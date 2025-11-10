HTET Result 2025 Out
Chhattisgarh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 10, 2025, 10:18 IST

Find the complete list of Chhattisgarh school holidays in November 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday 2025: November in Chhattisgarh is an important month, beginning with a major state-level observance and including a key national religious holiday. This period allows students to focus on studies after the extended breaks in October (Dussehra/Diwali) while still offering scheduled days off.

This list is for tentative planning only. Parents and students must always refer to the official holiday calendar released by the Chhattisgarh School Education Department or your local school administration for finalized dates.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday 2025:

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

Significance for Chhattisgarh

November 1, 2025

Saturday

Chhattisgarh State Formation Day

Mandatory State Holiday. Schools and government offices are closed to commemorate the state's formation.

November 5, 2025

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gazetted Holiday. Schools will be closed to observe the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

November 14, 2025

Friday

Children's Day

School Observance. This is typically a day for special programs and celebrations in schools, but not usually a formal closure.

November 25, 2025

Tuesday

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

Restricted Holiday. Schools may or may not close, depending on local administration discretion.

Key Holiday Details

  • Chhattisgarh State Formation Day (November 1): This is a non-negotiable public holiday in the state. Since it falls on a Saturday in 2025, it automatically creates a three-day weekend for students.

  • Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 5): This is observed as a major Gazetted Holiday in Chhattisgarh, resulting in a Wednesday closure.

  • Children's Day (November 14): While celebrated nationally, schools typically conduct special events or functions on this day rather than closing.

The month of November is often used for conducting mid-term exams or periodic tests (PT-II Exams are sometimes scheduled in late November).

