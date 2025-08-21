NIOS Class 12th Geography Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students preparing for the October 2025 examinations should download it immediately.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS provides essential supplementary resources for exam preparation, including detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs. These tools are crucial for excelling in the examinations.

Students are strongly advised to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This approach promotes comprehensive learning. Engaging with the syllabus ensures a systematic understanding of the entire curriculum, while using sample papers helps identify frequently tested topics, understand section weightage, and grasp the examination pattern. Exposure to various question types through sample papers also familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling effective time management and answer presentation strategies.