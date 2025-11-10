Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: Paper 2 Review, Difficulty Level, Expected Cut Off

Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the Bihar STET 2025 exam in full swing. The exam is being held in two phases — Paper 1 from October 14 to 31 and Paper 2 from November 1 to 16. Aspirants appearing for the exam should go through the Bihar STET today’s exam analysis to understand the difficulty level, number of good attempts, and question weightage for each section and subject. Reviewing the analysis helps candidates assess their chances of qualification and estimate the expected cut-off marks.
In this article, we have provided subject-wise Bihar STET Paper 2 analysis, covering the difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked in the exam.
Bihar STET Exam Analysis 2025
The Bihar STET 2025 Paper 2 exam is currently underway, and candidates are keen to review the detailed exam analysis to anticipate their chances of qualifying. Thousands of aspirants are appearing for this exam to qualify for teaching positions in Bihar. If you’re one of them, it’s highly recommended to go through the Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2025 to get a clear understanding of the question pattern, key topics covered, difficulty level, and good attempts. This analysis will help you assess your performance and estimate the expected cut-off marks.
Bihar STET Paper 2 Difficulty Level 2025
Based on test-takers’ feedback, the Bihar STET Computer Science exam was easy to moderate in difficulty level.
|
Sections
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
Unit I- Specific Subject (Computer Science)
|
100
|
100
|
Moderate
|
Art of Teaching
|
30
|
30
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Knowledge
|
05
|
05
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Environmental Science
|
05
|
05
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mathematical aptitude
|
05
|
05
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
05
|
Easy to Moderate
Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2025 Subject-wise
BSEB has commenced Phase 2 of the Bihar STET Paper 2 exam. It includes various subjects such as Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English, Bengali, Maithili, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, Physics, Geography, and other subjects. We will provide a detailed Bihar STET Paper 2 Exam Analysis 2025 for each subject here. You can check the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and question trends here.
Bihar STET Commerce Exam Analysis 2025
As per candidates’ feedback, the Bihar STET Commerce exam followed a different pattern compared to the last three years. A few questions were also asked from topics outside the prescribed syllabus. Overall, the exam was moderate to difficult in level. It was lengthy and time-consuming, as many questions were concept-based. Candidates with strong conceptual understanding are likely to perform well and clear the exam.
Bihar STET Memory-Based Questions 2025
Here are some of the memory-based questions asked in the Bihar STET 2025 Commerce paper
-
Consumer Protection Act
-
Net worth is equal to
-
Amalgamation is done with?
-
Good and service tax are set to be
-
Special audit is done by
-
Caro is for?
-
Issue of share in exchange if machinery
-
Net sales cost of goods sold is equal to?
-
Amortization of asset is for?
-
Starting of year from 1st April is which year financial or accounting year?
Bihar STET Expected Cut Off 2025
The Bihar STET Cut Off varies for all subjects and categories. For the General category, male candidates need to score around 75 marks, while female candidates need approximately 60 marks to qualify. However, these figures are tentative and subject to change.
