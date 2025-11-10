Current Affairs Quiz 10 Nov 2025: Where is the CoopKumbh 2025 being organized?

Current Affairs Quiz 10 November 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. The quiz includes questions related to CoopKumbh 2025, Ayni Airbase, and more.
1. Where is the CoopKumbh 2025 being organized?
A. Varanasi
B. New Delhi
C. Pune
D. Lucknow
Answer: B. New Delhi
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated CoopKumbh 2025 an international conference on the urban cooperative credit sector - at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Based on the theme “Digitization of Dreams Empowering Communities”, the two-day event aims to strengthen the cooperative framework for financial inclusion and promote innovation in the cooperative banking landscape.
2. India’s only fully developed overseas airbase, Ayni Airbase, was located in which country?
A. Mongolia
B. Tajikistan
C. Sri Lanka
D. Uzbekistan
Answer: B. Tajikistan
India has withdrawn its troops from Ayni Airbase in Tajikistan, ending nearly two decades of strategic military presence in Central Asia. Located near Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, the Ayni Airbase was originally constructed during the Soviet era.
3. India recently signed a bilateral agreement on cultural cooperation with which country?
A. Nepal
B. Tajikistan
C. Türkiye
D. Saudi Arabia
Answer: D. Saudi Arabia
On 9 November 2025, India and Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Riyadh to enhance cultural cooperation. The MoU was signed by India’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud. It aims to strengthen collaboration in areas such as art, heritage, music, and literature.
4. In which year did Uttarakhand celebrate its 25th anniversary (Silver Jubilee) of statehood?
A. 2020
B. 2023
C. 2025
D. 2022
Answer: C. 2025
Uttarakhand celebrated its 25th Statehood Anniversary (Silver Jubilee) on 9 November 2025, marking a major milestone since being carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000. The occasion featured tributes to the state’s rich heritage and several new development projects focusing on infrastructure and public welfare.
5. Where will the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) be held?
A. Rajasthan
B. Madhya Pradesh
C. Uttar Pradesh
D. Goa
Answer: D. Goa
The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November 2025. The event will spotlight emerging global cinema talent through the Best Debut Feature Film competition, featuring seven first-time filmmakers, including five international and two Indian directors.
