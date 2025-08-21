NIOS Class 12th Geography Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students preparing for the October 2025 examinations should download it immediately.
In addition to the syllabus, NIOS provides essential supplementary resources for exam preparation, including detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs. These tools are crucial for excelling in the examinations.
Students are strongly advised to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This approach promotes comprehensive learning. Engaging with the syllabus ensures a systematic understanding of the entire curriculum, while using sample papers helps identify frequently tested topics, understand section weightage, and grasp the examination pattern. Exposure to various question types through sample papers also familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling effective time management and answer presentation strategies.
NIOS Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025
The NIOS Class 12 Geography syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 25 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (9 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (16 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.
|
MODULE
|
(9 lessons)
|
(16 lessons)
|
1. The study of Geography as a discipline
|
L-1: Nature and subject matter of Geography
|
2. Dynamic and Geomorphic Processes of the Earth
|
L-2 : Endogenic Forces L-4: Running water, moving ice, wind and sea wave
|
L -3: Exogenic Forces and their resultant landforms
|
3. The domain of the water on the earth
|
L-5 : Hydrological Cycle and Ocean
|
4. Dynamics of Atmosphere
|
L-6 Structure and composition; Insolation L-8 : Humidity and precipitation
|
L-7 : Atmospheric pressure and winds L-9: Climate and Climate Change
|
5. Biogeography and Biodiversity
|
L-10 : Biosphere, Biomes and Biodiversity
|
6. Physical Geography of India
|
L-13 : Natural Hazards and Disasters
|
L-11 : Physical Settings L-12 : Climate
|
7. Natural resources, Utilisation and Management
|
L-14 : Land and Soil Resources
|
L-15 : Forests and Biodiversity L-16 : Water Resources
|
8. Economic Geography of India
|
L-19 : Major Industries and Industrial Complexes
|
L-17 : Agriculture and Food Security L-18 : Mineral and Energy Resources L-20 : Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Transport, Communication and Trade
|
9. Human resource development in India
|
L-21 : Population Growth and Distribution
|
L-22 : Population Composition L-23 : Human Development
|
10. Contemporary Issues and Challenges
|
L-25: Environment, Health and Sanitation
|
L-24: Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Also Check - NIOS Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025 with sample papers
NIOS Class 12th Geography Sample Paper 2025-26
NIOS Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2025PDF - Download Here
NIOS Class 12 Geography Question Paper Design
Weightage by Objectives
|
Objective
|
TOTAL
|
% of the total marks
|
Knowledge
|
28
|
35%
|
Understanding
|
36
|
45%
|
Application/Skill
|
16 (Application-8, Skill- 8)
|
20% (10+10)
|
80
|
100%
Weightage by type of questions
|
Forms of Questions
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Type Questions 1 Marks 2 Marks (with two sub-points)
|
16
10
|
16
20
|
Objective Types Map Question – 1
|
04
|
04
|
MAP Q. (VSA) - 2
|
2
|
4
|
Short Answer (SA) - 3
|
5
|
15
|
Long Answer (LA) - 5
|
1
|
5
|
Total
|
46
|
80
Note: * - Alternative questions to be given in lieu of the Map-based Question for the Visually Impaired candidate.
Weightage by Contents
|
Module
|
Marks
|
I. The study of Geography as a discipline
|
02
|
II. Dynamic and Geomorphic Processes of the Earth
|
10
|
III. The domain of water on the Earth
|
06
|
IV. Dynamics of Atmosphere
|
10
|
V. Biogeography and Biodiversity
|
4
|
VI. Physical Geography of India
|
10
|
VII.Natural resources, Utilisation and Management
|
10
|
VIII. Economic Geography of India
|
10
|
IX. Human Resource Development in India
|
8
|
X. Contemporary Issues and Challenges
|
10
|
Total
|
80
Difficulty Level of the Question Paper
|
Estimated Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage of marks
|
Difficulty
|
20
|
25%
|
Average
|
40
|
50%
|
Easy
|
20
|
25
|
Total
|
80
|
100
Also Check -
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation