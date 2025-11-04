RSMSSB Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025: City List & Exam Venue Details Here

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSMSSB Conductor admit card 2025, informing candidates about their exam centre and venue. Individuals planning to appear for the exam should check their assigned exam centres to avoid any last-minute complications. The Rajasthan Conductor exam is set to be held on November 6 in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm at various designated centres spread across the state. You can check the complete list of Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centres List here.

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025

RSMSSB is expected to conduct the Rajasthan Conductor Exam across 38 districts in the state of Rajasthan. The exam centres are allotted based on seat availability. The examination will be held on November 6, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Aspirants are advised to reach their respective exam centres at least two hours before the scheduled time to complete the verification and frisking process smoothly.