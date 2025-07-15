IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025: Check Detailed Pattern for Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview Stage Here

IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sets the exam pattern for the IB ACIO recruitment. This detailed pattern is released with the official job notification and outlines the entire selection process. The IB ACIO selection involves three main stages, Tier 1 (Online Exam), Tier 2 (Descriptive Test), and Tier 3 (Interview).
Knowing the IB ACIO Syllabus and exam pattern is crucial. It provided important details like the total marks for each section, exam duration, the marking scheme, and the weightage of different topics. This information helps candidates prepare effectively and strategically for a higher chance of success.
IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the overview of the IB ACIO Exam Pattern in the table below:
|
IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 Overview
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Organization Name
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Post
|
ACIO Grade II/Executive
|
Mode of Examination
|
Tier 1: Objective Type
Tier 2: Descriptive Type
|
No. of Questions
|
Tier 1: 100 questions
|
Marks
|
Tier 1: 100 marks
Tier 2: 50 marks
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates will find the detailed IB ACIO Executive exam pattern for 2025 below. They must understand each stage to prepare effectively for their Intelligence Bureau career.
IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 1
The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam is the initial and important stage of the recruitment process. This online test consists of 100 objective-type (MCQ) questions. It is distributed across five key sections:
-
General Awareness
-
Quantitative Aptitude
-
Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning
-
English Language
-
General Studies
Each section contains 20 questions. It makes the total marks for Tier 1 100. Candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the exam. Candidates must understand the structure given in the table below for effective preparation:
|
IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
1 Hour
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Reasoning and Logical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 2
The IB ACIO Tier 2 is a descriptive writing test designed to evaluate candidates communication skills. The duration of the exam is 1 hour. It consists of 50 marks. It consists of three main parts: an essay (on a specified topic), English comprehension, and précis writing. Knowing the IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 2 is essential for effective preparation.
Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below:
|
IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier-2
|
Papers
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
Essay
|
20
|
1 Hour
|
English Comprehension and précis writing
|
30
|
Total
|
50
IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Interview
The IB ACIO interview is a crucial part of the selection process. It carries 100 marks. Candidates are assessed on their intelligence and personality during this stage. This helps determine their overall suitability for the role.
IB ACIO Selection Process 2025
The IB ACIO 2025 selection process is a three-stage journey designed to find the best candidates. Candidates will need to pass each stage to move forward, and the final selection depends on overall performance and how well they fit the role.
The following are the stages of the IB ACIO Selection Process 2025:
-
Tier 1 (Objective Test): This is your initial written exam. It features multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to test general knowledge and aptitude across various subjects.
-
Tier 2 (Descriptive Exam): This stage involves a written test where candidates answer in an essay format. Candidates need at least 33% marks to qualify for the next stage.
-
Tier 3 (Interview): The final stage assesses your personality, communication skills, and overall suitability for the IB ACIO position.
