EPFO Launches Passbook Lite: What does this mean for PF Members?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) introduced a new feature named "Passbook Lite" on Thursday, September 18, 2025, within its members' portal. This feature will give users a summary of the passbook that includes contributions, withdrawals, and current balance. Members must currently log in individually to the "Passbook Portal" in order to view their Provident Fund information. EPFO Removes Dual Login System for Members Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the change, claiming that the dual login system frequently resulted in delays, problems synchronizing passwords, and other complaints. He said that the new action will increase operating efficiency and lessen the strain on the "Passbook Portal." "The current 'Passbook Portal' can still be accessed for a thorough and in-depth view of the passbook, including graphical display," the Minister stated.

Benefits of the New System According to the Minister, the new system will: Reduce member grievances

Improve transparency

Enhance member satisfaction The "Passbook Portal" will still be available for detailed viewing, including graphical displays. ALSO READ: What is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia New Defense Agreement: Check its Effect on India and Global Affairs Annexure K Now Available Online In order to promote transparency in PF transfers, the EPFO also made "Annexure K" (Transfer Certificate) available online. Employees currently use Form 13 online to transfer their PF accounts to the new employer's PF office when they change employment. Following the transfer, the old PF office creates a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) and sends it to the new PF office. Up until recently, members could only access Annexure K upon request, and it was only shared across PF offices. According to him, members can now obtain Annexure K in PDF format straight from the members' portal as of Thursday.