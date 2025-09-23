NIOS Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download PDF Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, a critical resource for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations. Students planning to take the October 2025 exam are strongly advised to download this Class 12 Maths Syllabus immediately.

In addition to the NIOS Maths syllabus class 12 PDF, NIOS has also provided question paper designs. These official materials are invaluable for effective exam preparation. Students should utilize both the syllabus and sample papers to thoroughly understand the curriculum, identify key topics, and become familiar with the examination pattern and question types. Starting preparation early with these resources will significantly improve students' chances of success in the NIOS Class 12 examinations.