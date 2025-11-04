RSMSSB Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025: City List & Exam Venue Details Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 4, 2025, 15:21 IST

RSMSSB Conductor Exam Centres 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is all set to conduct Rajathan Conductor exam on November 6. Here is the complete list of RSMSSB Conductor Exam Centres along with their shift timings.

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025
Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSMSSB Conductor admit card 2025, informing candidates about their exam centre and venue. Individuals planning to appear for the exam should check their assigned exam centres to avoid any last-minute complications. The Rajasthan Conductor exam is set to be held on November 6 in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm at various designated centres spread across the state. You can check the complete list of Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centres List here.

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025

RSMSSB is expected to conduct the Rajasthan Conductor Exam across 38 districts in the state of Rajasthan. The exam centres are allotted based on seat availability. The examination will be held on November 6, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Aspirants are advised to reach their respective exam centres at least two hours before the scheduled time to complete the verification and frisking process smoothly.

RSMSSB Conductor Exam Centre 2025 List

Rajasthan Conductor exam is a state-level exam which will be conducted in offline and CBT mode. It is expected to be held in following districts:

List of Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centres

Ajmer

Alwar

Banswara

Baran

Barmer

Bharatpur

Bhilwara

Bikaner

Bundi

Churu

Dausa

Dhaulpur

Hanumangarh

Jaipur

Jaisalmer

Jalore

Jhalawar

Jhunjhunu

Jodhpur

Kota

Nagaur

Pali

Rajsamand

Sawai Madhopur

Sikar

Sri Ganganagar

Tonk

Udaipur

List of Documents to Carry to Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre

To ensure a hassle-free entry into the examination hall, candidates must carry certain essential documents for identity verification. Failing to produce these documents may lead to disqualification or denial of entry. Here is the list of mandatory items to bring to the Rajasthan Conductor Exam Centre 2025:

  • RSMSSB Conductor Admit Card 2025

  • Valid Photo ID Proof (such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence etc)

  • Passport-size Photograph

  • PwD Certificate, if applicable

