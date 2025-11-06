Visa on Arrival: Travelling abroad has become easier for Indian passport holders, as several countries now provide visa-on-arrival facilities. These destinations make international trips simple and stress-free by removing long visa approval waits. With Delhi’s rising travel demand and improved global connectivity, Indian travellers can explore more countries without the need for prior visa applications. 10 countries that provide visa on arrival Maldives The Maldives offers a 30-day visa on arrival for Indian citizens. Known for its turquoise lagoons, coral islands, and luxury resorts, it remains one of the top international destinations for Indians. The process is easy and requires only a passport, return ticket, and proof of stay. The Maldives is a dream getaway for honeymooners and families seeking tropical relaxation.

Thailand Thailand provides a visa on arrival for 15 days to Indian tourists at major airports. The country’s rich culture, golden temples, and beautiful beaches attract millions every year. Bangkok, Phuket, and Krabi remain favourites among Indian travellers. Affordable flights and a quick visa process make Thailand one of the most visited destinations from India. Myanmar Myanmar allows visas on arrival for Indian passport holders entering through select airports. The country offers spiritual charm with attractions like the Bagan temples, Inle Lake, and Shwedagon Pagoda. Its peaceful environment and cultural diversity make it ideal for Indian travellers who prefer heritage and offbeat experiences. Indonesia Indians can obtain a 30-day visa on arrival when visiting Indonesia. Bali, Jakarta, and Yogyakarta are popular tourist destinations offering beaches, volcanoes, and vibrant nightlife. Indonesia’s easy visa policy and short flights make it a perfect Southeast Asian escape for Indian travellers.

Tajikistan Tajikistan provides both visa on arrival and e-visa options for Indians. Known for its rugged mountains, lakes, and historical Silk Road routes, it’s a paradise for adventure seekers. The process is quick and convenient, allowing Indian tourists to enjoy the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Central Asia. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka offers an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) that serves as a visa on arrival for Indian citizens. The island nation is known for its stunning beaches, tea plantations, and UNESCO World Heritage sites. Colombo, Kandy, and Galle are among the top destinations visited by Indians due to short travel time and easy entry. Vietnam Vietnam offers visa on arrival for Indian passport holders with an online pre-approval letter. Known for its history, cuisine, and landscapes, Vietnam’s key attractions include Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Ha Long Bay. Affordable travel costs and simple entry rules make Vietnam one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations for Indians.