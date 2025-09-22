RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Simran Akhouri
Sep 22, 2025, 11:31 IST

NIOS Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students intending to appear for the October examination can find comprehensive details, including the syllabus and sample papers, in the article below to aid their studies.

NIOS Class 12 Syllabus 2025
NIOS Syllabus for 12th 2025-26 - The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, a critical resource for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations. Students planning to take the October 2025 exam are strongly advised to download this new syllabus immediately.

In addition to the comprehensive syllabus, NIOS has also provided question paper designs.

These official materials are invaluable for effective exam preparation. Students should utilize both the syllabus and sample papers to thoroughly understand the curriculum, identify key topics, and become familiar with the examination pattern and question types. Starting preparation early with these resources will significantly improve students' chances of success in the NIOS Class 12 examinations.

Hindi 

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Physics 

Download PDF

History 

Download PDF

Accounts

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Business Studies

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Study Tips for Exam

Preparing for exams can be a daunting task, but with the right strategies and consistent effort, you can significantly improve your chances of success. Here are some elaborate study tips to help you excel in your upcoming examinations:

  • Break Down the Syllabus, go through each unit and topic carefully. Understand the weightage of each section and identify the key areas that require more attention.

  • For each topic, try to understand what you are expected to learn and be able to do. This will help you focus your study efforts.

  • Allocate specific time slots for each subject and topic. Be realistic about how much you can cover in a given period.

  • Identify your weakest subjects or most challenging topics and dedicate more time to them.

  • Don't just learn new material; also set aside time for reviewing previously studied topics to reinforce your memory.

  • Passive reading is not effective. Engage with the material by summarizing, questioning, and connecting concepts.

  • For subjects like mathematics or science, simply reading solutions isn't enough. Work through problems independently to solidify your understanding.

  • Analyzing mistakes is important. Don't just stop at getting the answer right or wrong. Understand why you made a mistake so you can avoid repeating it.

By implementing these comprehensive study tips, you'll be well-equipped to approach your exams with confidence and achieve your academic goals. Remember, consistent effort and a strategic approach are the cornerstones of success.

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

