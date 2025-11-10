Chhattisgarh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Chhattisgarh School Holiday 2025: November in Chhattisgarh is an important month, beginning with a major state-level observance and including a key national religious holiday. This period allows students to focus on studies after the extended breaks in October (Dussehra/Diwali) while still offering scheduled days off.
This list is for tentative planning only. Parents and students must always refer to the official holiday calendar released by the Chhattisgarh School Education Department or your local school administration for finalized dates.
Chhattisgarh School Holiday 2025:
Date
Day
Holiday / Occasion
Significance for Chhattisgarh
November 1, 2025
Saturday
Chhattisgarh State Formation Day
Mandatory State Holiday. Schools and government offices are closed to commemorate the state's formation.
November 5, 2025
Wednesday
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Gazetted Holiday. Schools will be closed to observe the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
November 14, 2025
Friday
Children's Day
School Observance. This is typically a day for special programs and celebrations in schools, but not usually a formal closure.
November 25, 2025
Tuesday
Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day
Restricted Holiday. Schools may or may not close, depending on local administration discretion.
Key Holiday Details
-
Chhattisgarh State Formation Day (November 1): This is a non-negotiable public holiday in the state. Since it falls on a Saturday in 2025, it automatically creates a three-day weekend for students.
-
Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 5): This is observed as a major Gazetted Holiday in Chhattisgarh, resulting in a Wednesday closure.
-
Children's Day (November 14): While celebrated nationally, schools typically conduct special events or functions on this day rather than closing.
The month of November is often used for conducting mid-term exams or periodic tests (PT-II Exams are sometimes scheduled in late November).
