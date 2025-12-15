Top 10 AI Topics Searched by Indians on Google in 2025

The application of AI was also opened not only to professionals but to students, creators, and developers, as well as ordinary users.

In 2025, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India experienced an unprecedented growth that heralded a real breakthrough when experimentation-based technology turned into an everyday necessity. AI came into all spheres of life through education and employment, creativity, and digital search. In line with the change, Google's Year in Search 2025 highlighted the most searched AI tools and trends in India, providing insight into how Indians adapted, explored, and utilised AI across various sectors.

Ghibli-Style AI Art: Creative AI Trend

In 2025, Ghibli-style AI Art is one of the most distinctive AI trends in India

Users converted images into:

Ghibli-style anime visuals



Soft, cinematic illustrations

Popular on:

Instagram



Pinterest

Represented AI’s role in digital art and creative expression

Conclusion

The trends of search engine AI in 2025 obviously show that India is fast becoming an AI-oriented society. Artificial intelligence influenced ways of working, searching, and even being creative; as such, productivity tools (Google Gemini) and creative trends (Ghibli-style AI art) complemented how Indians worked, searched, and were creative. The developments indicate that AI is becoming increasingly important in the digital future in India and is applicable when it comes to current affairs and acquiring general knowledge.