NYT Connections Hints November 6, 2025: Check Clues and Answers to Solve Today’s Puzzle Game

The NYT Connections daily puzzle challenges players to take sixteen seemingly disparate words and discover the hidden connections that link them. You will group the words into four themed clusters, with each hinting toward a distinct idea, from fairly obvious categories to playful twists. As you survey the grid, you will notice connections: shared origins, experiences, or even whimsical misdirection. The game is part logic and part word association, as discovering one group can unlock the other groups. In its themed groupings challenge (worth noting it was balanced with themes that ranged from the matter of fact to the whimsical) from November 6, 2025, the first group concerned financial matters summarized by the word "dollar." The second was made up of words that centered around means for unlocking everyday devices. The third group assembled what a vessel is constructed from, and the last group was more of a play on the word "matchmaker." The four themes - while disparate in specificity did offer four satisfying prizes of "aha!" and lighthearted twist surprises.

Prepare for today's NYT Connections Puzzle #879 for November 6, 2025! Your task is to find the hidden connections between the words and group them into four categories. Each category has a connection, it can be something obvious, clever, or totally unexpected. Make sure to think critically, use the clues, and see if you can guess all four categories before the feedback is published. Let's get started so you can test your connection skills! Yellow Group Hint: These words all relate to money or worth, the kind of terms you'd hear while shopping or negotiating a deal. Green Group Hint:These are methods of access, used every day to get into your phone, computer, or bank account securely.

Blue Group Hint: You’ll find these on a sailing vessel, essential sections that help it stay afloat and navigate the seas. Purple Group Hint: Think of the mischievous little matchmaker of Valentine’s Day, what’s he holding, wearing, or flying with? Stepping back will often expose the clever logic that provided the unifying. Let’s take a moment to go through the groups together, and explore the connections that tie these words together so nicely. NYT Connections Answers for November 6, 2025 (Thursday) The answers for today’s NYT Connections Puzzle (#879) November 6, 2025 are here! If you’ve been thinking about which words belong together, now is your chance to see how accurate your guesses were! Today brings a variety of surprise, clever, tricky and completely unexpected categories. Ready to see how you did and how your connections compared? Here’s the complete summary of the final groups and the full roster of results for today!

YELLOW: COST (AMOUNT, FIGURE, PRICE, VALUE) BLUE: PARTS OF A SHIP (AFT, DECK, FORE, MAST) GREEN: WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE (FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD, PIN) PURPLE: FEATURES OF A CARTOON CUPID (ARROW, BOW, DIAPER, WINGS) It’s perfectly fine if you don’t complete a Connections puzzle, or if you need to set it aside before reaching the solution. What is the NYT Connections Game? The NYT Connections Game is a word puzzle by The New York Times that requires players to identify hidden relations in a set of 16 words. The objective is for the players to sort the words into four groups of four, with each group being either thematically or categorically related. The topics can vary from very understandable things such as "fruits", "colors" and so on, or more whimsical, like clever wordplay or pop culture references. In general, the puzzle becomes progressively harder, while requiring both logical and lateral thinking. It is a quirky and pleasurable brain puzzle that requires players to engage creatively while developing their vocabulary, and pattern recognition abilities.

How to Play the NYT Connections Puzzle? Playing the NYT Connections Puzzle involves a grid of 16 words being presented to you. The grouping of the 16 words is your responsibility, and each group must consist of four words with a common theme or connection. First, you select the four words that you think belong together, and then you hit "Submit". If your choice is right then that group will be locked, thus it will disappear from the board. You have four attempts to find all the groups before the game is over. The level of the puzzle is indicated by different colors: Yellow (the easiest), Green, Blue, and Purple (the hardest). A new puzzle is available every day, so you can enjoy a fun yet challenging way to improve your reasoning and word-association skills. Best Strategies to Solve NYT Connections Puzzles

To successfully solve the NYT Connections Puzzle, make sure you begin by rapidly reviewing all 16 words and identifying immediately clear groupings such as colors, animals, or occupations. Be aware of possibilities to work on wordplay and double meanings, as the maze of a puzzle could disguise those connections in phrases or cultural references. Don’t sell yourself short by locking in guesses too quickly, consider combinations with your brain before submitting. Look for patterns in word form, such as plural endings or shared prefixes. If you are stuck to find a group, eliminate words that clearly don’t belong in any group. The yellow group is the easiest, and by reasoning through it first, you will have a chance to identify hints to work towards the harder groups. Be patient with the process, use creative thinking and have fun with the creative logic behind every set of associations!