HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025 Out at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Apply Online Till Nov 26

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on November 06, 2025 has released short notice regarding the online application process for the HPFS (ACF) (Mains) Examination – 2025. The online application process will commence from November 07, 2025. All those candidates qualified in the HPPSC HPFS (ACF) (Preliminary) Examination – 2025 can apply online for H. P. Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests) (Mains) Examination-2025 through the official website on or before November 26, 2025 at https://hppsc.hp.gov.in. The online application window for Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (Main) Examination -2025 will be opened from November 07 to November 6, 2025. In case of any difficulty in online application, the candidates may contact telephone No. 0177-2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025 Download PDF

Candidates qualified in HPFS (ACF) (Preliminary) Examination - 2025 can download the detailed pdf for online application schedule available on the official website. You can download the pdf directy through the link given below-

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025 Date

It is noted that the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) (Main) Examination-2025 will be conducted tentatively in the 2nd week of February, 2026. The examination will be conducted in Shimla district. In case of any query, the candidates may contact on telephone No. 0177-2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025:Overview

The candidates may download the detailed schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) (Main) Examination-2025 You can check the overview of the notification given below-