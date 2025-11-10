TN TET Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Criteria for Paper 1 & 2

TN TET Eligibility: The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu, releases eligibility requirements for the TNTET exam in its official notification. It outlines information about age limit, qualification, nationality, etc. Those who are found eligible in the application form will be shortlisted to appear for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET). Candidates must thoroughly review the specific eligibility criteria for the paper they are applying for. Paper 1 is for those applying to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for those applying to teach classes 6 to 8. Failing to fulfill any TN TET eligibility will lead to the disqualification of the candidature.

TN TET Eligibility 2025

The Teachers Recruitment Board conducts the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) to ascertain the eligibility of applicants for appointment as a teacher in classes I to VIII. Interested candidates must check the TN TET eligibility prescribed by the authorities to determine whether they can apply and appear for the exam. They must ensure that they provide valid eligibility details to avoid rejection of their applications. The qualification depends on whether you are applying for Paper 1 or Paper 2. In brief, any 12th pass/graduate who is 18 years old can apply for the TN TET exam. Those who clear this exam will be awarded a TET certificate, which is valid for a lifetime. This article covers the detailed Tamil Nadu TET Eligibility Criteria for the reference of the candidates.