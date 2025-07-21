SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025: Category-wise Grade C and D Previous Year Cutoff Marks

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam dates for the SSC Stenographer Exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted in August 6 to 11 to fill 1590 vacancies for Stenographer Grade C and D posts. Candidates aspiring to appear for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D posts must be familiar with the previous years’ cut-off marks.
Being well-versed with SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the competition level and set safe target scores. Only those who score equal to or above the cut-off marks will qualify for the Paper 2 exam, which is tentatively scheduled for October 2025. To help you prepare effectively, we have discussed the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off for both male and female candidates to boost your chances of success.
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025
The SSC Stenographer 2025 cut-off marks will be released along with the result, which will be released approximately a month after the exam is conducted. The commission determines the cut off based on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the total number of candidates appearing, and the overall difficulty level of the exam. Understanding previous year cut-off trends helps candidates gauge the competition and prepare accordingly. As per past data, the Grade C cut-off is usually higher than the Grade D cut-off, making it more challenging to qualify for Grade C posts. You can check the SSC Stenographer previous year cut-off trends in the article below and plan your preparation strategically to avoid letting your efforts go in vain.
SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off
Having a thorough understanding of the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off is essential for effective exam preparation. The cut-off marks generally follow trends from previous years and do not fluctuate drastically. This becomes evident when you go through the category-wise SSC Stenographer cut-off marks for Grade C and D posts given below.
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024
SSC Stenographer 2024 cutoff marks refers to the minimum qualifying marks required to move forward in the selection process for Grade C and D posts. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and estimate their chances of selection. The category-wise cut-off for Grade C was highest for UR and EWS candidates at 147.45, while for Grade D, the cut-off for the UR category was 131.32. Refer to the detailed table below for a complete category-wise SSC Stenographer previous year cut off for Grade C and D posts breakdown.
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024 Grade C
A total of 9345 candidates qualified for Stenographer Grade C post in FY 2024 recruitment drive. The cut off marks for UR, OBC and EWS categories were same i.e. 148.57. Going by the result PDF, the SSC Stenographer Grade C cut off 2024 was slightly higher than Grade D posts.
|
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024 ‘Grade C’
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
UR
|
148.57526
|
2508
|
SC
|
138.16760
|
1540
|
ST
|
114.72905
|
942
|
OBC
|
148.57526
|
2650
|
EWS
|
148.57526
|
1077
|
OH
|
108.57415
|
206
|
HH
|
40.17497
|
122
|
VH
|
77.61547
|
204
|
Others-PWD
|
40.21264
|
96
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024 for Grade D Post
As per result PDF, a total of 26229 candidates qualified for Steno Grade D post. The highest cut off marks were for UR category i.e. 130.93. Check the category-wise SSC Stenographer Grade D Cut Off in the table below:
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
UR
|
130.93746
|
5376
|
SC
|
109.72227
|
5594
|
ST
|
85.13361
|
2430
|
OBC
|
130.63115
|
7892
|
EWS
|
117.84812
|
4052
|
OH
|
86.94139
|
415
|
HH
|
40.21264
|
119
|
VH
|
62.90406
|
255
|
Others-PWD
|
40.21264
|
96
SSC Stenographer 2023 Cut Off
In 2023, the highest cut-off for SSC Sten Grade C was for UR and EWS at 147.45, while for Grade D, UR candidates needed 131.32 to qualify. The cut-off for reserved categories like SC, ST, OBC, and PwD was lower, reflecting category-wise relaxation. Take a look at the previous year SSC Stenographer cut off 2023 in the table below.
|
Category
|
Grade C
|
Grade D
|
UR
|
147.45086
|
131.32184
|
OBC
|
145.03097
|
125.02167
|
SC
|
136.08122
|
109.41004
|
ST
|
128.04746
|
88.71217
|
EWS
|
147.45086
|
126.29805
|
OH
|
103.89802
|
85.85777
|
VH
|
115.92474
|
40.04736
|
HH
|
--
|
40.15035
|
ESM
|
--
|
40.04736
|
Other PWD
|
--
|
40.15035
SSC Steno Previous Year Cut Off 2022
SSC issued the cut off marks separately for SSC Steno Grade C and D posts. Take a look at the table below to know SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off for Grade C and D posts.
|
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
Grade C
|
Grade D
|
UR
|
130.70370
|
108.60916
|
OBC
|
129.05339
|
96.40411
|
SC
|
114.61486
|
76.76512
|
ST
|
105.95174
|
63.40226
|
EWS
|
130.70370
|
90.64748
|
OH
|
87.90371
|
40.07236
|
VH
|
63.59872
|
40.00000
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
40.00000
|
ESM
|
--
|
40.00000
|
Other PWD
|
40.00000
|
40.00000
How to Download SSC Steno Cut Off PDF?
The commission will issue the SSC Stenograoher Cut Off 2025 PDF along with the result and final answer key. Once released, you can follow the steps given below to check and download the cutoff pdf for Grade C and D posts.
- Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on the result and cut off download link available on the homepage.
- A PDF will open in a new window, displaying the cut-off marks and a list of qualified candidates
- Download it for future reference.
Factors Affecting SSC Stenographer Cutoff Marks
The exam authorities consider various factors when deciding the Stenographer cut off marks. These factors lead to fluctuations in the overall cut-off trends. Here are the list of factors that influences the cut off marks:
- Number of Vacancies: Lesser the number of vacancies, the higher cut off will be due to increased competition.
- Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the question paper is difficulty then there are chances the cut off marks will be low and vice versa.
- Number of Test-takers: A fewer number of candidates leads to a lower cut-off since there is less competition.
- Category: The commission announces vacancies separately for each category which leads to a pivotal role in affecting cut off marks.
- Normalisation formula: SSC conducts SSC Steno exam in different shifts which leads to using normalisation formula to balance everything out.
