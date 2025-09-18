TN TET Previous Year Question Paper, Download PDF

TN TET Previous Year Papers: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) conducts the TN TET exam to recruit teachers across the State in various schools. The candidates preparing for the TN TET exam must start their preparation by going through the syllabus in detail. Once they get a hold of the syllabus, they must start practising by taking mock tests or by practising from the previous year papers. The TN TET previous year papers helps them analyze their level of preparation, gives them the real exam environment, helps in time management,etc. Candidates must wisely use these previous year questions to practise on a higher level.
What is TN TET?
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET or TN TET) is conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu. It's designed to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at primary (Classes I-V) and upper primary (Classes VI-VIII) levels in government schools of Tamil Nadu.
TNTET Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download
Candidates must download the TNTET previous year papers to practise the exact same pattern of questions, difficulty level, and time management. These include both Paper 1 (Classes I-V) and Paper 2 (Classes VI-VIII).
|
Previous Year Paper
|
Question Paper Download
|
TNTET 2022 Paper-II Maths & Science Question Paper (Shift 1)
|
TNTET 2022 Paper-II Maths & Science Question Paper (Shift 2)
|
TNTET 2022 Paper-I (Shift 1)
|
Download PDF
|
TNTET 2022 Paper-I (Shift 2)
|
Download PDF
|
TNTET 2019 Paper-I
|
Download PDF
|
TNTET 2019 Paper-II
|
Download PDF
|
TNTET 2018 Paper-I
|
Download PDF
|
TNTET 2018 Paper-II
|
Download PDF
Why TNTET Previous Year Question Paper Matters
The TNTET Previous Year Question Papers are of great importance as it helps the candidates immensely in preparing for the exam well. The previous year question papers:
-
Demonstrates the exact pattern and type of questions asked in previous exams.
-
Helps the candidates know the difficulty levels in different sections.
-
Helps in time management by practising under similar conditions.
-
Enable you to identify recurring topics and weak areas to focus on.
How to Effectively Solve TNTET Previous Year Papers
Candidates must prepare their own strategy to approach the exam. Every student has their own requirements and level of understanding and approaching a particular subject. Candidates can take the help of the TNTET Syllabus to prepare first and then comes the next level- practising through previous year papers. Candidates can follow the basic strategy given below:
-
Attempt the question paper in exact exam conditions and timings.
-
Attempt Paper 1 or Paper 2 as per your eligibility (Classes I-V or VI-VIII).
-
Once the paper is finished, check with the answer key and evaluate yourself holistically.
-
Identify the questions as Easy, Medium, Hard. Revise the medium and hard sections more.
-
Manage your time wisely and divide the time for each section by attempting more papers.
-
Keep a record of the recurring mistakes and make short notes wherever possible.
TN TET Question Paper Pattern
The TNTET exam is being conducted to certify teachers for being recruited to primary and upper primary levels in schools across the State. The TNTET exam consists of two papers: Paper I for Primary level (Class I-V) and Paper II for Upper Primary level (Class VI-VIII). Each paper consists of 150 questions and the total marks are 150 for each paper. The question paper carries objective type questions
|
Particulars
|
Paper 1 (Classes I-V)
|
Paper 2 (Classes VI-VIII)
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
150
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
3 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQs
|
MCQs
|
Subjects / Sections
|
Child Development & Pedagogy; Language I (Regional Language); Language II (English); Mathematics; Environmental Studies
|
Child Development & Pedagogy; Language I (Regional Language); Language II (English); Mathematics & Science or Social Science
|
Medium of Paper
|
Tamil & English
|
Tamil & English
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 for each correct answer; no negative marking
