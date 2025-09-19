Bihar Launches ₹1,000 Monthly Allowance for Unemployed Graduates to Boost Youth Empowerment

The government of Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced a major financial support program meant to tackle unemployment among young graduates. The scheme, under the newly broadened program, will see unemployed graduates in Bihar receive a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 for a maximum of two years.

The announcement came in September 2025 and is part of Bihar's overall youth empowerment and job strategy ahead of the Assembly elections.

Enhancing the already existing Mukhya Mantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana as a part of the 7 Nischay program, the government will now provide benefits to unemployed graduates between 20 and 25 years of age.

Earlier reserved for unemployed intermediate pass youth, the scheme is now extended to graduates in arts, science, and commerce streams who are not pursuing studies, working, or self-employed. The eligible youth will be provided with ₹1,000 per month to support their livelihood as they look for work or skill development opportunities.