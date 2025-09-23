Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
NIOS Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download PDF Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 Mathematics syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students preparing for the October examination can access the syllabus and sample papers for their studies. Check the article below for complete details.

NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, a critical resource for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations. Students planning to take the October 2025 exam are strongly advised to download this Class 12 Maths Syllabus immediately.

In addition to the NIOS Maths syllabus class 12 PDF, NIOS has also provided question paper designs. These official materials are invaluable for effective exam preparation. Students should utilize both the syllabus and sample papers to thoroughly understand the curriculum, identify key topics, and become familiar with the examination pattern and question types. Starting preparation early with these resources will significantly improve students' chances of success in the NIOS Class 12 examinations.

NIOS Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2025

NIOS Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus will contain 38 lessons with ditribution of marks. For complete details check the table below.

MODULE 

TMA (40 % of Syllabus) 

II 

Public Examination (60% of syllabus)
 

15 lesson 

23 Lessons  

Module-I 

Sets, Relations and Functions  

1. Sets 

2. Relations and Functions-I 

3. Trigonometric Functions-I 

4. Trigonometric Functions-II 

5. Relation between Sides and Angles of A triangle  

  

Module- ll 

Sequences and Series

6. Sequences and Series

7. Some Special Sequences

  

Module-III 

Algebra-I  

8. Complex Numbers 

9. Quadratic Equations and Linear Inequalities 

10. Principle of Mathematical Induction 

11. Permutations and Combinations 12. Binomial Theorem

  

Module-IV 

Co-ordinate Geometry

  

13. Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates 

14. Straight Lines 15. Circles 

16. Conic Sections 

Module-V Statistics and Probability 

17. Measures of Dispersion 

18. Random Experiments and Events 19. Probability  

  

Module-VI 

Algebra-II  

  

20. Matrices 

21. Determinants 22. Inverse of a Matrix and its Applications 

Module- VII 

Relations and Functions

  

23. Relations and Functions-II 

24. Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Module- VIII Calculus  

  

25. Limits and Continuity 

26. Differentiation 27. Differentiation of Trigonometric functions 

28. Differentiation of Exponential and Logarithmic functions 

29. Application of Derivatives 

30. Integration 

31. Definite Integrals 

32. Differential Equations 

Module-IX 

Vectors and Three Dimensional Geometry 

  

33. Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry 34. Vectors 

35. Plane 

36. Straight Line  

Module-X Linear Programming and Mathematical Reasoning  

  

37. Linear Programming 

38. Mathematical Reasoning 

Question Paper Design

1. Weightage by Objectives

Knowledge 

30

30%

Understanding

40

40%

Application 

22

22%

Skill

8

8%

2. Weightage by type of Questions

Type of question

No. of questions

Marks

MCQ (1 mark) 

20

20

Objective Type Questions (1*2 = 2 marks) (with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each)  

4

8

Objective Type Questions (1*4 = 4 marks) (with 4 sub-parts of 1 mark each)

4

16

Objective Type Questions (1*6 = 6 marks) (with 6 sub-parts of 1 mark each)

    

Total

29

50

Very Short Answer (2 marks questions)

9

18

Short Answer(SA) (4 marks questions)

5

20

Long Answer(LA) (6 marks questions)

2

12

Total

16

50

G. Total 

45

100

In subjective questions: 4 Questions of 2 marks (VSA), 2 Questions of 3 marks (SA), 2 Questions of 6 marks (LA) will have internal choices. 

3. Weightage to the difficulty level of the question 

Estimated Level

Marks

Percentage of marks

Difficulty

20

20

Average

50

50

Easy

30

30

Total

100

100


4. Weightage by Content

Topics

Marks

Co-ordinate Geometry 

15

Algebra-II

17

Relations and Functions

12

Calculus 

30

Vectors and Three Dimensional Geometry

17

Linear Programming and Mathematical Reasoning 

9

Total

100

Download NIOS Class 12th Maths Syllabus PDF from the link given below.

NIOS Class 12th Maths Syllabus Download PDF

For more NIOS Class 12th Syllabus, check the article given in the link below.

NIOS Class 12 Syllabus All Subjects - Download PDF



