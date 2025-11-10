How Many Galaxies Are There in the Universe?

Hundreds of billions of galaxies are estimated to exist in the universe, each an island of stars, gas, and dust with dark matter in the vast cosmic expanse, each one unique. It is this diversity that forms such an integral part of our understanding of astronomy and the huge scale of the universe.

How Galaxies Were Discovered?

Until recently, astronomers thought the Milky Way was the entire universe. It wasn't until Edwin Hubble's groundbreaking work in the 1920s that other galaxies were proven to exist. With the use of powerful telescopes, Hubble was able to show that "spiral nebulae" were actually galaxies, far beyond our own.

Types of Galaxies and Their Structures

There are different forms of galaxies—mainly spiral, elliptical, and irregular. The Milky Way is our home spiral galaxy, having about 200 billion stars drawn together by gravity. Other galaxies might be spherical, oval, or amorphous, each formed by internal forces, star formation, and interactions with neighboring galaxies.