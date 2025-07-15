IB ACIO Cut Off 2025: Check Category-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks Here

IB ACIO Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, conducts the IB ACIO Exam to recruit Assistant Central Intelligence Officers. Candidates must score at least the IB ACIO Cut Off marks to clear this exam. These cut off marks are the minimum scores set by the exam authority and are released category-wise along with the results. The IB ACIO Cut Off depends on several factors, including the exam’s difficulty level, the number of available vacancies, and how well candidates perform overall. Read the full article below for IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off marks. IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 IB ACIO 2025 selection process has three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview. The cut off marks for Tier 1 and Tier 2 are released separately on the official websites mha.gov.in and ncs.gov.in. Candidates who score equal to or above the cut off in each stage will qualify for the next round of the recruitment process.

Candidates must know the IB ACIO previous years cut off marks to set clear targets and prepare effectively for the exam. IB ACIO Previous Year Cut-Off Candidates should understanding the IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off for planning your preparation. It gives you a clear idea of the expected IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 and the minimum marks you need to target to qualify. Candidates can set realistic goals and improve their chances of success in the IB ACIO 2025 Exam by checking previous cut off scores. Below are the IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off marks for 2017 and 2015. IB ACIO 2017 Tier 1 Cut Off (Out of 100 Marks) The Tier 1 cut off for IB ACIO 2017 shows the minimum marks candidates need in the first stage of the exam to move to Tier 2. Category Cut-Off Marks UR 65 OBC 60 SC 50 ST 50

IB ACIO 2017 Tier 2 Cut Off (Out of 50 Marks) Check the qualifying marks for Tier 2 of the IB ACIO 2017 exam in the table below. It is required to proceed further in the recruitment process. Category Cut-Off Marks UR 30 OBC 25 SC 20 ST 20 IB ACIO 2015 Tier 1 Cut Off (Out of 100 Marks) Check the Tier 1 cut-off for IB ACIO 2015 to understand the past trends and how high the competition was that year. Category Cut-Off Marks UR 75 OBC 70 SC 65 ST 65 How to Check IB ACIO Cut Off Marks 2025 The IB ACIO Grade II recruitment has two stages: Tier I and Tier II. The official cut off marks for 2025 will be published on the official website once they are announced. The following are the steps to check it as soon as it us available: Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs or the exam conducting body. Step 2: Look for the ‘What’s New’ section and click on it on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and select the link titled ‘IB ACIO Tier I/Tier II Cut-Off 2025’.

Step 4: The cut-off PDF will open on screen. Review the cut-off marks carefully. It can also downloaded and saveed in the PDF for future reference.