TN TET Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Criteria for Paper 1 & 2

TN TET Eligibility: The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu, releases eligibility requirements for the TNTET exam in its official notification. It outlines information about age limit, qualification, nationality, etc. Those who are found eligible in the application form will be shortlisted to appear for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET). Candidates must thoroughly review the specific eligibility criteria for the paper they are applying for. Paper 1 is for those applying to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for those applying to teach classes 6 to 8. Failing to fulfill any TN TET eligibility will lead to the disqualification of the candidature.
TN TET Eligibility 2025
The Teachers Recruitment Board conducts the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) to ascertain the eligibility of applicants for appointment as a teacher in classes I to VIII. Interested candidates must check the TN TET eligibility prescribed by the authorities to determine whether they can apply and appear for the exam. They must ensure that they provide valid eligibility details to avoid rejection of their applications. The qualification depends on whether you are applying for Paper 1 or Paper 2. In brief, any 12th pass/graduate who is 18 years old can apply for the TN TET exam. Those who clear this exam will be awarded a TET certificate, which is valid for a lifetime. This article covers the detailed Tamil Nadu TET Eligibility Criteria for the reference of the candidates.
TN TET Age Limit
Candidates must check the TN TET age limit before applying for the exam. The minimum required age is 18 years, with no upper age limit restrictions for the aspirants.
TN TET Eligibility- Educational Qualification
Another crucial factor of the TN TET Eligibility is educational qualification. The minimum required qualification is either a 12th pass or graduation, depending on the paper you have applied for. Check the TN TET Educational Qualification for Paper I and Paper II below.
TN TET Eligibility 2025 For Paper-I
Candidates aspiring to be a teacher from Class 1 to 5 must appear for the TN TET Paper-I. There shall be relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks for candidates belonging to reserved categories such as BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Persons with Disabilities. Here are the detailed TN TET Eligibility Criteria 2025 for Paper I.
-
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with 50% or above marks and passed/appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
Or
-
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with 45% or above marks and passed/appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
Or
-
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with 50% or above marks and passed/appearing in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).
Or
-
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with 50% or above marks and passed/appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).
Or
-
Graduation and passed/appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.
Or
-
Graduation with 50% or above marks and passed/appearing in the final year of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)
TNTET Eligibility 2025 For Paper-II
Candidates who aim to become teachers from Classes 6 to 8 must appear for the TN TET Paper II. A relaxation of up to 5% in the qualifying marks can be availed by candidates belonging to reserved categories such as BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Persons with Disability Candidates. Here are the detailed TN TET Eligibility Criteria 2025 for Paper II.
-
Graduation and passed/appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
Or
-
Graduation with 50% or above marks and passed/appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.).
Or
-
Graduation with 45% or above marks and passed/appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)
Or
-
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with 50% or above marks and passed/appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
Or
-
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with 50% or above marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc. Ed or B.A. Ed./B.Sc. Ed.
Or
-
Graduation with 50% or above marks and passed or appearing in final year of B.Ed. (Special Education).
Or
-
Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. course recognized by the NCTE can appear in TN TET.
TN TET Eligibility-Nationality
Along with the TN TET Eligibility, candidates must confirm their nationality and domicile before applying for the exam. They must be a citizen of India and a resident of Tamil Nadu to be eligible for the TNTET 2025.
