Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Form 2025 Last Date Tomorrow - Apply Now for 1603 Posts

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Form 2025 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, and the last date is tomorrow. This recruitment offers a golden chance for candidates looking to serve in the Bihar Police Department. The board has announced 1603 vacancies for the post of Prohibition Constable under the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department. The online application process began on 6th October 2025, and candidates must apply before the last date. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will find complete details about eligibility, fees, selection process, and important dates in this article. Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Form 2025 Last Date The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Form 2025 must be submitted on or before 5th November 2025, which is the last date for registration. The application window opened on 6th October 2025. This gives candidates one month to complete their forms. Candidates who fail to register before the deadline will not be considered for the examination.

It is advised that candidates fill out the form well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues. All application submissions, fee payments, and document uploads must be completed through the official website of CSBC only. Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Vacancy 2025 Overview The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Form 2025 notification includes all details about vacancies, post names, and other recruitment parameters. Below is an overview of the complete recruitment process. Particulars Details Recruitment Body Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Post Name Prohibition Constable Total Vacancies 1603 Job Location Bihar Category Government Job Online Application Start Date 6 October 2025 Last Date to Apply 5 November 2025 Official Website csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The direct link to fill out the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Form 2025 is now active. Candidates can visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables to complete the registration process. Below is the direct link for easy access: Click Here to Apply Online for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 How to Apply Online for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025? Candidates must follow the steps below for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Application Form 2025.” Step 3: Complete registration by entering the basic details like name, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials after registration. Step 5: Fill in all required personal, academic, and contact details correctly. Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature as per the specified format. Step 7: Pay the application fee through debit card, credit card, or net banking. Step 8: Review the form carefully before final submission. Step 9: Submit the form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future use. Also Check: Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary 2025

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cut Off 2025

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Application Fees 2025 Applicants must pay a small application fee of ₹100/- (One Hundred Rupees Only) while submitting the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Form 2025. The payment can be made online using debit cards, credit cards, or net banking facilities. The fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances, so candidates must ensure correct details before proceeding with payment.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Form 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates should check the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria mentioned in the notification before applying. It includes both educational qualifications and age limits. Educational Qualification Candidates must meet at least one of the following qualifications to apply for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable post: Passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination.

Possess a Maulvi Certificate issued by the Bihar State Madrasa Board.

Hold a Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate from the Bihar Sanskrit Board.

Any other equivalent qualification recognized by the Bihar Government. Age Limit (as on 1 January 2025) The minimum age to apply is 18 years. The upper age limit varies by category as given below: