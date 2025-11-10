Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: Paper 2 Review, Difficulty Level, Expected Cut Off

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the Bihar STET 2025 exam in full swing. The exam is being held in two phases — Paper 1 from October 14 to 31 and Paper 2 from November 1 to 16. Aspirants appearing for the exam should go through the Bihar STET today’s exam analysis to understand the difficulty level, number of good attempts, and question weightage for each section and subject. Reviewing the analysis helps candidates assess their chances of qualification and estimate the expected cut-off marks.

In this article, we have provided subject-wise Bihar STET Paper 2 analysis, covering the difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked in the exam.

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025

The Bihar STET 2025 Paper 2 exam is currently underway, and candidates are keen to review the detailed exam analysis to anticipate their chances of qualifying. Thousands of aspirants are appearing for this exam to qualify for teaching positions in Bihar. If you’re one of them, it’s highly recommended to go through the Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2025 to get a clear understanding of the question pattern, key topics covered, difficulty level, and good attempts. This analysis will help you assess your performance and estimate the expected cut-off marks.