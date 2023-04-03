CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th Biotechnology Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Biotechnology Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Biotechnology Syllabus for Class 12: Biotechnology is a branch of biology that involves the use of technology to exploit living organisms in the direction of making their products to be more beneficial. As the world is now exposed to unknown viruses and other infections the demand for biotechnology professionals is at its highest than ever. As a subject, Biotechnology is interesting, it explains multiple things that fascinate people. Students who have selected Biotechnology as one of their electives should be aware of its syllabus. CBSE recently released the syllabus of all the subjects for the session 2023-24. We bring to you the concise and to-the-point CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2024.

Objectives of CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2024:

The broad objectives of teaching Biotechnology at senior secondary level are to:

help the learners know and understand basic facts and concepts of the subject at elementary stage.

expose the students to different basic processes and basic techniques used in Biotechnology.

familiarise the learners to understand the subject's relationship to health, nutrition, environment, agriculture and industry, etc.

develop conceptual competence in the learners so as to cope up with professional courses in their future career.

acquaint students with different applications of Biotechnology in everyday life.

develop an interest in students to study Biotechnology as a discipline.

Unit Wise 2024 CBSE Biotechnology Syllabus for Class 12:

As per the marks distribution, the theory will b of 70 marks and the practical part will comprise 30 marks. There are two units covered in Biotechnology Class 12 syllabus and each have three chapters. Check the details syllabus below:

Theory (70 Marks)

Unit-V Protein and Gene Manipulation (40 Marks) Chapter-1: Recombinant DNA Technology Introduction, Tool of Recombinant DNA technology, Making rDNA molecule, Introduction of recombinant DNA into host cells, Identification of recombinants, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing. Chapter-2: Protein Structure and Engineering Introduction to the world of proteins, Structure-function Relationship in proteins, Characterization of proteins, Protein based products, Designing proteins (Protein Engineering) Chapter-3: Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics Gene prediction and counting, Genome similarity, SNPs and Comparative genomics, Functional genomics, Proteomics, Information sources, Analysis using bioinformatic tools. Unit-VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation (30 Marks) Chapter-1: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications Introduction, Microbial nutrition and culture techniques, Measurement and kinetics of microbial growth, Isolation of microbial products, Strain isolation and improvement, Applications of microbial culture technology. Chapter -2: Plant Cell Culture and Applications Introduction, Cell and tissue culture techniques, Applications of cell and tissue culture, Transgenic plants with beneficial traits, Biosafety of transgenic plants Chapter-3: Animal Cell Culture and Applications Introduction, Animal cell culture techniques, Applications of animal cell culture, Stem cell technology.

Practical (30 Marks)

Note: Every student will be required to do the following experiments during the academic session. 1. Use of special equipment in biotechnology experiments 2. Isolation of bacterial plasmid DNA 3. Detection of DNA by gel electrophoresis 4. Estimation of DNA by UV spectroscopy 5. Isolation of bacteria from curd & staining of bacteria 6. Cell viability assay using Evan’s blue dye exclusion method 7. Data retrieval and database search using the internet site NCBI and downloading a DNA and protein sequence from internet, analyze it and comment on it 8. Reading of a DNA sequencing gel to arrive at sequence 9. Project work

Get the complete CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus 2023-24 from the link below:

Also Read:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024 PDFs (All Subjects)