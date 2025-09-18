TN TET Previous Year Question Paper, Download PDF

TN TET Previous Year Papers: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) conducts the TN TET exam to recruit teachers across the State in various schools. The candidates preparing for the TN TET exam must start their preparation by going through the syllabus in detail. Once they get a hold of the syllabus, they must start practising by taking mock tests or by practising from the previous year papers. The TN TET previous year papers helps them analyze their level of preparation, gives them the real exam environment, helps in time management,etc. Candidates must wisely use these previous year questions to practise on a higher level.

What is TN TET?

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET or TN TET) is conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu. It's designed to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at primary (Classes I-V) and upper primary (Classes VI-VIII) levels in government schools of Tamil Nadu.