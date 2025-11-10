UGC NET Application Correction Window 2025 Opens at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Make Changes Here

UGC NET 2025 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the UGC NET 2025 Application Correction Window today, November 10. Candidates who have registered for UGC NET December 2025 can now edit or modify their application details through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The correction window will remain active until November 12, after which no changes will be accepted.
Applicants are advised to review all entered details carefully and make necessary corrections to avoid discrepancies during the examination process. Details like category, parent’s name and date of birth can be edited. Get the complete details on UGC NET application correction 2025 including dates, steps to edit, fees and more here.
UGC NET Application Correction 2025
NTA will activate the UGC NET 2025 Application Correction Window today, November 10, for the December 2025 session. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications can now edit their UGC NET application forms at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET application correction 2025 last date is November 12. This is the last opportunity for candidates to edit their forms. Failing to do will lead to disqualification.
UGC NET application correction link will remain active till November 12, as per the official notification. After the deadline, no modifications will be allowed. Hence, aspirants are strongly advised to review all the details in their application carefully and make necessary corrections within the given timeframe.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification release date
|
7th October 2025
|
Application Form Start Date
|
7th October 2025
|
Apply Online Last Date
|
7th November 2025 (11:50 pm)
|
Correction of Application Form
|
10th to 12th November 2025
|
UGC NET December Exam Date 2025
|
31st December to 7th January 2025
What is UGC NET 2025 application correction start and last date?
As per the official notification, the UGC NET correction window will open on November 10 and close on November 12, 2025.
Where can I make corrections in the UGC NET 2025 application form?
Aspirants can make corrections online through the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET Application Correction 2025 Link
NTA will make UGC NET application correction link for December 2025 cycle available on its official website. Once released, we will provide the same here for your reference.
UGC NET 2025 Application Correction: Editable & Non-Editable Fields
It is important to note that you can only edit a few details in the UGC NET application correction:
|
Editable Fields
|
Non-Editable Fields
|
Date of birth
Category
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
|
Name
Gender
Photograph
Signature
Mobile Number
Email Address
Permanent Address
Correspondence Address
Exam city
How to Edit UGC NET Online Form
Candidates can follow the steps below to make corrections in the UGC NET 2025 application form:
-
Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in
-
Click on the “Application Correction for UGC NET 2025” link on the homepage.
-
Log in using your application number and password/date of birth.
-
Review the details in your application form and click on “Edit Application”.
-
Make the required corrections as per the permitted fields.
-
Verify the updated details carefully before submission.
-
If applicable, pay the correction fee.
-
Click on “Final Submit” and download the revised confirmation page for future reference.
