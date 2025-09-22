MP Nursing 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration Commence at dme.mponline.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

Key Points
- DME MP begins registration for ANM, GNM counselling at dme.mponline.gov.in
- Last date for eligible candidates to register is September 30
- Register through DME portal for round 1 seat allotment
MP Nursing Counselling 2025: DME Madhya Pradesh has commenced the registration process for the MP State Combined Nursing Counselling 2025 for the B.Sc & GNM Nursing / ANM Nursing/ M.Sc. Nursing & P.B.B.Sc. Nursing Course. Candidates can register for the counselling process through the link on the official website until September 30, 2025.
Eligible candidates must register for the counselling process through the link available on the official website. Candidates registering for the allotment will be allotted seats based on the choices entered in the choice filling process. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the online counselling process here
MP Nursing 2025 Counselling Schedule
Candidates participating in the counselling can check the complete schedule here.
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Registration by eligible candidates on DME Portal
|
September 22 to 30, 2025
|
Edit Profile and Registration Form Details
|
Publication of Vacancy/Seat Chart
|
September 29, 2025
|
Publication of Merit list of registered candidates.
|
October 1, 2025
|
Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates
|
October 2 to 7, 2025
|
Edit Choice Locking
|
Provisional Allotment Result of First Round.
|
October 13, 2025
|
Opt for upgradation through candidate's login
|
October 14 to 18, 2025
|
Reporting & Admission at allotted college
|
October 14 to 18, 2025
|
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission
|
October 14 to 18, 2025
MP Nursing 2025 Counselling Registration - Click Here
Steps to Register for MP Nursing 2025 Counselling
The link for students to register for the B.Sc & GNM Nursing / ANM Nursing/ M.Sc. Nursing & P.B.B.Sc. Nursing Course counselling is available on the DME portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of DME MP
Step 2: Click on ANM/ GNM counselling link
Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link
Step 4: Save and click on submit
