RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: Paper 2 Review, Difficulty Level, Expected Cut Off

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 10, 2025, 09:01 IST

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: BSEB is conducting STET Paper 2 exam for various subjects, including Commerce, Computer Science, English, Mathematics, and Social Science. The exam began on November 1 and will continue till November 16. Based on candidates’ feedback, the overall paper was of moderate to difficult level, with several concept-based and analytical questions. Check the subject-wise Bihar STET Exam Analysis, including difficulty level, expected cut off and memory based questions here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis
Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the Bihar STET 2025 exam in full swing. The exam is being held in two phases — Paper 1 from October 14 to 31 and Paper 2 from November 1 to 16. Aspirants appearing for the exam should go through the Bihar STET today’s exam analysis to understand the difficulty level, number of good attempts, and question weightage for each section and subject. Reviewing the analysis helps candidates assess their chances of qualification and estimate the expected cut-off marks.

In this article, we have provided subject-wise Bihar STET Paper 2 analysis, covering the difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked in the exam.

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025

The Bihar STET 2025 Paper 2 exam is currently underway, and candidates are keen to review the detailed exam analysis to anticipate their chances of qualifying. Thousands of aspirants are appearing for this exam to qualify for teaching positions in Bihar. If you’re one of them, it’s highly recommended to go through the Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2025 to get a clear understanding of the question pattern, key topics covered, difficulty level, and good attempts. This analysis will help you assess your performance and estimate the expected cut-off marks.

Bihar STET Paper 2 Difficulty Level 2025

Based on test-takers’ feedback, the Bihar STET Computer Science exam was easy to moderate in difficulty level. 

Sections

Total Questions

Total Marks

Difficulty Level

Unit I- Specific Subject (Computer Science)

100

100

Moderate

Art of Teaching

30

30

Easy to Moderate

General Knowledge

05

05

Easy to Moderate

Environmental Science

05

05

Easy to Moderate

Mathematical aptitude

05

05

Easy to Moderate

Logical Reasoning

05

05

Easy to Moderate

Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2025 Subject-wise

BSEB has commenced Phase 2 of the Bihar STET Paper 2 exam. It includes various subjects such as Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English, Bengali, Maithili, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, Physics, Geography, and other subjects. We will provide a detailed Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2025 for each subject here. You can check the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and question trends here.

Bihar STET Commerce Exam Analysis 2025

As per candidates’ feedback, the Bihar STET Commerce exam followed a different pattern compared to the last three years. A few questions were also asked from topics outside the prescribed syllabus. Overall, the exam was moderate to difficult in level. It was lengthy and time-consuming, as many questions were concept-based. Candidates with strong conceptual understanding are likely to perform well and clear the exam.

Bihar STET Memory-Based Questions 2025

Here are some of the memory-based questions asked in the Bihar STET 2025 Commerce paper

  • Consumer Protection Act

  • Net worth is equal to

  • Amalgamation is done with?

  • Good and service tax are set to be

  • Special audit is done by

  • Caro is for?

  • Issue of share in exchange if machinery

  • Net sales cost of goods sold is equal to?

  • Amortization of asset is for?

  • Starting of year from 1st April is which year financial or accounting year?

Bihar STET Expected Cut Off 2025

The Bihar STET Cut Off varies for all subjects and categories. For the General category, male candidates need to score around 75 marks, while female candidates need approximately 60 marks to qualify. However, these figures are tentative and subject to change.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News