UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 7466 Teacher Vacancies

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the short notice on July 15, 2025 for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025. The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment short notice has been released for 7466 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) across government secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh. The online application process is set to begin on July 28, 2025 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in and the last date to apply online will be August 28, 2025.

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 short notice is out for 7466 vacancies. To be eligible for announced vacancies, a candidate must be between 21 and 40 years old. The selection procedure includes a prelims exam of 150 questions, a mains exam and document verification. The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay of Rs 4800 along with allowances like DA and HRA.