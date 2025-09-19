EPFO Launches Passbook Lite: What does this mean for PF Members?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) introduced a new feature named "Passbook Lite" on Thursday, September 18, 2025, within its members' portal. This feature will give users a summary of the passbook that includes contributions, withdrawals, and current balance. Members must currently log in individually to the "Passbook Portal" in order to view their Provident Fund information.
EPFO Removes Dual Login System for Members
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the change, claiming that the dual login system frequently resulted in delays, problems synchronizing passwords, and other complaints. He said that the new action will increase operating efficiency and lessen the strain on the "Passbook Portal." "The current 'Passbook Portal' can still be accessed for a thorough and in-depth view of the passbook, including graphical display," the Minister stated.
Benefits of the New System
According to the Minister, the new system will:
-
Reduce member grievances
-
Improve transparency
-
Enhance member satisfaction
The "Passbook Portal" will still be available for detailed viewing, including graphical displays.
Annexure K Now Available Online
In order to promote transparency in PF transfers, the EPFO also made "Annexure K" (Transfer Certificate) available online. Employees currently use Form 13 online to transfer their PF accounts to the new employer's PF office when they change employment. Following the transfer, the old PF office creates a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) and sends it to the new PF office.
Up until recently, members could only access Annexure K upon request, and it was only shared across PF offices. According to him, members can now obtain Annexure K in PDF format straight from the members' portal as of Thursday.
Simplified Approval Process in EPFO
According to the Minister, this allows members to monitor the online status of transfer applications. "This guarantees complete transparency and makes it simple for members to confirm their PF transfers. Additionally, they can verify that the service period and PF balance have been accurately adjusted in the new account," he stated.
The Minister said that lengthy processing times and delays for members' claims were frequently caused by multi-layered approval processes. EPFO has simplified and streamlined the approval process. Assistant P.F. Commissioners and lower levels now have structured, tiered authority that was formerly held by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner/Officer-in-Charge, he stated.
