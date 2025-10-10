Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus 2025: Punjab and Sind Bank has announced 190 vacancies for the lateral recruitment of Specialist Officers (Credit Manager and Agriculture Manager) in MMGS II. Candidates eyeing this post should thoroughly check the syllabus and exam pattern to gain insights into relevant topics and test requirements. This will help them plan an appropriate strategy and increase their chances of success in the exam. Aspirants will have 105 minutes to solve 100 questions in the written exam. Thus, it is essential to sharpen time management skills so that you can attempt maximum questions correctly. Learn about the Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus and exam pattern on this page.
Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus
Candidates should integrate the Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus in their preparation. This will allow them to stay on the right track and avoid unnecessary topics. The syllabus for this written exam is mainly divided into three subjects such as English Language, General Awareness, and Professional Knowledge. Upon clearing the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round. It is mandatory to qualify in both the written test and the interview separately. The combined final marks shall be calculated based on the scores obtained in the Online test (70% weightage) and the Personal Interview (30% weightage).
Punjab and Sind Bank SO 2025 Syllabus Overview
Understanding the syllabus for the Punjab and Sind SO syllabus can make your preparation effective. It will help you choose the right study materials to master the basics and advanced topics. Here is the overview of this latest recruitment drive:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Punjab and Sind Bank
|
Post Name
|
Specialist Officers (Credit Manager and Agriculture Manager)
|
Vacancies
|
190
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test, Screening, and Personal Interview
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
105 minutes
Punjab and Sind Bank SO Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should be familiar with the Punjab and Sind Bank SO exam pattern before commencing their preparation. It provides insights into exam format, marking scheme, number of questions, total marks, test duration, and other key factors. Check below the paper pattern for the PSB Specialist Officers exam:
-
The written exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks.
-
The exam duration shall be 105 minutes.
-
The minimum qualifying marks in each section will be 40% for Unreserved & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.
-
The final merit list shall be prepared state-wise after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of both the written exam and interview.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration (in minutes)
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
15
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
30
|
Professional Knowledge
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
105
Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus PDF
Candidates should check the Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus to discover subject-wise topics important for the exam. You should also practice and revise all the covered topics regularly to score high marks in the exam. Download the syllabus for the Punjab and Sind Bank SO exam in a PDF file here.
Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise
The Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus is divided into 3 subjects, namely English Language, General Awareness, and Professional Knowledge. It is crucial to master the basics of all the topics prescribed for every subject. This will help candidates easily understand the core topics and advance their preparation. Check the subject-wise Punjab and Sind Bank Specialist Officers syllabus here:
Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus for English Language
The English Language section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s grammar concepts, comprehension, and vocabulary ability. Key topics are:
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Error Spotting
-
Fillers
-
Para Jumbles
-
Sentence Improvement
-
Cloze Test
-
-
Sentence Correction
-
-
Word Swap
-
Para/Sentence Completion, etc
Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus for General Awareness
General Awareness aims to judge the candidate’s awareness of the latest events happening around the world, along with static GK. It involves the following areas:
-
National Income
-
Role of Banking
-
Types of Banks
-
Public Finance
-
Government Schemes and Policies
-
Concept of Budget
-
Taxes on Income and Expenditure
-
RBI and its Monetary Policy
-
Financial and Railway Budget
-
Indian Banking Industry History
-
Functions of Banks
-
Finance Commissions
-
Capital market in India
-
Revenue of Central Government
-
Money Market in India
-
Economic Planning, etc
Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus for Professional Knowledge
The Professional Knowledge section assesses the candidate’s knowledge of computer abbreviations, database knowledge, and other key areas such as:
-
Database Management Systems
-
Mobility Of Personnel and Retirement
-
Functions of RBI
-
Basic internet knowledge and protocols
-
Various Acts of the Banking and Financial Sector
-
Computer hardware parts and controls
-
Basic Computer Terminology
-
Software names and usages
-
Number system
-
Network Basics
-
Legal Aspects of Banking Regulation
-
Computer tools
-
History of the Computer
-
Operating system
-
Computer Abbreviation, etc
How to Cover the Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus 2025?
The Punjab and Sind SO preparation is about consistency, smart planning, and the right resources. Here are the tips and strategies to excel in the written test:
-
Review the Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus to cover only relevant chapters.
-
Follow the exam-specific study plan till the recruitment process is over.
-
Solve mocks and old question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and confidence.
-
Make short notes for quick revision.
