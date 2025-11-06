UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025 Out at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Apply Online Till Nov 26

By Manish Kumar
Nov 6, 2025, 17:51 IST

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on November 06, 2025 has released the online application process schedule and exam date for the HPFS (ACF) (Mains) Examination – 2025. Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) (Main) Examination-2025 will be conducted tentatively in the 2nd week of February, 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on November 06, 2025 has released short notice regarding the online application process for the HPFS (ACF) (Mains) Examination – 2025. The online application process will commence from November 07, 2025. All those candidates qualified in the HPPSC HPFS (ACF) (Preliminary) Examination – 2025 can apply online for H. P. Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests) (Mains) Examination-2025 through the official website on or before November 26, 2025 at https://hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The online application window for Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (Main) Examination -2025 will be opened from November 07 to November 6, 2025.
In case of any difficulty in online application, the candidates may contact telephone No. 0177-2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025 Download PDF

Candidates qualified in HPFS (ACF) (Preliminary) Examination - 2025 can download the detailed pdf for online application schedule available on the official website. You can download the pdf directy through the link given below-

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025 Download PDF

 HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025 Date

It is noted that the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) (Main) Examination-2025 will be conducted tentatively in the 2nd week of February, 2026.  The  examination will be conducted in Shimla district. In case of any query, the candidates may contact on telephone No. 0177-2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025:Overview

The candidates may download the detailed schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) (Main) Examination-2025 You can check the overview of the notification given below-

Event  Details 
Organisation Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
Name of the exam Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) (Main) Examination-2025
Online apply schedule November 07 to November 6, 2025
Date of Exam   2nd week of February, 2026
Official website  https://hppsc.hp.gov.in/

How to Download HPPSC ACF Mains Exam 2025 PDF?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below

  1. Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the What’s New section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link Regarding inviting online applications for the HPFS (ACF) (Mains) Examination – 2025  given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the desired pdf on the home page.
  5. Download and save HPPSC ACF 2025 PDF for your future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News