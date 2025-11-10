Current Affairs Quiz 10 Nov 2025: Where is the CoopKumbh 2025 being organized?

Current Affairs Quiz 10 November 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. The quiz includes questions related to CoopKumbh 2025, Ayni Airbase, and more.

1. Where is the CoopKumbh 2025 being organized?

A. Varanasi

B. New Delhi

C. Pune

D. Lucknow

Answer: B. New Delhi

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated CoopKumbh 2025 an international conference on the urban cooperative credit sector - at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Based on the theme “Digitization of Dreams Empowering Communities”, the two-day event aims to strengthen the cooperative framework for financial inclusion and promote innovation in the cooperative banking landscape.

2. India’s only fully developed overseas airbase, Ayni Airbase, was located in which country?