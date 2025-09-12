NIOS Class 12th English Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus PDF Here

NIOS Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 12, specifically tailored for the academic year 2025-26. This release is crucial for all students planning to appear for the upcoming examinations. Those who intend to take the exam in October 2025 are strongly advised to download the newly released syllabus without delay.
In addition to the comprehensive syllabus, NIOS has also provided question paper design for the students. These resources are invaluable tools for effective exam preparation. Students should utilize both the syllabus and the sample papers to understand the curriculum thoroughly, identify key topics, and familiarize themselves with the examination pattern and question types. Starting preparation early, with these official materials, will significantly enhance students' chances of success in the NIOS Class 12 examinations.
NIOS Class 12 English Syllabus 2025
The NIOS class 12 English syllabus for 2025–2026 consists of 27 lessons. The subject will be divided into two parts. The syllabus is divided into two sections: the TMA, which makes up 40% of the syllabus, and the Public Examination, which makes up 60%. For additional information about the syllabus and module, look below the table.
|
|
I
Tutor Marked Assignment (40% of the syllabus) Total Lesson -11
|
II
Public Examination (60% of the syllabus) Total Lesson -16
|
Total Lesson 27
|
Lesson 1: The Crow and the Deer
Lesson 2: Mary Kom’s Interview
Lesson 5: Ecology and Environment
Lesson 6: Andha Yug
Lesson 11: Night of the Scorpion
Lesson 14: The Bazaars of Hyderabad
Lesson 15: Reading with Understanding (Thimamakka & Biomedical Waste) Lesson 20: Reading with Understanding (Losar and Bihu)
Lesson 21: Kalidas
Lesson 22: Face-to-Face Communication
Lesson 27: Appearing for an Interview
|
Lesson 3: An Astrologer’s Day
Lesson 4: Bholi
Lesson 7: After Twenty Years
Lesson 8: The Necklace Lesson 9: Three questions Lesson 10: Of Studies Lesson 12: Where the Mind is without Fear Lesson 13: If
Lesson 16: Reading with Understanding (Stress before Examination) Lesson 17: Kabir and Thiruvalluvar
Lesson 18: Reading with Understanding (Nation Builders of India)
Lesson 19: Reading with Understanding (International Fight Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking)
Lesson 23: Writing Letters Lesson 24: Writing Emails Lesson 25: Writing Reports Lesson 26: Writing Job Applications
NIOS Class 12 English Question Paper Design
Weightage by Objectives
|
Objective
|
TOTAL
|
% of the total marks
|
Knowledge
|
30
|
30%
|
Understanding
|
35
|
35%
|
Application
|
35
|
35%
|
|
100
|
100%
Weightage by type of questions
|
Types of questions
|
No. Of questions
|
Total marks
|
Objective*
1 mark
2 marks (with 2 subpoints)
3 marks (with 3 subpoints)
4 marks (with 4 subpoints)
6 marks (with 6 subpoints)
|
5
4
5
4
1
|
05
08
15
16
06
|
VSA (word limit 20-25 words) 2 marks
|
14
(+6 Questions for choice)
|
28
|
SA (Word limit 40-45 words) 3 marks
|
3
(+2 Questions for choice)
|
9
|
LA (Word limit 70-80 words) 4 marks
|
2
(+1 Questions for choice)
|
8
|
Essay type question (Word limit 100-150 words) 5 marks
|
1
(+1 Questions for choice)
|
5
|
Total
|
39
|
100
Note - Objective type question refers to MCQ, Fill in the Blanks, True/False, Match the Column, One-word answer
Weightage by Contents
|
Modules
|
Marks
|
Poetry (prescribed texts)
|
10
|
Prose (prescribed texts)
|
15
|
Comprehension & Vocabulary (non- prescribed texts)
|
25
|
Grammar
|
15
|
Writing Skills
|
20
|
Optional modules
|
15
|
TOTAL
|
100
Difficulty Level of the Question Paper
|
Estimated Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage of marks
|
Difficulty
|
30
|
30%
|
Average
|
35
|
35%
|
Easy
|
35
|
35%
|
Total
|
100
|
100%
Preparation Tips for NIOS Exam 2025
-
Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern, including the types of questions (multiple-choice, short-answer, long-answer), marking scheme, and weightage of each chapter.
-
A well-structured study schedule is crucial. Allocate more time to challenging subjects or topics where you are weak.
-
Break down your syllabus into smaller, manageable sections. Set daily, weekly, and monthly goals to keep your progress on track.
-
Break down your syllabus into smaller, manageable sections.
-
Grasp the fundamentals of each topic. For subjects with diagrams, formulas, or equations, practice them daily.
-
Create concise notes, flashcards, or mind maps for quick revision.
-
Solving past 5-10 years' question papers is one of the most effective preparation strategies.
