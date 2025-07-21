Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 7466 Teacher Vacancies

UPPSC has released the short notice for 7466 LT Grade Teacher Vacancies 2025. To be eligible, candidates must be between 21 and 40 years old with a Bachelors Degree and a BEd. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains and Interview. Check the details here.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 21, 2025, 12:58 IST
UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the short notice on July 15, 2025 for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025. The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment short notice has been released for 7466 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) across government secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh. The online application process is set to begin on July 28, 2025 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in and the last date to apply online will be August 28, 2025.

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 short notice is out for 7466 vacancies. To be eligible for announced vacancies, a candidate must be between 21 and 40 years old. The selection procedure includes a prelims exam of 150 questions, a mains exam and document verification. The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay of Rs 4800 along with allowances like DA and HRA.

Also Check,

UP LT Grade Vacancy 2025

UP LT Grade Salary 2025

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Short Notice

The UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 has been released on short notice, with detailed notification set to be released on July 28, 2025 at uppssc.up.nic.in. The interested candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree with a B.Ed. (except for Computer Science where a B.Ed. is optional). The important subjects with higher vacancies are Social Science (1854 vacancies), Computer Science (1673 vacancies) and Hindi (1433 vacancies). Read the short notice below.

UP LT Grade Teacher

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview

The UPPSC Teacher Recruitment 2025 was released for 7466 vacancies, with 4860 male vacancies and 2525 female vacancies. The online application procedure is set to start on July 28, 2025. Check the table below for UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Key Highlights

Parameter

Details

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Total Vacancies

7,466 (Male: 4,860; Female: 2,525; PwD: 81)

Application Dates

July 28 to August 28, 2025 (Correction Window: September 4, 2025)

Age Limit

21–40 years (as of July 1, 2025) with relaxations for reserved categories

Salary

₹9,300–34,800 + Grade Pay ₹4,800 + allowances (DA, HRA)

Selection

Prelims

Mains

Document Verification

Official Website

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

UP LT Teacher Vacancy 2025

UPPSC has notified 7466 vacancies for 18 subjects, including Social Science (1854 vacancies), Computer Science (1673 vacancies) and Hindi (1433 vacancies). Check the table below for subject vacancy distribution.

Subject

Male

Female

Total

Social Science

926

928

1854

Computer Science

898

775

1673

Hindi

696

737

1433

Science

571

474

1045

Mathematics

561

474

1035

Note: Detailed vacancy to be release with detailed notification

Eligibility Criteria for UP LT Grade Teacher 2025

Candidates interested in applying for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below
Age Limit (As of July 1, 2025)
Minimum - 21 years
Maximum - 40 years
Educational Qualification
Bachelors Degree in a relevant Subject such as Hindi, Mathematics, Computer Science, etc. from a recognised university.
B.Ed is mandatory for every subject except for Computer Science

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News