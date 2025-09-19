Bihar Launches ₹1,000 Monthly Allowance for Unemployed Graduates to Boost Youth Empowerment

The government of Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced a major financial support program meant to tackle unemployment among young graduates. The scheme, under the newly broadened program, will see unemployed graduates in Bihar receive a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 for a maximum of two years.
The announcement came in September 2025 and is part of Bihar's overall youth empowerment and job strategy ahead of the Assembly elections.
Enhancing the already existing Mukhya Mantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana as a part of the 7 Nischay program, the government will now provide benefits to unemployed graduates between 20 and 25 years of age.
Earlier reserved for unemployed intermediate pass youth, the scheme is now extended to graduates in arts, science, and commerce streams who are not pursuing studies, working, or self-employed. The eligible youth will be provided with ₹1,000 per month to support their livelihood as they look for work or skill development opportunities.
Objectives and Desired Impact
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated that such financial support is aimed at helping youth acquire required vocational training and preparing them for competitive exams. The overall goal is to make Bihar's educated youth self-sustaining, employable, and capable of directly contributing to the state's socio-economic growth.
The government has made an ambitious promise of creating one crore job opportunities in the next five years in government and private sector jobs. This grant is one of the measures towards meeting that objective by cutting down immediate economic burdens on unemployed graduates and encouraging their skill and career development.
History of Youth Welfare in Bihar
The government of Bihar has always kept youth employment topmost under the 7 Nischay mission, an initiative developed to bring improvement across different sectors and social classes through state-driven development initiatives.
Launched in 2016 for intermediate pass youth, the expansion of the Self-Help Allowance Scheme recently underscored the government's renewed focus on tackling the long-standing unemployment issues faced by the state's young, educated workforce.
Other Support Schemes for Targeted Groups
Alongside this allowance, the government recently disbursed ₹5,000 each to over 16 lakh construction workers as direct financial assistance. This move, coinciding with Vishwakarma Puja and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, further underscores the administration’s efforts to support vulnerable worker groups financially.
The inclusion of Bihar's Self-Help Allowance Scheme for unemployed graduates is a crucial move in mitigating youth unemployment as well as enhancing skill development.
With direct financial support for economically marginalized but educated youth, the government aims to develop a more empowered, skilled, and self-sufficient generation contributing to Bihar's progress and prosperity.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation