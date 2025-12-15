Top 10 AI Topics Searched by Indians on Google in 2025

In 2025, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India experienced an unprecedented growth that heralded a real breakthrough when experimentation-based technology turned into an everyday necessity. AI came into all spheres of life through education and employment, creativity, and digital search. In line with the change, Google's Year in Search 2025 highlighted the most searched AI tools and trends in India, providing insight into how Indians adapted, explored, and utilised AI across various sectors.
AI Growth in India
-
India became one of the rapidly developing AI consumer markets in the world.
-
The application of AI was also opened not only to professionals but to students, creators, and developers, as well as ordinary users.
-
Trends indicated searches following:
-
AI chatbots
-
Image generation tools
-
AI-based search engines
-
Developer platforms
Top 10 Most Trending Searches For AI in India[2025]
|
Rank
|
AI Topic
|
1
|
Google Gemini
|
2
|
Gemini AI Photo
|
3
|
Grok
|
4
|
DeepSeek
|
5
|
Perplexity
|
6
|
Google AI Studio
|
7
|
ChatGPT
|
8
|
ChatGPT Ghibli Art
|
9
|
Flow
|
10
|
Ghibli Style Image Generator
Source:Google India – Year in Search 2025
Google Gemini: India’s Most Searched AI Tool
Source: blog.google
-
In 2025, Google Gemini was placed first in AI searches in India.
-
It is the multimodal artificial intelligence model of Google.
-
Integrated across:
-
Google Search
-
Google Workspace
-
Android AI features
-
High popularity due to:
-
The support of regional and multilingual languages.
-
Applications in note-taking, coding, writing email messages and preparation of travel plans.
Gemini AI Photo Tool: Viral Creative Trend
-
One of the most popular AI features of 2025
-
Allows users to:
-
Enhance old photos
-
Edit images using text prompts
-
Redesign visuals creatively
-
Widely used during:
-
Weddings
-
Festivals
-
Family events
-
Triggered discussions on digital authenticity and AI creativity
Grok AI: The Conversational Trendsetter
-
Grok is an AI chatbot developed by X (formerly Twitter)
-
Became popular for its:
-
Informal tone
-
Humorous responses
-
Pop-culture references
-
The phrase “@Grok explain” became widely used during:
-
Breaking news
-
Political debates
-
Viral social media discussions
DeepSeek: The Emerging Global AI Model
-
DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model, gained attention in 2025
-
Known for:
-
High performance at lower operational costs
-
Attracted interest from:
-
Tech analysts
-
Investors
-
Media
-
Reflected rising curiosity about global AI competition
Perplexity AI: Search with Citations
-
Perplexity AI redefined online search in India
-
Features included:
-
Real-time citations
-
Conversational answers
-
Instant summaries
-
Widely used by:
-
Students
-
Researchers
-
Journalists
Google AI Studio: Developer-Focused Platform
-
Google AI Studio has become a highly searched AI platform among Indian developers
-
It serves as:
-
The main platform to access the Gemini API
-
Used for:
-
Building AI applications
-
Testing models
-
AI experimentation
-
Indicates India’s growing role in AI development, not just consumption
ChatGPT and GPT-5: Continued Relevance
-
ChatGPT remained among the most searched AI platforms in 2025
-
The release of GPT-5 renewed public interest
-
Known for:
-
Writing assistance
-
Coding help
-
Multimodal capabilities
Ghibli-Style AI Art: Creative AI Trend
-
In 2025, Ghibli-style AI Art is one of the most distinctive AI trends in India
-
Users converted images into:
-
Ghibli-style anime visuals
-
Soft, cinematic illustrations
-
Popular on:
-
-
-
Represented AI’s role in digital art and creative expression
Conclusion
The trends of search engine AI in 2025 obviously show that India is fast becoming an AI-oriented society. Artificial intelligence influenced ways of working, searching, and even being creative; as such, productivity tools (Google Gemini) and creative trends (Ghibli-style AI art) complemented how Indians worked, searched, and were creative. The developments indicate that AI is becoming increasingly important in the digital future in India and is applicable when it comes to current affairs and acquiring general knowledge.
