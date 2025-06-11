RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Korean Vocabulary: 100+ Basic Words with Meaning to Learn Easily

Unlock Your K-Drama Experience with Essential Korean Words and Phrases. This article will introduce you to essential vocabulary that frequently appears in these shows, making your binge-watching sessions far more engaging and culturally enriching.

Jul 28, 2025, 16:48 IST
Korean Vocabulary: 100+ Basic Korean Words with Meaning for Beginners
Korean Vocabulary: 100+ Basic Korean Words with Meaning for Beginners

Hey K-Drama fans and future Korean speakers! So glad you're here. If you love hearing "annyeonghaseyo" and want to watch dramas without subtitles, you're in the right place. This isn't just a list of phrases; it's a detailed guide to get you started with Korean. Learning a new language can be tricky, especially one with a different alphabet, but this guide makes it simple. 

You'll pick up key phrases you always hear in K-Dramas and learn about the culture behind them. Think about understanding jokes that don't translate well or reacting to drama twists like a real pro. We'll cover greetings, polite phrases, questions, and fun stuff to make watching K-Dramas even better. Grab a notebook, maybe a drink, and let's dive into Korean together. Time to make those K-Drama dreams come true!

Korean Vocabulary for Beginners

Everyday Korean 100 Sentences for Beginners

S.No.

Korean (Hangul)

Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)

English Translation

1

안녕하세요.

An-nyeong-ha-se-yo

Hello. (Formal/Polite)

2

안녕.

An-nyeong

Hi. (Informal/Casual)

3

감사합니다.

Gam-sa-ham-ni-da

Thank you. (Formal/Polite)

4

고맙습니다.

Go-map-seum-ni-da

Thank you. (Slightly less formal)

5

미안합니다.

Mi-an-ham-ni-da

I'm sorry. (Formal/Polite)

6

죄송합니다.

Joe-song-ham-ni-da

I'm sorry. (More formal/apologetic)

7

괜찮아요.

Gwaen-chan-a-yo

It's okay. / I'm okay.

8

네.

Ne

Yes.

9

아니요.

A-ni-yo

No.

10

주세요.

Ju-se-yo

Please give me.

11

있어요.

Is-seo-yo

I have. / There is.

12

없어요.

Eop-seo-yo

I don't have. / There isn't.

13

얼마예요?

Eol-ma-ye-yo?

How much is it?

14

이거 뭐예요?

I-geo mwo-ye-yo?

What is this?

15

어디예요?

Eo-di-ye-yo?

Where is it?

16

언제예요?

Eon-je-ye-yo?

When is it?

17

어떻게 지내세요?

Eo-tteo-ke ji-nae-se-yo?

How are you doing?

18

잘 지내요.

Jal ji-nae-yo

I'm doing well.

19

배고파요.

Bae-go-pa-yo

I'm hungry.

20

목말라요.

Mok-mal-la-yo

I'm thirsty.

21

맛있어요.

Ma-sit-sseo-yo

It's delicious.

22

재미있어요.

Jae-mi-it-sseo-yo

It's fun/interesting.

23

피곤해요.

Pi-gon-hae-yo

I'm tired.

24

졸려요.

Jol-lyeo-yo

I'm sleepy.

25

화장실이 어디예요?

Hwa-jang-sil-i eo-di-ye-yo?

Where is the restroom?

26

도와주세요.

Do-wa-ju-se-yo

Please help me.

27

다시 한번 말씀해 주세요.

Da-si han-beon mal-sseum-hae ju-se-yo

Please say it one more time.

28

천만에요.

Cheon-man-e-yo

You're welcome.

29

축하합니다.

Chuk-ha-ham-ni-da

Congratulations!

30

생일 축하해요.

Saeng-il chuk-ha-hae-yo

Happy birthday.

31

잘 자요.

Jal ja-yo

Good night. (Informal)

32

안녕히 주무세요.

An-nyeong-hi ju-mu-se-yo

Good night. (Formal)

33

만나서 반가워요.

Man-na-seo ban-ga-wo-yo

Nice to meet you. (Polite)

34

조심하세요.

Jo-sim-ha-se-yo

Be careful.

35

알겠습니다.

Al-get-sseum-ni-da

I understand. / I got it.

36

모르겠습니다.

Mo-reu-get-sseum-ni-da

I don't understand. / I don't know.

37

실례합니다.

Sil-lye-ham-ni-da

Excuse me. (To apologize/get attention)

38

저기요.

Jeo-gi-yo

Excuse me. (To get attention, e.g., in a restaurant)

39

잠시만요.

Jam-si-man-yo

Just a moment. / Excuse me. (To pass through)

40

화이팅!

Hwa-i-ting!

Go for it! / You can do it! (Fighting!)

41

괜찮아요.

Gwaen-chan-a-yo

No problem. / It's alright.

42

저는 [이름]이에요.

Jeo-neun [i-reum]-i-e-yo

I am [name].

43

이름이 뭐예요?

I-reum-i mwo-ye-yo?

What's your name?

44

한국어를 할 수 있어요?

Han-gu-geo-reul hal su is-seo-yo?

Can you speak Korean?

45

영어 할 수 있어요?

Yeong-eo hal su is-seo-yo?

Can you speak English?

46

조금 할 수 있어요.

Jo-geum hal su is-seo-yo

I can speak a little.

47

잘 못해요.

Jal mot-hae-yo

I can't do it well.

48

좋아요.

Jo-a-yo

Good. / I like it.

49

싫어요.

Sil-eo-yo

I don't like it.

50

예뻐요.

Ye-ppeo-yo

It's pretty.

51

멋있어요.

Meo-sit-sseo-yo

It's cool/멋있어요.

52

귀여워요.

Gwi-yeo-wo-yo

It's cute.

53

어디에서 왔어요?

Eo-di-e-seo was-seo-yo?

Where are you from?

54

저는 인도에서 왔어요.

Jeo-neun In-do-e-seo was-seo-yo.

I'm from India.

55

몇 시예요?

Myeot si-ye-yo?

What time is it?

56

오늘.

O-neul

Today.

57

어제.

Eo-je

Yesterday.

58

내일.

Nae-il

Tomorrow.

59

주말.

Ju-mal

Weekend.

60

지금.

Ji-geum

Now.

61

나중에.

Na-jung-e

Later.

62

빨리.

Ppal-li

Quickly.

63

천천히.

Cheon-cheon-hi

Slowly.

64

다시.

Da-si

Again.

65

주세요.

Ju-se-yo

Please give (me).

66

[물] 주세요.

[Mul] ju-se-yo

Please give me [water].

67

[이거] 주세요.

[I-geo] ju-se-yo

Please give me [this].

68

계산해주세요.

Gye-san-hae-ju-se-yo

Check, please. (At a restaurant)

69

맛있게 드세요.

Ma-sit-ge deu-se-yo

Enjoy your meal.

70

잘 먹겠습니다.

Jal meok-get-sseum-ni-da

I will eat well. (Before eating)

71

잘 먹었습니다.

Jal meo-geot-sseum-ni-da

I have eaten well. (After eating)

72

또 만나요.

Tto man-na-yo

See you again.

73

다음에 봐요.

Da-eum-e bwa-yo

See you next time.

74

내일 봐요.

Nae-il bwa-yo

See you tomorrow.

75

잘 가요.

Jal ga-yo

Goodbye. (To person leaving, polite)

76

안녕히 가세요.

An-nyeong-hi ga-se-yo

Goodbye. (To person leaving, formal)

77

안녕히 계세요.

An-nyeong-hi gye-se-yo

Goodbye. (To person staying, formal)

78

길을 잃었어요.

Gi-reul il-eot-sseo-yo

I'm lost.

79

도와주실 수 있어요?

Do-wa-ju-sil su is-seo-yo?

Can you help me?

80

[지하철 역] 어디예요?

[Ji-ha-cheol yeok] eo-di-ye-yo?

Where is the [subway station]?

81

오른쪽.

O-reun-jjok

Right.

82

왼쪽.

Oen-jjok

Left.

83

직진.

Jik-jin

Straight.

84

여기.

Yeo-gi

Here.

85

저기.

Jeo-gi

There.

86

얼마 동안?

Eol-ma dong-an?

How long?

87

얼마나 걸려요?

Eol-ma-na geol-lyeo-yo?

How long does it take?

88

괜찮으세요?

Gwaen-chan-eu-se-yo?

Are you okay? (Polite)

89

아파요.

A-pa-yo

I'm sick. / It hurts.

90

문제 없어요.

Mun-je eop-seo-yo

No problem.

91

정말요?

Jeong-mal-yo?

Really?

92

좋아요!

Jo-a-yo!

Great! / Okay!

93

재미있었어요.

Jae-mi-it-sseot-sseo-yo

It was fun.

94

잘 했어요!

Jal hae-sseo-yo!

Good job!

95

이해했어요.

I-hae-hae-sseo-yo

I understood.

96

이해 안 돼요.

I-hae an dwae-yo

I don't understand.

97

다시 말해 주세요.

Da-si mal-hae ju-se-yo

Please say it again.

98

이름이 뭐예요?

I-reum-i mwo-ye-yo?

What is your name?

99

만나서 반갑습니다.

Man-na-seo ban-gap-seum-ni-da

Nice to meet you. (Formal)

100

[한국]을 좋아해요.

[Han-guk]-eul jo-a-hae-yo

I like [Korea].

How to Greet in the Korean Language

Greetings are the form of communication through which we meet each other. Here's some how to greet in korean language with english prounciation both formal and informal.

Korean (Hangul)

Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)

English Translation

안녕하세요

An-nyeong-ha-se-yo

Hello / Hi (formal)

안녕

An-nyeong

Hi (informal, to close friends/younger people)

반갑습니다

Ban-gap-seum-ni-da

Nice to meet you (formal)

잘 가요

Jal Ga-yo

Goodbye (when the other person is leaving, formal)

안녕히 계세요

An-nyeong-hi Gye-se-yo

Goodbye (when you are leaving and the other person is staying, formal)

안녕히 가세요

An-nyeong-hi Ga-se-yo

Goodbye (when the other person is leaving, formal)

감사합니다

Gam-sa-ham-ni-da

Thank you (formal)

미안합니다

Mi-an-ham-ni-da

I'm sorry (formal)

죄송합니다

Joe-song-ham-ni-da

I'm sorry (more formal/apologetic)

괜찮아요

Gwaen-chan-a-yo

It's okay / I'm okay

Food and Beverage in Korean

If you are looking for different vocabulary that is used for food and drinks in the Korean language. You can check the table below -

How do we pronounce different food items in the Korean language?

Korean (Hangul)

Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)

English Meaning

Bap

Cooked rice / Meal

Mul

Water

음식

Eum-sik

Food

반찬

Ban-chan

Side dishes

Guk

Soup

김치

Kim-chi

Kimchi (spicy fermented cabbage)

고기

Go-gi

Meat

소고기

So-go-gi

Beef

돼지고기

Dwae-ji-go-gi

Pork

닭고기

Dak-go-gi

Chicken (meat)

생선

Saeng-seon

Fish

채소 / 야채

Chae-so / Ya-chae

Vegetables

과일

Gwa-il

Fruit

Ppang

Bread

Myeon

Noodles

Tteok

Rice cake

계란 / 달걀

Gye-ran / Dal-gyal

Egg

밥그릇

Bap-geu-reut

Rice bowl

젓가락

Jeot-ga-rak

Chopsticks

숟가락

Sut-ga-rak

Spoon

Different Drinks in the Korean Language 

Korean (Hangul)

Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)

English Meaning

Mul

Water

주스

Ju-seu

Juice

우유

U-yu

Milk

커피

Keo-pi

Coffee

Cha

Tea

맥주

Maek-ju

Beer

소주

So-ju

Soju (Korean alcoholic beverage)

와인

Wa-in

Wine

음료수

Eum-nyo-su

Beverage / Drink (general term)

탄산음료

Tan-san-eum-nyo

Carbonated drink / Soda

얼음

Eo-reum

Ice

Everyday Objects in the Korean language

Learning about everyday objects in a different language seems interesting! Check the table below to find new vocabulary.

Korean (Hangul)

Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)

English Meaning

Jip

House / Home

Bang

Room

Mun

Door

창문

Chang-mun

Window

침대

Chim-dae

Bed

의자

Ui-ja

Chair

책상

Chaek-sang

Desk

Chaek

Book

연필

Yeon-pil

Pencil

Pen

Pen

공책 / 노트

Gong-chaek / No-teu

Notebook

시계

Si-gye

Clock / Watch

전화

Jeon-hwa

Phone

컴퓨터

Keom-pyu-teo

Computer

텔레비전 / TV

Tel-le-bi-jeon / Ti-bi

Television / TV

Ot

Clothes

신발

Sin-bal

Shoes

가방

Ga-bang

Bag

지갑

Ji-gap

Wallet / Purse

열쇠

Yeol-soe

Key

자동차 / 차

Ja-dong-cha / Cha

Car

자전거

Ja-jeon-geo

Bicycle

우산

U-san

Umbrella

거울

Geo-ul

Mirror

휴지

Hyu-ji

Tissue / Toilet paper

비누

Bi-nu

Soap

칫솔

Chit-sol

Toothbrush

치약

Chi-yak

Toothpaste

수건

Su-geon

Towel

카메라

Ka-me-ra

Camera

Basic Korean Words for Family and Friends

It is interesting to know the pronunciation of family and friends whom we see daily.

Korean

Pronunciation

English

가족

[ga-jok]

family

부모님

[bu-mo-nim]

parents

아버지

[a-beo-ji]

father

어머니

[eo-meo-ni]

mother

아빠

[a-ppa]

dad

엄마

[eom-ma]

mom

[hyeong]

older brother (when the speaker is male)

누나

[nu-na]

older sister (when the speaker is male)

오빠

[o-ppa]

older brother (when the speaker is female)

언니

[eon-ni]

older sister (when the speaker is female)

동생

[dong-saeng]

younger sibling

남동생

[nam-dong-saeng]

younger brother

여동생

[yeo-dong-saeng]

younger sister

친구

[chin-gu]

friend

남자 친구

[nam-ja-chin-gu]

boyfriend

여자 친구

[yeo-ja-chin-gu]

girlfriend

와이프

[wa-i-peu]

wife

남편

[nam-pyeon]

husband

아들

[a-deul]

son

[ttal]

daughter

Time and Date in Korean 

To effectively discuss appointments or celebrate birthdays, one must be able to communicate about time and dates.  Acquiring the vocabulary in the table below is essential for developing this crucial language skill.

Korean

Pronunciation

English translation

날짜

[nal-jja]

date

[wol]

month

[il]

specific date

오늘

[o-neul]

today

어제

[eo-je]

yesterday

내일

[nae-il]

tomorrow

올해

[ol-hae]

this year

작년

[jak-nyeon]

last year

내년

[nae-nyeon]

next year

월요일

[wol-yo-il]

Monday

화요일

[hwa-yo-il]

Tuesday

수요일

[su-yo-il]

Wednesday

목요일

[mok-yo-il]

Thursday

금요일

[geum-yo-il]

Friday

토요일

[to-yo-il]

Saturday

일요일

[il-yo-il]

Sunday

 

