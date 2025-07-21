UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 7466 Teacher Vacancies

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the short notice on July 15, 2025 for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025. The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment short notice has been released for 7466 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) across government secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh. The online application process is set to begin on July 28, 2025 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in and the last date to apply online will be August 28, 2025.
UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 short notice is out for 7466 vacancies. To be eligible for announced vacancies, a candidate must be between 21 and 40 years old. The selection procedure includes a prelims exam of 150 questions, a mains exam and document verification. The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay of Rs 4800 along with allowances like DA and HRA.
UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Short Notice
The UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 has been released on short notice, with detailed notification set to be released on July 28, 2025 at uppssc.up.nic.in. The interested candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree with a B.Ed. (except for Computer Science where a B.Ed. is optional). The important subjects with higher vacancies are Social Science (1854 vacancies), Computer Science (1673 vacancies) and Hindi (1433 vacancies). Read the short notice below.
UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview
The UPPSC Teacher Recruitment 2025 was released for 7466 vacancies, with 4860 male vacancies and 2525 female vacancies. The online application procedure is set to start on July 28, 2025. Check the table below for UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Key Highlights
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
7,466 (Male: 4,860; Female: 2,525; PwD: 81)
|
Application Dates
|
July 28 to August 28, 2025 (Correction Window: September 4, 2025)
|
Age Limit
|
21–40 years (as of July 1, 2025) with relaxations for reserved categories
|
Salary
|
₹9,300–34,800 + Grade Pay ₹4,800 + allowances (DA, HRA)
|
Selection
|
Prelims
Mains
Document Verification
|
Official Website
UP LT Teacher Vacancy 2025
UPPSC has notified 7466 vacancies for 18 subjects, including Social Science (1854 vacancies), Computer Science (1673 vacancies) and Hindi (1433 vacancies). Check the table below for subject vacancy distribution.
|
Subject
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Social Science
|
926
|
928
|
1854
|
Computer Science
|
898
|
775
|
1673
|
Hindi
|
696
|
737
|
1433
|
Science
|
571
|
474
|
1045
|
Mathematics
|
561
|
474
|
1035
Note: Detailed vacancy to be release with detailed notification
Eligibility Criteria for UP LT Grade Teacher 2025
Candidates interested in applying for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below
Age Limit (As of July 1, 2025)
Minimum - 21 years
Maximum - 40 years
Educational Qualification
Bachelors Degree in a relevant Subject such as Hindi, Mathematics, Computer Science, etc. from a recognised university.
B.Ed is mandatory for every subject except for Computer Science
