IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025: Check Detailed Pattern for Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview Stage Here

IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sets the exam pattern for the IB ACIO recruitment. This detailed pattern is released with the official job notification and outlines the entire selection process. The IB ACIO selection involves three main stages, Tier 1 (Online Exam), Tier 2 (Descriptive Test), and Tier 3 (Interview). Knowing the IB ACIO Syllabus and exam pattern is crucial. It provided important details like the total marks for each section, exam duration, the marking scheme, and the weightage of different topics. This information helps candidates prepare effectively and strategically for a higher chance of success. IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the IB ACIO Exam Pattern in the table below:

IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 Overview Recruitment Authority Ministry of Home Affairs Organization Name Intelligence Bureau (IB) Post ACIO Grade II/Executive Mode of Examination Tier 1: Objective Type Tier 2: Descriptive Type No. of Questions Tier 1: 100 questions Marks Tier 1: 100 marks Tier 2: 50 marks Official Website mha.gov.in IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates will find the detailed IB ACIO Executive exam pattern for 2025 below. They must understand each stage to prepare effectively for their Intelligence Bureau career. IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 1 The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam is the initial and important stage of the recruitment process. This online test consists of 100 objective-type (MCQ) questions. It is distributed across five key sections:

General Studies Each section contains 20 questions. It makes the total marks for Tier 1 100. Candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the exam. Candidates must understand the structure given in the table below for effective preparation: IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time Current Affairs 20 20 1 Hour General Studies 20 20 Numerical Aptitude 20 20 Reasoning and Logical Aptitude 20 20 English Language 20 20 Total 100 100 IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 2 The IB ACIO Tier 2 is a descriptive writing test designed to evaluate candidates communication skills. The duration of the exam is 1 hour. It consists of 50 marks. It consists of three main parts: an essay (on a specified topic), English comprehension, and précis writing. Knowing the IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 2 is essential for effective preparation.

Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below: IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier-2 Papers Maximum Marks Time Essay 20 1 Hour English Comprehension and précis writing 30 Total 50 IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Interview The IB ACIO interview is a crucial part of the selection process. It carries 100 marks. Candidates are assessed on their intelligence and personality during this stage. This helps determine their overall suitability for the role.