MP Nursing 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration Commence at dme.mponline.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

MP Nursing Counselling 2025: DME Madhya Pradesh has commenced the registration process for the MP State Combined Nursing Counselling 2025 for the B.Sc & GNM Nursing / ANM Nursing/ M.Sc. Nursing & P.B.B.Sc. Nursing Course. Candidates can register for the counselling process through the link on the official website until September 30, 2025.

Eligible candidates must register for the counselling process through the link available on the official website. Candidates registering for the allotment will be allotted seats based on the choices entered in the choice filling process. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the online counselling process here

MP Nursing 2025 Counselling Schedule

Candidates participating in the counselling can check the complete schedule here.