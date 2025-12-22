AFCAT Preparation Tips 2026: Subject-Wise Tips, Best Books, and Study Plan

AFCAT Preparation Tips 2026: The AFCAT 1 will take place on January 31, 2026. All interested candidates should first build a structured plan. They should review the AFCAT syllabus and exam pattern. It helps them understand topics that matter, the exam format and the scoring system. This lets them master all the relevant topics. They will also get enough time to practice and revise. A focused strategy will allow them to stay on track and maximise their chances of success. Read ahead to know the AFCAT preparation tips and other relevant information. AFCAT Preparation Tips 2026 Indian Air Force has invited applications from eligible candidates to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT online exam will be conducted on January 31, 2026 (Saturday). As the exam is near, candidates should refine their strategy accordingly. This ensures balanced coverage of the syllabus.

They should start practising mocks and previous year papers to balance speed and accuracy. It will also help them learn time management and question selection techniques. In this article, we have shared the subject-wise AFCAT preparation tips for reference purposes. Also Check: AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

AFCAT Previous Year Cut Off How to Prepare for AFCAT 2026? The AFCAT preparation demands consistency, a smart approach, and the right guidance. You must first build an exam-oriented plan and select the right books. This can help you cover the entire syllabus on time. Take a look at the tips to crack the AFCAT 2026 on the first attempt. Understand the AFCAT Syllabus & Pattern You must first check the AFCAT Syllabus and pattern. It can simplify your preparation journey. You will get detailed insights into the latest exam format. The exam covers four subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. This online exam comprises 100 MCQs carrying 300 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

Formulate an Effective AFCAT Study Plan Candidates should create the best AFCAT study plan and stick to it. This will help them plan which topics to be covered daily, weekly, and monthly. This lets them get sufficient time to practice and revise all the covered topics. They should also take regular breaks in between their studies. This can help them avoid exhaustion and enable them to stay focused. Master Concepts The next NDA preparation tips is to learn basic concepts across all the topics. Once you grasp the fundamentals, you will be able to handle the advanced-level topics. It is strongly recommended to practice at least 30-35 questions from every chapter. Practice Mocks & PYQs Mock and PYQ practice are an important part of the NDA preparation tips. Once you complete 50% of the syllabus, start attempting sectionals and PYQs. It will give you real exposure to the exam environment and difficulty level. You will learn how to manage time wisely across all the sections. It will also improve your accuracy and question-selection strategies.

Revision Matters! The next NDA preparation tips is to revise all the topics regularly. Formulate a proper revision plan where you set aside 1-2 hours daily to revisit all the covered chapters. You can even record all your errors and key concepts in a notebook. These short notes can be helpful in quick revision. Subject-Wise AFCAT Preparation Tips 2026 The AFCAT syllabus has 4 subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. You must first identify all the exam-relevant topics from every subject. Master all the topics that matter. This can help you stay ahead of the competition. Below are the subject-wise AFCAT Preparation Tips 2026 for reference purposes: AFCAT Preparation Tips for General Awareness General Awareness is designed to check your understanding of current affairs and Static GK. Let’ see the AFCAT preparation tips for the GK section:

Go through newspapers and current affairs magazines daily.

Take online quizzes and mocks to check where your preparation stands. It will also help you cover areas that matter.

Create short notes for all important events. This includes dates, appointments, awards, etc. Revise them often to retain information for a longer period. AFCAT Preparation Tips for Verbal Ability The Verbal Ability section is designed to check how well you know grammar concepts, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Below are the AFCAT preparation tips for the English section: Revise all the grammar rules and build a strong vocabulary.

Learn new words daily by reading newspapers and reliable books.

Solve mock tests and past papers. This helps you get used to the real exam conditions. AFCAT Preparation Tips for Numerical Ability

The Numerical Ability section checks your maths concepts. Let’s see the AFCAT preparation tips for Maths: Clear the basics of all essential topics.

Practice unlimited mocks and PYQs. It helps you achieve mastery in every topic.

Learn formulas and shortcut tricks. It lets you solve questions faster with accuracy. AFCAT Preparation Tips for Reasoning The reasoning section assesses your ability to recognise patterns quickly and your analytical thinking skills. Below are the AFCAT preparation tips for reasoning: Grasp concepts across all the relevant topics.

Solve practice sets, mocks and quizzes regularly. This can improve your pattern-recognition skills.

Practice past papers to learn about question types and recurring topics. How to Prepare for AFCAT at Home? You can prepare well for the AFCAT at home. All you need is consistency and smart planning. Check below how to prepare for AFCAT at home.

Understand the AFCAT syllabus and pattern carefully.

Choose the best study material and prep platform. This ensures both concept learning and practice.

Analyse and solve the AFCAT past papers. It helps you understand the question type and recurring topics.

Practice mocks to build your speed and accuracy.

Revise all the covered chapters regularly. Tips for AFCAT Preparation Online You can prepare for AFCAT 2026 online. You just require reliable resources and dedication to prepare online for ACAT. Below are the smart tips for AFCAT preparation online: Go through the AFCAT syllabus and exam scheme.

Make an effective timetable and follow it strictly. This ensures both syllabus coverage and practice.

Grasp basic concepts of all the topics. Use those concepts to solve advanced-level topics.

Join a reliable mock test series to improve speed and accuracy.

Practice past papers to increase your familiarity with exam conditions.