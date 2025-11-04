RSMSSB Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025: City List & Exam Venue Details Here

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSMSSB Conductor admit card 2025, informing candidates about their exam centre and venue. Individuals planning to appear for the exam should check their assigned exam centres to avoid any last-minute complications. The Rajasthan Conductor exam is set to be held on November 6 in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm at various designated centres spread across the state. You can check the complete list of Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centres List here.
Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025
RSMSSB is expected to conduct the Rajasthan Conductor Exam across 38 districts in the state of Rajasthan. The exam centres are allotted based on seat availability. The examination will be held on November 6, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Aspirants are advised to reach their respective exam centres at least two hours before the scheduled time to complete the verification and frisking process smoothly.
RSMSSB Conductor Exam Centre 2025 List
Rajasthan Conductor exam is a state-level exam which will be conducted in offline and CBT mode. It is expected to be held in following districts:
List of Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centres
Ajmer
Alwar
Banswara
Baran
Barmer
Bharatpur
Bhilwara
Bikaner
Bundi
Churu
Dausa
Dhaulpur
Hanumangarh
Jaipur
Jaisalmer
Jalore
Jhalawar
Jhunjhunu
Jodhpur
Kota
Nagaur
Pali
Rajsamand
Sawai Madhopur
Sikar
Sri Ganganagar
Tonk
Udaipur
List of Documents to Carry to Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre
To ensure a hassle-free entry into the examination hall, candidates must carry certain essential documents for identity verification. Failing to produce these documents may lead to disqualification or denial of entry. Here is the list of mandatory items to bring to the Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025:
-
RSMSSB Conductor Admit Card 2025
-
Valid Photo ID Proof (such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence etc)
-
Passport-size Photograph
-
PwD Certificate, if applicable
