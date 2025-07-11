RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 Download: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Deputy Jailor posts on its official website. The written exam for the Deputy Jailor Examination 2025 is scheduled to be held on July 13, 2025. Check download link

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar
Jul 11, 2025, 12:34 IST
RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Deputy Jailor posts. The written exam for the Deputy Jailor Examination 2025 is scheduled to be held on July 13, 2025. Exams will be conducted in two shifts including 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and 02.30 pm to 05.30. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 Download Link

  rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card Overview 2025

Name of Rajasthan Department

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

 Examination Name

Deputy Jailor

 Shifts

 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and  02.30 pm to 05.30

  Exam Date

July 13, 2025

 Admit Card Status

Out

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

sso.rajasthan.gov.in

How to download RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025?
The RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded online using the given steps:

Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the link for "Admit Card for Deputy Jailor Exam 2024" under the Latest Announcements section.
Enter your registration number, date of birth, and the required credentials.
Click on the "Submit" button and
Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025

Candidates are advised to go through and check their RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 extensively after downloading the same from the official website. Candidates are advised to through the details of their admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media.

