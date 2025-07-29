Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Apply Online Last Date 2025: Register Now Before July 31, Check Fees, Age Limit, Salary and More Details Here

Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2026 Registration Begins: The Indian Air Force started the online registration for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 at 11:00 AM on July 11, 2025. The online applications will be invited from young and dynamic male and female Indian citizens possessing educational qualifications and age as prescribed in the official notification. As per the official notification, the registration process for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 will close at 11:00 PM on July 31, 2025. Only online registered applications will be accepted. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the Air Force Agniveervayu. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Registration Link The Indian Air Force started the online registration for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 on July 11, 2025, and candidates can submit their application forms by July 31, 2025. The direct link to apply online for Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025 is given below.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Registration Link Click here Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2025 Notification PDF The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the official notification for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 on its website. You can find the direct link to download the official notification PDF below for your reference. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Notification PDF Download here Steps to Apply for IAF Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Candidates can apply online at the official website of the Indian Air Force. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do the IAF Agniveervayu 2025 registration. Step 1: Visit the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Announcement’ section available there. Step 3: Register yourself if you are a new user otherwise, login through your email ID and password

Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit. Step 5: Download the duly filled exam form Step 6: Take a print of the same for future reference. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2026: Important Dates The Indian Air Force has started the online registration process for Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025. All eligible male and female Indian citizens who meet the required educational qualifications and age criteria can apply online. Below, you can check the important dates related to the the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025. Event Date Notification release date June 25, 2025 Starting of online application July 11, 2025 Last date of application July 31, 2025 Exam Date September 25, 2025 Onwards Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 online application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for Air Force Agniveervayu. Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026: Apply Online & Fees Mode of Application Online Application Fee Rs. 550 + GST Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Age Limit All the candidates aged between 17.5 years to 21 years are eligible to apply for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu. The candidates born between 02 July 2005 and 02 January 2009 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply for Agniveervayu intake 02/2026. Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria The educational qualification of the Agniveer depends on the stream for which they are applying. Refer to the table given below for detailed information about stream-wise educational qualifications:

Stream Education Qualification Science Subjects Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course). Other Than Science Subjects Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years vocational course with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.