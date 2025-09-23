NIOS Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download PDF Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, a critical resource for all students preparing for the upcoming examinations. Students planning to take the October 2025 exam are strongly advised to download this Class 12 Maths Syllabus immediately.
In addition to the NIOS Maths syllabus class 12 PDF, NIOS has also provided question paper designs. These official materials are invaluable for effective exam preparation. Students should utilize both the syllabus and sample papers to thoroughly understand the curriculum, identify key topics, and become familiar with the examination pattern and question types. Starting preparation early with these resources will significantly improve students' chances of success in the NIOS Class 12 examinations.
NIOS Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2025
NIOS Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus will contain 38 lessons with ditribution of marks. For complete details check the table below.
|
MODULE
|
I
TMA (40 % of Syllabus)
|
II
Public Examination (60% of syllabus)
|
15 lesson
|
23 Lessons
|
Module-I
Sets, Relations and Functions
|
1. Sets
2. Relations and Functions-I
3. Trigonometric Functions-I
4. Trigonometric Functions-II
5. Relation between Sides and Angles of A triangle
|
Module- ll
Sequences and Series
|
6. Sequences and Series
7. Some Special Sequences
|
Module-III
Algebra-I
|
8. Complex Numbers
9. Quadratic Equations and Linear Inequalities
10. Principle of Mathematical Induction
11. Permutations and Combinations 12. Binomial Theorem
|
Module-IV
Co-ordinate Geometry
|
13. Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates
14. Straight Lines 15. Circles
16. Conic Sections
|
Module-V Statistics and Probability
|
17. Measures of Dispersion
18. Random Experiments and Events 19. Probability
|
Module-VI
Algebra-II
|
20. Matrices
21. Determinants 22. Inverse of a Matrix and its Applications
|
Module- VII
Relations and Functions
|
23. Relations and Functions-II
24. Inverse Trigonometric Functions
|
Module- VIII Calculus
|
25. Limits and Continuity
26. Differentiation 27. Differentiation of Trigonometric functions
28. Differentiation of Exponential and Logarithmic functions
29. Application of Derivatives
30. Integration
31. Definite Integrals
32. Differential Equations
|
Module-IX
Vectors and Three Dimensional Geometry
|
33. Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry 34. Vectors
35. Plane
36. Straight Line
|
Module-X Linear Programming and Mathematical Reasoning
|
37. Linear Programming
38. Mathematical Reasoning
Question Paper Design
1. Weightage by Objectives
|
Knowledge
|
30
|
30%
|
Understanding
|
40
|
40%
|
Application
|
22
|
22%
|
Skill
|
8
|
8%
2. Weightage by type of Questions
|
Type of question
|
No. of questions
|
Marks
|
MCQ (1 mark)
|
20
|
20
|
Objective Type Questions (1*2 = 2 marks) (with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each)
|
4
|
8
|
Objective Type Questions (1*4 = 4 marks) (with 4 sub-parts of 1 mark each)
|
4
|
16
|
Objective Type Questions (1*6 = 6 marks) (with 6 sub-parts of 1 mark each)
|
Total
|
29
|
50
|
Very Short Answer (2 marks questions)
|
9
|
18
|
Short Answer(SA) (4 marks questions)
|
5
|
20
|
Long Answer(LA) (6 marks questions)
|
2
|
12
|
Total
|
16
|
50
|
G. Total
|
45
|
100
In subjective questions: 4 Questions of 2 marks (VSA), 2 Questions of 3 marks (SA), 2 Questions of 6 marks (LA) will have internal choices.
3. Weightage to the difficulty level of the question
|
Estimated Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage of marks
|
Difficulty
|
20
|
20
|
Average
|
50
|
50
|
Easy
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
4. Weightage by Content
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Co-ordinate Geometry
|
15
|
Algebra-II
|
17
|
Relations and Functions
|
12
|
Calculus
|
30
|
Vectors and Three Dimensional Geometry
|
17
|
Linear Programming and Mathematical Reasoning
|
9
|
Total
|
100
Download NIOS Class 12th Maths Syllabus PDF from the link given below.
NIOS Class 12th Maths Syllabus Download PDF
For more NIOS Class 12th Syllabus, check the article given in the link below.
