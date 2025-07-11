RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Deputy Jailor posts. The written exam for the Deputy Jailor Examination 2025 is scheduled to be held on July 13, 2025. Exams will be conducted in two shifts including 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and 02.30 pm to 05.30. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025 Download Link

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card Overview 2025