13-20 July 2025 Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Best MCQs for Competitive Exams

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 13 To 20 July 2025 : Jagran Josh presents a Weekly Current Affairs Quiz for students and readers preparing for competitive exams. This mainly includes questions related to Akash Prime, Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, new Rajya Sabha nominees, and more. 1. Recently, the Indian Army successfully tested which indigenously developed air defence system in Ladakh? A) Nag Missile

B) Akash Prime

C) BrahMos

D) Astra Missile 1. B) Akash Prime

The Indian Army successfully tested Akash Prime in Ladakh to strengthen its air defence capability. Akash Prime is an advanced version of the Akash system, developed with indigenous technology and equipped with an active RF seeker, enabling it to accurately target threats in any terrain and weather conditions. It is a medium-range surface-to-air missile that can be deployed at altitudes up to 4,500 meters and can destroy aerial threats within a range of 25–30 km.

2. Which state government has recently launched India’s first Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) ferry service? A) Maharashtra

B) Kerala

C) Goa

D) Gujarat 2. C) Goa

The Goa Government launched India’s first RoRo ferry service on the Mandovi River, connecting Chorao Island with the capital city, Panaji. This service will boost inland water transport, save travel time, and make commuting easier for both locals and tourists. 3. Which foreign university has recently set up its first campus in India? A) Oxford University

B) University of Southampton

C) Harvard University

D) University of Cambridge 3. B) University of Southampton

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini jointly inaugurated the University of Southampton’s first Indian campus in Gurugram, Haryana. This historic step makes it the first fully operational foreign university campus in India under the new UGC guidelines, offering Indian students access to world-class education within the country.

4. Which city has been declared India’s cleanest large city in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25? A) Indore

B) Surat

C) Bhopal

D) Ahmedabad 4. D) Ahmedabad

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban (SBM-U), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs declared Ahmedabad India’s cleanest large city in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25. Ahmedabad topped among 4,589 cities due to its improved cleanliness performance. 5. Which Union Minister has recently been awarded the Kalinga Ratna Award 2024? A) Ashwini Vaishnaw

B) Dharmendra Pradhan

C) Nirmala Sitharaman

D) Rajnath Singh 5. B) Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was honoured with the Kalinga Ratna Award 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu on 15 July 2025 in Cuttack, Odisha. The ceremony was held on the birth anniversary of renowned Odia poet Adikavi Sarala Das. The award recognises contributions to Odia culture and literature.

6. How many people have recently been nominated to the Rajya Sabha? A) 3

B) 4

C) 5

D) 6 6. B) 4

President Droupadi Murmu has recently nominated four people to the Rajya Sabha: Ujjwal Nikam (renowned lawyer), Harsh Vardhan Shringla (experienced diplomat), Dr. Meenakshi Jain (historian) and C. Sadanandan Master (teacher and social worker from Kerala). All four are known for their distinguished contributions in their respective fields. With these nominations, all 12 nominated seats in the Rajya Sabha are now filled. 7. Who won the Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Singles title? A) Novak Djokovic

B) Carlos Alcaraz

C) Jannik Sinner

D) None of these 7. C) Jannik Sinner

In the Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Singles Final, Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to create history. He became the first Italian player to win a Wimbledon singles title.

8. Which site has recently been declared India’s latest UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2025? A) Hampi

B) Bhimbetka Rock Shelters

C) Maratha Military Landscape

D) Chola Temples 8. C) Maratha Military Landscape

The Maratha Military Landscape was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list as India’s 44th entry in July 2025. This site exemplifies the Maratha Empire’s military strategy, architecture, and fortifications. It includes famous forts such as Shivneri, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Sinhagad, Gingee Fort, etc., located in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. 9. Who won the Wimbledon 2025 Women’s Singles title? A) Emma Raducanu

B) Amanda Anisimova

C) Iga Swiatek

D) Aryna Sabalenka 9. C) Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek won her first Wimbledon and sixth Grand Slam overall by clinching the Wimbledon 2025 Women’s Singles title. She defeated Amanda Anisimova in the final with a dominant score of 6-0, 6-0, showcasing her complete supremacy.