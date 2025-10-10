Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus 2025: Punjab and Sind Bank has announced 190 vacancies for the lateral recruitment of Specialist Officers (Credit Manager and Agriculture Manager) in MMGS II. Candidates eyeing this post should thoroughly check the syllabus and exam pattern to gain insights into relevant topics and test requirements. This will help them plan an appropriate strategy and increase their chances of success in the exam. Aspirants will have 105 minutes to solve 100 questions in the written exam. Thus, it is essential to sharpen time management skills so that you can attempt maximum questions correctly. Learn about the Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus and exam pattern on this page. Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus Candidates should integrate the Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus in their preparation. This will allow them to stay on the right track and avoid unnecessary topics. The syllabus for this written exam is mainly divided into three subjects such as English Language, General Awareness, and Professional Knowledge. Upon clearing the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round. It is mandatory to qualify in both the written test and the interview separately. The combined final marks shall be calculated based on the scores obtained in the Online test (70% weightage) and the Personal Interview (30% weightage).

Punjab and Sind Bank SO 2025 Syllabus Overview Understanding the syllabus for the Punjab and Sind SO syllabus can make your preparation effective. It will help you choose the right study materials to master the basics and advanced topics. Here is the overview of this latest recruitment drive: Exam Conducting Body Punjab and Sind Bank Post Name Specialist Officers (Credit Manager and Agriculture Manager) Vacancies 190 Selection Process Written Test, Screening, and Personal Interview Number of Questions 100 Exam Duration 105 minutes Punjab and Sind Bank SO Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should be familiar with the Punjab and Sind Bank SO exam pattern before commencing their preparation. It provides insights into exam format, marking scheme, number of questions, total marks, test duration, and other key factors. Check below the paper pattern for the PSB Specialist Officers exam:

The written exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks.

The exam duration shall be 105 minutes.

The minimum qualifying marks in each section will be 40% for Unreserved & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.

The final merit list shall be prepared state-wise after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of both the written exam and interview. Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration (in minutes) English Language 20 20 15 General Awareness 20 20 30 Professional Knowledge 60 60 60 Total 100 100 105 Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus PDF Candidates should check the Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus to discover subject-wise topics important for the exam. You should also practice and revise all the covered topics regularly to score high marks in the exam. Download the syllabus for the Punjab and Sind Bank SO exam in a PDF file here.

Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The Punjab and Sind Bank SO syllabus is divided into 3 subjects, namely English Language, General Awareness, and Professional Knowledge. It is crucial to master the basics of all the topics prescribed for every subject. This will help candidates easily understand the core topics and advance their preparation. Check the subject-wise Punjab and Sind Bank Specialist Officers syllabus here: Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus for English Language The English Language section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s grammar concepts, comprehension, and vocabulary ability. Key topics are: Reading Comprehension

Error Spotting

Fillers

Para Jumbles

Sentence Improvement

Cloze Test

Idioms & Phrases

Sentence Correction

Synonym Antonym

Word Swap

Para/Sentence Completion, etc

Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus for General Awareness General Awareness aims to judge the candidate’s awareness of the latest events happening around the world, along with static GK. It involves the following areas: National Income

Role of Banking

Types of Banks

Public Finance

Government Schemes and Policies

Concept of Budget

Taxes on Income and Expenditure

RBI and its Monetary Policy

Financial and Railway Budget

Indian Banking Industry History

Functions of Banks

Finance Commissions

Capital market in India

Revenue of Central Government

Money Market in India

Economic Planning, etc Punjab and Sind Bank SO Syllabus for Professional Knowledge The Professional Knowledge section assesses the candidate’s knowledge of computer abbreviations, database knowledge, and other key areas such as: