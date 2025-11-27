Which Country Has the Most Highways in the World?

Most Highways in the World: The United States has the most highways in the world, with a total road network of more than 6.5 million kilometres. This makes it the largest and most connected road system globally. The wide reach of these highways helps people and goods move quickly across the country. Why the United States Has the Most Highways? The U.S. has a very large land area and a strong economy, which requires a huge road network for travel and transport. Its highways connect big cities, small towns, industries, and ports. This makes movement easier and supports national growth. U.S. Interstate Highway System The Interstate System is one of the world’s most organised and longest highway networks. It links major cities from coast to coast with smooth and fast travel routes. These highways are built for safety, speed, and long-distance use.

How Other Countries Compare? India and China also have very large highway systems, but the United States still remains number one. Their networks are growing quickly, especially with new expressways. However, the U.S. still leads due to its longer and older road system. Top 5 Countries With the Most Highways 1. United States The U.S. has over 6.5 million km of highways, the largest in the world. This network makes travel easy across all 50 states. 2. India India has more than 6.3 million km of roads and is expanding quickly. New expressways are being built every year to improve travel speed. 3. China China has a huge highway and expressway system connecting major cities. Its modern roads help support the country’s massive trade and transport needs. 4. Brazil Brazil has a wide network of federal and state highways across its large territory. These roads connect farms, industries, and major cities.

5. Russia Russia has long-distance highways that stretch across its vast land. They connect remote regions and help people travel across long distances. Interesting Facts About Highways 1. World’s Longest Highway System The U.S. Interstate Highway System is over 75,000 km long, making it one of the biggest planned road networks. It connects almost every major American city. 2. Longest Individual Highway The Trans-Canada Highway is more than 7,800 km long, stretching from east to west. It passes through several landscapes and climates. 3. Fastest Growing Road Network India is building highways at one of the fastest rates in the world today. This growth is helping reduce travel time between major cities. 4. China’s Massive Expressway Expansion China has built thousands of kilometres of modern expressways in recent years. These roads support industries and connect economic zones.