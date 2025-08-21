Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
Focus
Quick Links

NIOS Class 12th Geography Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students who are preparing for the October examination can access the syllabus and sample papers for their studies. For complete details check the article below.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 21, 2025, 11:44 IST
NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26
NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students preparing for the October 2025 examinations should download it immediately.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS provides essential supplementary resources for exam preparation, including detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs. These tools are crucial for excelling in the examinations.

Students are strongly advised to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This approach promotes comprehensive learning. Engaging with the syllabus ensures a systematic understanding of the entire curriculum, while using sample papers helps identify frequently tested topics, understand section weightage, and grasp the examination pattern. Exposure to various question types through sample papers also familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling effective time management and answer presentation strategies.

NIOS Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025

The NIOS Class 12 Geography syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 25  lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (9 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (16 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.

MODULE

(9 lessons)

(16 lessons)

1. The study of Geography as a discipline 

  

L-1: Nature and subject matter of Geography 

2. Dynamic and Geomorphic Processes of the Earth 

L-2 : Endogenic Forces L-4: Running water, moving ice, wind and sea wave

L -3: Exogenic Forces and their resultant landforms

3. The domain of the water on the earth

  

L-5 : Hydrological Cycle and Ocean

4. Dynamics of Atmosphere

  L-6 Structure and composition; Insolation L-8 : Humidity and precipitation

L-7 : Atmospheric pressure and winds L-9: Climate and Climate Change

5. Biogeography and Biodiversity

  

L-10 : Biosphere, Biomes and Biodiversity

6. Physical Geography of India

L-13 : Natural Hazards and Disasters 

L-11 : Physical Settings L-12 : Climate

7. Natural resources, Utilisation and Management

L-14 : Land and Soil Resources

L-15 : Forests and Biodiversity L-16 : Water Resources

8. Economic Geography of India

L-19 : Major Industries and Industrial Complexes

L-17 : Agriculture and Food Security L-18 : Mineral and Energy Resources L-20 : Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Transport, Communication and Trade

9. Human resource development in India

L-21 : Population Growth and Distribution 

L-22 : Population Composition L-23 : Human Development

10. Contemporary Issues and Challenges

L-25: Environment, Health and Sanitation 

L-24: Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Also Check - NIOS Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025 with sample papers

NIOS Class 12th Geography Sample Paper 2025-26

NIOS Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2025PDF - Download Here

NIOS Class 12 Geography Question Paper Design

Weightage by Objectives

Objective

TOTAL

% of the total marks 

Knowledge

28

35%

Understanding

36

45%

Application/Skill

16 (Application-8, Skill- 8)

20%  (10+10)
 

80

100%

Weightage by type of questions

Forms of Questions

No. of Question

Total Marks  

Objective Type Questions 1 Marks 2 Marks (with two sub-points)

16


10

16


20

Objective Types Map Question – 1

04

04

MAP Q. (VSA) - 2

2

4

Short Answer (SA) - 3

5

15

Long Answer (LA) - 5

1

5

Total

46

80

Note: * - Alternative questions to be given in lieu of the Map-based Question for the Visually Impaired candidate. 

Weightage by Contents 

Module

Marks

I. The study of Geography as a discipline 

02

II. Dynamic and Geomorphic Processes of the Earth

10

III. The domain of water on the Earth

06

IV. Dynamics of Atmosphere

10

V. Biogeography and Biodiversity

4

VI. Physical Geography of India

10

VII.Natural resources, Utilisation and Management

10

VIII. Economic Geography of India

10

IX. Human Resource Development in India

8

X. Contemporary Issues and Challenges

10

Total

80

Difficulty Level of the Question Paper

Estimated Level

Marks

Percentage of marks

Difficulty

20

25%

Average

40

50%

Easy

20

25

Total

80

100

Also Check -

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News