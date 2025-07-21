Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025: Category-wise Grade C and D Previous Year Cutoff Marks

SSC Stenographer 2025 Cut Off will be released after the exam is conducted. Aspirants planning to take the Stenographer Grade C and D exam, scheduled for August 6 to 11, can check the previous year cut off marks to strategize their preparation and increase their chances of clearing the exam.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki
Jul 21, 2025, 20:04 IST
Check SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off for 2024, 2023, 2022 and more here.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam dates for the SSC Stenographer Exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted in August 6 to 11 to fill 1590 vacancies for Stenographer Grade C and D posts. Candidates aspiring to appear for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D posts must be familiar with the previous years’ cut-off marks.
Being well-versed with SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the competition level and set safe target scores. Only those who score equal to or above the cut-off marks will qualify for the Paper 2 exam, which is tentatively scheduled for October 2025. To help you prepare effectively, we have discussed the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off for both male and female candidates to boost your chances of success.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025

The SSC Stenographer 2025 cut-off marks will be released along with the result, which will be released approximately a month after the exam is conducted. The commission determines the cut off based on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the total number of candidates appearing, and the overall difficulty level of the exam. Understanding previous year cut-off trends helps candidates gauge the competition and prepare accordingly. As per past data, the Grade C cut-off is usually higher than the Grade D cut-off, making it more challenging to qualify for Grade C posts. You can check the SSC Stenographer previous year cut-off trends in the article below and plan your preparation strategically to avoid letting your efforts go in vain.

SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off

Having a thorough understanding of the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off is essential for effective exam preparation. The cut-off marks generally follow trends from previous years and do not fluctuate drastically. This becomes evident when you go through the category-wise SSC Stenographer cut-off marks for Grade C and D posts given below.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024

SSC Stenographer 2024 cutoff marks refers to the minimum qualifying marks required to move forward in the selection process for Grade C and D posts. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and estimate their chances of selection. The category-wise cut-off for Grade C was highest for UR and EWS candidates at 147.45, while for Grade D, the cut-off for the UR category was 131.32. Refer to the detailed table below for a complete category-wise SSC Stenographer previous year cut off for Grade C and D posts breakdown.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024 Grade C

A total of 9345 candidates qualified for Stenographer Grade C post in FY 2024 recruitment drive. The cut off marks for UR, OBC and EWS categories were same i.e. 148.57. Going by the result PDF, the SSC Stenographer Grade C cut off 2024 was slightly higher than Grade D posts.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024 ‘Grade C’

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

UR

148.57526

2508

SC

138.16760

1540

ST

114.72905

942

OBC

148.57526

2650

EWS

148.57526

1077

OH

108.57415

206

HH

40.17497

122

VH

77.61547

204

Others-PWD

40.21264

96

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024 for Grade D Post

As per result PDF, a total of 26229 candidates qualified for Steno Grade D post. The highest cut off marks were for UR category i.e. 130.93. Check the category-wise SSC Stenographer Grade D Cut Off in the table below:

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

UR

130.93746 

5376

SC

109.72227 

5594  

ST

85.13361

2430  

OBC

130.63115 

7892 

EWS

117.84812 

4052  

OH

86.94139 

415  

HH

40.21264 

119

VH

62.90406 

255 

Others-PWD

40.21264 

96 

SSC Stenographer 2023 Cut Off

In 2023, the highest cut-off for SSC Sten Grade C was for UR and EWS at 147.45, while for Grade D, UR candidates needed 131.32 to qualify. The cut-off for reserved categories like SC, ST, OBC, and PwD was lower, reflecting category-wise relaxation. Take a look at the previous year SSC Stenographer cut off 2023 in the table below.

Category

Grade C

Grade D

UR

147.45086

131.32184

OBC

145.03097

125.02167

SC

136.08122

109.41004

ST

128.04746

88.71217

EWS

147.45086

126.29805

OH

103.89802

85.85777

VH

115.92474

40.04736

HH

--

40.15035

ESM 

--

40.04736

Other PWD

--

40.15035

SSC Steno Previous Year Cut Off 2022

SSC issued the cut off marks separately for SSC Steno Grade C and D posts. Take a look at the table below to know SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off for Grade C and D posts.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2022

Category

Grade C

Grade D

UR

130.70370

108.60916

OBC

129.05339

96.40411

SC

114.61486

76.76512

ST

105.95174

63.40226

EWS

130.70370

90.64748

OH

87.90371 

40.07236

VH

63.59872

40.00000

HH

40.00000

40.00000

ESM 

--

40.00000

Other PWD

40.00000

40.00000

How to Download SSC Steno Cut Off PDF?

The commission will issue the SSC Stenograoher Cut Off 2025 PDF along with the result and final answer key. Once released, you can follow the steps given below to check and download the cutoff pdf for Grade C and D posts.

  • Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the result and cut off download link available on the homepage.
  • A PDF will open in a new window, displaying the cut-off marks and a list of qualified candidates
  • Download it for future reference.

Factors Affecting SSC Stenographer Cutoff Marks

The exam authorities consider various factors when deciding the Stenographer cut off marks. These factors lead to fluctuations in the overall cut-off trends. Here are the list of factors that influences the cut off marks:

  • Number of Vacancies: Lesser the number of vacancies, the higher cut off will be due to increased competition.
  • Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the question paper is difficulty then there are chances the cut off marks will be low and vice versa.
  • Number of Test-takers: A fewer number of candidates leads to a lower cut-off since there is less competition.
  • Category: The commission announces vacancies separately for each category which leads to a pivotal role in affecting cut off marks.
  • Normalisation formula: SSC conducts SSC Steno exam in different shifts which leads to using normalisation formula to balance everything out.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

