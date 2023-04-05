CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Home Science Syllabus for Class 12: Hello readers, if you are reading this article then you might be on the search for the latest CBSE Class 12 Home Science syllabus or maybe looking for other study resources related to the subject. If yes then you are at the right post. This article is designed to help students get verified and to-the-point knowledge on the Home Science subject. Home Science is one of the academic electives class XII students study. Well, elective means students may or may not have opted for this. This post revolves around the Home Science syllabus 2024 which is recently released by the CBSE Board to ensure a smooth start to the new session 2023-24.
Learning Objectives of the Syllabus
The Home Science curriculum at the senior secondary level has been framed to enable the learners to:
- develop an understanding of the self and one's role and responsibilities as a productive individual and as a member of family, community and society.
- integrate learning across diverse domains and undertake a critical analysis of issues and concerns specific to family, community and society.
- appreciate the discipline of Home Science for professional careers.
- acquaint learners with the basic knowledge specific to five domains namely, Foods and nutrition, Human Development and Family Studies, Fabric and Apparel, Resource Management and Communication and Extension.
- develop functional skills in the five domains for career and employment.
- equip learners for the enrichment and higher studies.
Learning Outcomes of the Syllabus
After undertaking the course students will be able to:
- function as a productive and responsible individual in relation to self, family, community and society.
- apply the basics of human development with specific reference to self, family and community.
- utilize the skills of judicious management of various resources.
- be sensitized to fabric and apparel, their selection and care.
- inculcate healthy food habits and lifestyles to enable the prevention and management of diseases.
- become an alert and aware consumer.
- appreciate the potential of entrepreneurship and other varied professional opportunities to make informed career choices.
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Course Structure 2024
- Theory: 70 marks
- Practical: 30 marks
- Theory paper duration: 3 hours
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
No. of Periods
|
1
|
Work, Livelihood and Career
|
05
|
10
|
2
|
Nutrition, Food Science and Technology
|
23
|
33
|
3
|
Human Development and Family Studies
|
10
|
24
|
4
|
Fabric and Apparel
|
17
|
28
|
5
|
Resource Management
|
10
|
24
|
6
|
Communication and Extension
|
05
|
07
|
Theory
|
70
|
126
|
Practical
|
30
|
28
|
Total
|
100
|
154
Unit-Wise Home Science CBSE Class 12 Syllabus
|
Unit I
|
WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER
|
Chapter: WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER
|
Introduction
Traditional occupation in India
Work, Age and Gender
KGBV
Beti bachao ,Beti Padhao Yojana
Attitudes and approaches to work and life skills for livelihood
Ergonomics
Entrepreneurship
|
Unit II
|
NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
|
Chapter: CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
|
Introduction
Clinical Nutrition
Basic concepts
Diet therapy
Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets
Changes in consistency
Feeding routes
Prevention of chronic diseases
Preparing for career
Scope
|
Chapter: PUBLIC NUTRITION AND HEALTH
|
Introduction
Significance
Basic concept
o Protein-energy malnutrition
o Micronutrient deficiencies
Iron deficiency anaemia
Vitamin A deficiency
Iodine deficiency disorders
Strategies/Intervention to Tackle Nutritional problems
Diet or food-based strategies
Nutrient based strategies
Nutrition programmes operating in India
ICDS
Nutrient Deficiency Control Programmes
Food Supplementation Programmes
Food Security Programme
Health Care
Scope
|
Chapter: FOOD PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY
|
Introduction
Significance
Basic Concepts
Development of food processing and technology
Importance of Food Processing and Preservation
Classification of food on the basis of extent and type of processing
Preparing for a career
Scope
|
Chapter: FOOD QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY
|
Introduction
Significance
Basic Concepts
Food standards regulation in India-FSSA (2006)
International Organisations and agreements in the area of Food
Standards, Quality, Research and Trade
Food Safety Management Systems
Scope
|
Unit III
|
HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES
|
Chapter: Early Childhood Care and Education
|
Significance
Basic concepts
Preparing for a career
Scope
|
Chapter: Management of support services, Institutions and programmes for
children, youth and elderly
|
Significance
Basic concepts
Why are children vulnerable?
Institutions, programmes and initiatives for children
Why are Youth vulnerable?
Youth programmes in India
Why are the elderly vulnerable?
Some programmes for the elderly
Preparing for a career
Scope
|
Unit IV
|
FABRIC AND APPAREL
|
Chapter: Design for Fabric and Apparel
|
Introduction
Basic concepts (Design: Structural & Applied)
Elements of design
Principles of Design
Preparing for career
Scope
|
Chapter: Fashion Design and Merchandising
|
Introduction
Significance
Basic Concepts
Fashion Development
Fashion Merchandising
Fashion Retail Organization
Preparing For a career
Scope
|
Chapter: Care and maintenance of fabrics in Institution
|
Introduction
Basic concepts
Institutions
Preparing for a career
Scope
|
Unit V
|
RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
|
Chapter: Hospitality Management
|
Introduction
Significance
Basic concepts
Departments involved in hospitality management of an organization
Scope
|
Chapter: Consumer Education and Protection
|
Introduction
Significance of consumer education and protection
Basic concepts
Scope
|
Unit VI
|
COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION
|
Chapter: Development communication and Journalism
|
Introduction
Significance
Basic concepts
Methods of communication
Knowledge and skills required for a career in this field
Scope and career avenues in development communication
Practical Syllabus: CBSE Home Science Class 12
|
UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
|
1. Modification of normal diet to a soft diet for an elderly person.
2. Development and preparation of supplementary foods for the nutrition programme.
3. Planning a menu for a school canteen or mid-day meal in school for a week.
4. Design, prepare and evaluate a processed food product.
5. Qualitative test for food adulteration in: pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida.
|
UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES
|
1. Preparation and use of any one teaching aid to communicate socially relevant
messages for children/ adolescents /adults in the community.
OR
Preparation of any one toy for children (age appropriate) using locally available and
indigenous material
|
UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL
|
1. Preparation of any one article using applied textile design techniques; tie and dye/
batik/block printing
2. Remove different types of stains from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease,
ink, lipstick, tea and coffee.
|
UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
|
1. Evaluate any one advertisement for any job position.
2. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following
a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)
b) Consumer responsibilities
c) Consumer organization
d) Consumer Problem
|Download the Complete CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Here
