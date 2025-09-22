IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Capital of Argentina? Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 22, 2025, 13:09 IST

Do you know what the capital of Argentina is? Explore its rich history, population, map, landmarks, culture, economy, and why it’s the heart of the nation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
What is the Capital of Argentina? Check Here! (Credits: The Atlantis)
What is the Capital of Argentina? Check Here! (Credits: The Atlantis)

Capital of Argentina: The capital city of Argentina is the cosmopolitan metropolis often called the “Paris of South America.” The Capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, is famous for its blend of European-style architecture, vibrant tango music, and a deep love of football. Beyond serving as the political centre, the city pulses with cultural energy, bustling markets, and thriving business districts. In this article, explore more about the capital of Argentina's history, rich heritage, and learn why it remains the heart of the nation.

History of Argentina’s Capital

Capital of Argentina

The rich history of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, reflects the country’s growth from a colonial outpost to a vibrant modern metropolis. Many explorers and political changes had a key role to play in the city’s development. Therefore, the timeline below highlights the key milestones that helped Buenos Aires become the nation’s heart:

Year

Event

1536

Spanish explorer Pedro de Mendoza attempted the first settlement of Buenos Aires.

1580

Juan de Garay successfully re-established Buenos Aires as a permanent colony.

1776

The city became the capital of the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata under Spanish rule.

1816

After Argentina’s independence, Buenos Aires remained central to the nation’s identity.

By the 19th century, immigrants from Italy, Spain, and Germany helped shape Buenos Aires into a diverse and thriving city. Its rich history explains why Argentina’s capital city is seen as both a national and global landmark.

Location of Buenos Aires

Geographically, Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, sits on the Río de la Plata estuary.  Buenos Aires is located on the eastern coast as per the map of Argentina. It highlights its central role in trade, transport, and connectivity within the country.

Cultural Landmarks and Attractions

Buenos Aires is famous worldwide for its vibrant culture and historic landmarks such as the Obelisco and Casa Rosada, the presidential palace. It is also home to Teatro Colón, which is recognised as one of the world’s premier opera houses. Many tourists and locals alike visit these sites specially for such historic landmarks, which makes it the cultural heart of Argentina.

Economy of Argentina’s Capital City

Economically, Argentina’s capital city drives the nation’s finance, trade, and industry. Did you know? The currency of Argentina is the Argentine Peso (ARS). Buenos Aires, being Argentina’s capital, is the country’s financial hub. It is home to the stock exchange and major banks. The port of Buenos Aires is one of South America’s busiest, and connects the country to global markets and making it a hub for commerce and shipping. 

Also, read more about Argentina here!

List of Top 15 Countries with Multiple Capitals

List of Rhino Parks in India, Check Here!

Key Facts About Buenos Aires

The key facts about Buenos Aires include the following: 

Feature

Details

Capital of Argentina

Buenos Aires

Population of Argentina (2025)

46 million

Capital of Argentina: Population

15 million in the metro area

Language

Spanish (Capital of Argentina in Spanish: Buenos Aires)

Currency of Argentina

Argentine Peso (ARS)

Map Location

Eastern Argentina, on the Río de la Plata coast

(Source Note: The Population figures are taken from the World Population Review 2025

  • It is known as the tango capital of the world.

  • The city is divided into 48 neighbourhoods, called barrios.

  • La Bombonera stadium is home to Boca Juniors, which is one of Argentina’s top football clubs.

  • Buenos Aires is often called the Paris of Latin America because of its architecture.

Conclusion

So, what is Argentina’s capital city? The answer is Buenos Aires, as this is a place where history, culture, politics, and the economy meet. The culture of the city is lively with its neighbourhoods, rich immigrant history, and global reputation for tango and football. All of this makes Buenos Aires more than just Argentina’s capital. Moreover, its prime location with its bustling industries plays a pivotal role in Argentina’s economy.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.


Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Where is the capital of Argentina on a map?
      +
      Buenos Aires is located on the Río de la Plata coast in eastern Argentina.
    • What is the currency of Argentina?
      +
      The currency is the Argentine Peso (ARS), widely used in Buenos Aires.
    • What is the population of Argentina’s capital?
      +
      The metro area of Buenos Aires has around 15 million people.
    • What is the capital of Argentina in Spanish?
      +
      In Spanish, it is called Buenos Aires.
    • What is the capital of Argentina?
      +
      The capital is Buenos Aires, the largest city in the country.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News