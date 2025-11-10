UGC NET Application Correction Window 2025 Opens at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Make Changes Here

UGC NET 2025 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the UGC NET 2025 Application Correction Window today, November 10. Candidates who have registered for UGC NET December 2025 can now edit or modify their application details through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The correction window will remain active until November 12, after which no changes will be accepted.

Applicants are advised to review all entered details carefully and make necessary corrections to avoid discrepancies during the examination process. Details like category, parent’s name and date of birth can be edited. Get the complete details on UGC NET application correction 2025 including dates, steps to edit, fees and more here.

UGC NET Application Correction 2025

