MP Nursing 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration Commence at dme.mponline.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 22, 2025, 12:35 IST

MP Nursing 2025 B.Sc & GNM Nursing / ANM Nursing/ M.Sc. Nursing & P.B.B.Sc. Nursing Courses counselling round 1 registration commences on the official website of DME MP Counselling. Check registration and choice filling schedule here.

MP Nursing 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration Commence
MP Nursing 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration Commence
Key Points

  • DME MP begins registration for ANM, GNM counselling at dme.mponline.gov.in
  • Last date for eligible candidates to register is September 30
  • Register through DME portal for round 1 seat allotment

MP Nursing Counselling 2025: DME Madhya Pradesh has commenced the registration process for the MP State Combined Nursing Counselling 2025 for the B.Sc & GNM Nursing / ANM Nursing/ M.Sc. Nursing & P.B.B.Sc. Nursing Course. Candidates can register for the counselling process through the link on the official website until September 30, 2025. 

Eligible candidates must register for the counselling process through the link available on the official website. Candidates registering for the allotment will be allotted seats based on the choices entered in the choice filling process. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the online counselling process here

MP Nursing 2025 Counselling Schedule

Candidates participating in the counselling can check the complete schedule here. 

Events

Dates

Online Registration by eligible candidates on DME Portal

September 22 to 30, 2025

Edit Profile and Registration Form Details

Publication of Vacancy/Seat Chart

September 29, 2025

Publication of Merit list of registered candidates.

October 1, 2025

Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates

October 2 to 7, 2025

Edit Choice Locking 

Provisional Allotment Result of First Round.

October 13, 2025

Opt for upgradation through candidate's login

October 14 to 18, 2025

Reporting & Admission at allotted college 

October 14 to 18, 2025

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission 

October 14 to 18, 2025

MP Nursing 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for MP Nursing 2025 Counselling

The link for students to register for the B.Sc & GNM Nursing / ANM Nursing/ M.Sc. Nursing & P.B.B.Sc. Nursing Course counselling is available on the DME portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME MP

Step 2: Click on ANM/ GNM counselling link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Save and click on submit

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment at dme.mponline.gov.in

 

