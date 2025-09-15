NIOS Class 12th Physics Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download PDF Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students intending to take the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus immediately.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) offers a robust framework for student success, extending beyond a mere syllabus to include crucial supplementary resources. To optimize exam preparation, NIOS has thoughtfully furnished students with detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs. These resources are not simply additional materials but serve as indispensable tools for achieving excellence in the examinations.
Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study regimen. The synergy between these resources allows for a multifaceted approach to learning. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically understand the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is overlooked. Concurrently, utilizing the sample papers helps students pinpoint key topics that are frequently assessed, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively.
NIOS Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025
The NIOS Class 12 Physics syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 30 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (12 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (18 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.
|
MODULE (No. & name)
|
(No. of lessons-12)
|
(No. of lessons-18)
|
1. Force and Energy
|
L-1 (Units Dimensions and Vectors) L-2 (Motion in a Straight Line) L-4 (Motion in a Plane) L-5 (Gravitation) L-7 (Motion of a Rigid Body)
|
L-3 (Laws of Motion) L-6 (Work, Energy and Power)
|
2. Mechanics of Solids and Fluids
|
L-8 (Elastic Properties of Solids)
|
L-9 (Properties of Fluids)
|
3. Thermal Physics
|
L-10 (Kinetic Theory of Gases) L-12 (Heat Transfer and Solar Energy)
|
L-11 (Thermodynamics)
|
4. Oscillations and Waves
|
L-13 (Simple Harmonic Motion)
|
L-14 (Wave Phenomena)
|
5. Electricity and Magnetism
|
-
|
L-15 (Electric Charge and Electric Field) L-16 (Electric Potential and Capacitors) L-17 (Electric Current) L-18 (Magnetism and Magnetic Effect of Electric Current) L-19 (Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current)
|
6. Optics and Optical Instruments
|
L-20 (Reflection and Refraction of Light) L-23 (Optical Instruments)
|
L-21 (Dispersion and Scattering of Light ) L-22 (Wave Phenomena and Light)
|
7. Atoms and Nuclei
|
-
|
L-24 (Structure of Atoms) L-25 (Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter) L-26 (Nuclei and Radioactivity) L-27 (Nuclear Fission and Fusion)
|
8. Semiconductor Devices and Communication
|
L-30 (Communication System)
|
L-28 (Semiconductors and Semiconducting Devices) L-29 (Applications of Semiconductor Devices)
NIOS Class 12 Physics Question Paper Design
Weightage by Objectives
|
Objective
|
TOTAL
|
% of the total marks
|
Knowledge
|
20
|
25%
|
Understanding
|
40
|
50%
|
Application
|
20
|
25%
|
|
100
|
100%
Weightage by type of questions
|
Types of questions
|
No. Of questions
|
Total marks
|
MCQ (1 mark)
|
16
|
16
|
Objective Type Questions (1*2 = 2 marks)
(with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each)
[Fill in the blanks, match the column, paragraph or case-based questions, one-word questions, True False, etc.]
|
12
|
24
|
Total
|
28
|
40
|
Very Short Answer (2 marks)
|
9
|
18
|
Short Answer (SA) (3 marks)
|
4
|
12
|
Long Answer (LA) (5 marks)
|
2
|
10
|
Total
|
15
|
40
|
G. Total
|
43
|
80
In subjective questions: 4 Questions of 2 marks (VSA), 2 Questions of 3 marks (SA), 2 Questions of 5 marks (LA) will have internal choices.
Weightage by Contents
|
Modules
|
Marks
|
Motion Force and Energy
|
14
|
Mechanics of solid and Fluid
|
06
|
Thermal Physics
|
06
|
Oscillation and Wave
|
06
|
Electricity and Magnetism
|
16
|
Optics and Optical Instruments
|
14
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
08
|
Semiconductor Devices and Communication
|
10
|
Total
|
80
Difficulty Level of the Question Paper
|
Estimated Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage of marks
|
Difficulty
|
16
|
20%
|
Average
|
40
|
50%
|
Easy
|
24
|
30%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
