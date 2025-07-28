UPSC CAPF ACs Admit Card 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2025 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2025. Candidates registered successfully for UPSC CAPF AC can download the admit card by visiting the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled on August 03, 2025 in two shifts across the country. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) vacancies are to be filled at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB and ITBP upsc.gov.in CAPF AC Admit Card Download 2025 The direct link to download the CAPF AC Admit Card Download 2025 is given below. The candidates set to appear in the exam can get their hall ticket using their registration number or roll number. Candidates will have to click on the provided link, to download the admit card. You are advised to take the printout of the same.

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card Download Link UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2025: What is the total number of vacancies? The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the exam for recruitment of 357 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Check the table below for force-wise vacancies. Name of Force Number of Vacancies BSF 24 CRPF 204 CISF 92 ITBP 4 SSB 33 Total 357 CAPF AC Admit Card Download 2025 Overview Earlier Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) vacancies are to be filled at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB and ITBP To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details Organization Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Post Name Assistant Commandants (ACs) Total Vacancies 357 I Exam Date August 03, 2025 Result Status Released Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Official Website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025 Schedule: Check Date and Time The UPSC CAPF Exam is scheduled to be held on 03 August, 2025 across the country. The Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2025 consisted of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Paper 1 consists of questions of General Ability and Intelligence while Paper 2 consists of questions on General Studies, Essay and Comprehension.

Candidates should note that the entry into the examination venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session.

How to Download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2025? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link given on the homepage ‘e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024’ then ‘Click Here’ given against it

Step 3: You are required to read given instructions and remember to take a print out of the admit card

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Download the admit card and take the printout of the call letter. UPSC CAPF Exam 2025 Important Instructions The candidates appearing the exam must take final notes and carry all the crucial documents at their exam venue. You are advised to follow the crucial updates as given with the admit card notice. Below are the extracts of the same-

Take print out of 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE' before downloading the e-admit card and bring the same to the centre.

It is mandatory to bring an original Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card

The entry into the exam hall shall be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session.

Only the Black Ball Point Pen is allowed to answer in the OMR sheet

In Paper 2, the medium of Essay writing should be same as opted by the candidate and allowed by the Commission.

The medium of Precise writing, Comprehension components and other communication/language skills will be English only. UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2025: Avoid to carry these things at exam venue Candidates appearing in the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2025 should note note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc. Candidates are advised not to bring banned items as Venue Supervisors will not make any arrangement for keeping these items at the Venue.