Chapter: FOOD QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY

Introduction

Significance

Basic Concepts

  • Food safety (Toxicity & Hazard)
  • Hazards (Physical, chemical and biological)
  • Food infection
  • Food poisoning
  • Food quality

Food standards regulation in India-FSSA (2006)

International Organisations and agreements in the area of Food

Standards, Quality, Research and Trade

  • Codex Alimentarius Commission
  • International Organisation for Standardisation
  • World Trade Organisation

Food Safety Management Systems

  • Good manufacturing practices (GMP)
  • Good handling practices (GHP)
  • Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP)

Scope

Unit III

HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES

  
 

Chapter: Early Childhood Care and Education

Significance

Basic concepts

Preparing for a career

Scope
 

Chapter: Management of support services, Institutions and programmes for

children, youth and elderly

Significance

Basic concepts

Why are children vulnerable?

Institutions, programmes and initiatives for children

  • ICDS
  • SOS Children‟s Village
  • Children‟s Homes run by the Government
  • Adoption

Why are Youth vulnerable?

Youth programmes in India

Why are the elderly vulnerable?

Some programmes for the elderly

Preparing for a career

Scope

Unit IV

FABRIC AND APPAREL

  
 

Chapter: Design for Fabric and Apparel

Introduction

Basic concepts (Design: Structural & Applied)

Elements of design

  • Colour
  • Texture
  • Line
  • Shapes or form

Principles of Design

  • Proportion
  • Balance
  • Emphasis
  • Rhythm
  • Harmony

Preparing for career

Scope
 

Chapter: Fashion Design and Merchandising

Introduction

Significance

Basic Concepts

  • Fashion terminology –Fashion, fads, style, classic

Fashion Development

  • France-The centre of fashion
  • Fashion Evolution

Fashion Merchandising

Fashion Retail Organization

Preparing For a career

Scope
 

Chapter: Care and maintenance of fabrics in Institution

Introduction

Basic concepts

  • Washing equipment
  • Drying equipment
  • Ironing/pressing equipment

Institutions

Preparing for a career

Scope

Unit V

RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

  
 

Chapter: Hospitality Management

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

Departments involved in hospitality management of an organization

Scope
 

Chapter: Consumer Education and Protection

Introduction

Significance of consumer education and protection

Basic concepts

  • Consumer product
  • Consumer behaviour
  • Consumer forum
  • Consumer footfalls
  • Consumer problems
  • Consumer rights
  • Standardized marks (ISI, Wool Mark, Hall Mark, Silk Mark)
  • Protection Councils
  • Consumer Responsibilities

Scope

Unit VI

COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION

  
 

Chapter: Development communication and Journalism

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

  • Development
  • Development journalism
  • Development Communication

Methods of communication

  • Campaign
  • Radio and television
  • Print media
  • Information and communication technologies

Knowledge and skills required for a career in this field

Scope and career avenues in development communication

 

Practical Syllabus: CBSE Home Science Class 12

 

UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

1. Modification of normal diet to a soft diet for an elderly person.

2. Development and preparation of supplementary foods for the nutrition programme.

3. Planning a menu for a school canteen or mid-day meal in school for a week.

4. Design, prepare and evaluate a processed food product.

5. Qualitative test for food adulteration in: pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida.

UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES

1. Preparation and use of any one teaching aid to communicate socially relevant

messages for children/ adolescents /adults in the community.

OR

Preparation of any one toy for children (age appropriate) using locally available and

indigenous material

UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL

1. Preparation of any one article using applied textile design techniques; tie and dye/ 

batik/block printing

2. Remove different types of stains from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, 

ink, lipstick, tea and coffee.

UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

1. Evaluate any one advertisement for any job position.

2. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following

a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)

b) Consumer responsibilities

c) Consumer organization

d) Consumer Problem
Download the Complete CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Here

 

FAQ

How many units are covered in CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2024?

The latest CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus has six units with a total of 13 chapters distributed in them. The six units are; 1 Work, Livelihood and Career, 2 Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, 3 Human Development and Family Studies, 4 Fabric and Apparel, 5 Resource Management, and 6 Communication and Extension.

How many Chapters are covered in CBE Class 12 Home Syllabus 2024?

As per the newly released syllabus by the CBSE Board. Home Science Class 12 syllabus comprises 13 chapters distributed in 6 units. To get detailed information check the CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24 on Jagran Josh’s official website.
