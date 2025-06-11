Korean Vocabulary: 100+ Basic Korean Words with Meaning for Beginners

Hey K-Drama fans and future Korean speakers! So glad you're here. If you love hearing "annyeonghaseyo" and want to watch dramas without subtitles, you're in the right place. This isn't just a list of phrases; it's a detailed guide to get you started with Korean. Learning a new language can be tricky, especially one with a different alphabet, but this guide makes it simple.
You'll pick up key phrases you always hear in K-Dramas and learn about the culture behind them. Think about understanding jokes that don't translate well or reacting to drama twists like a real pro. We'll cover greetings, polite phrases, questions, and fun stuff to make watching K-Dramas even better. Grab a notebook, maybe a drink, and let's dive into Korean together. Time to make those K-Drama dreams come true!
Korean Vocabulary for Beginners
Everyday Korean 100 Sentences for Beginners
|
S.No.
|
Korean (Hangul)
|
Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)
|
English Translation
|
1
|
안녕하세요.
|
An-nyeong-ha-se-yo
|
Hello. (Formal/Polite)
|
2
|
안녕.
|
An-nyeong
|
Hi. (Informal/Casual)
|
3
|
감사합니다.
|
Gam-sa-ham-ni-da
|
Thank you. (Formal/Polite)
|
4
|
고맙습니다.
|
Go-map-seum-ni-da
|
Thank you. (Slightly less formal)
|
5
|
미안합니다.
|
Mi-an-ham-ni-da
|
I'm sorry. (Formal/Polite)
|
6
|
죄송합니다.
|
Joe-song-ham-ni-da
|
I'm sorry. (More formal/apologetic)
|
7
|
괜찮아요.
|
Gwaen-chan-a-yo
|
It's okay. / I'm okay.
|
8
|
네.
|
Ne
|
Yes.
|
9
|
아니요.
|
A-ni-yo
|
No.
|
10
|
주세요.
|
Ju-se-yo
|
Please give me.
|
11
|
있어요.
|
Is-seo-yo
|
I have. / There is.
|
12
|
없어요.
|
Eop-seo-yo
|
I don't have. / There isn't.
|
13
|
얼마예요?
|
Eol-ma-ye-yo?
|
How much is it?
|
14
|
이거 뭐예요?
|
I-geo mwo-ye-yo?
|
What is this?
|
15
|
어디예요?
|
Eo-di-ye-yo?
|
Where is it?
|
16
|
언제예요?
|
Eon-je-ye-yo?
|
When is it?
|
17
|
어떻게 지내세요?
|
Eo-tteo-ke ji-nae-se-yo?
|
How are you doing?
|
18
|
잘 지내요.
|
Jal ji-nae-yo
|
I'm doing well.
|
19
|
배고파요.
|
Bae-go-pa-yo
|
I'm hungry.
|
20
|
목말라요.
|
Mok-mal-la-yo
|
I'm thirsty.
|
21
|
맛있어요.
|
Ma-sit-sseo-yo
|
It's delicious.
|
22
|
재미있어요.
|
Jae-mi-it-sseo-yo
|
It's fun/interesting.
|
23
|
피곤해요.
|
Pi-gon-hae-yo
|
I'm tired.
|
24
|
졸려요.
|
Jol-lyeo-yo
|
I'm sleepy.
|
25
|
화장실이 어디예요?
|
Hwa-jang-sil-i eo-di-ye-yo?
|
Where is the restroom?
|
26
|
도와주세요.
|
Do-wa-ju-se-yo
|
Please help me.
|
27
|
다시 한번 말씀해 주세요.
|
Da-si han-beon mal-sseum-hae ju-se-yo
|
Please say it one more time.
|
28
|
천만에요.
|
Cheon-man-e-yo
|
You're welcome.
|
29
|
축하합니다.
|
Chuk-ha-ham-ni-da
|
Congratulations!
|
30
|
생일 축하해요.
|
Saeng-il chuk-ha-hae-yo
|
Happy birthday.
|
31
|
잘 자요.
|
Jal ja-yo
|
Good night. (Informal)
|
32
|
안녕히 주무세요.
|
An-nyeong-hi ju-mu-se-yo
|
Good night. (Formal)
|
33
|
만나서 반가워요.
|
Man-na-seo ban-ga-wo-yo
|
Nice to meet you. (Polite)
|
34
|
조심하세요.
|
Jo-sim-ha-se-yo
|
Be careful.
|
35
|
알겠습니다.
|
Al-get-sseum-ni-da
|
I understand. / I got it.
|
36
|
모르겠습니다.
|
Mo-reu-get-sseum-ni-da
|
I don't understand. / I don't know.
|
37
|
실례합니다.
|
Sil-lye-ham-ni-da
|
Excuse me. (To apologize/get attention)
|
38
|
저기요.
|
Jeo-gi-yo
|
Excuse me. (To get attention, e.g., in a restaurant)
|
39
|
잠시만요.
|
Jam-si-man-yo
|
Just a moment. / Excuse me. (To pass through)
|
40
|
화이팅!
|
Hwa-i-ting!
|
Go for it! / You can do it! (Fighting!)
|
41
|
괜찮아요.
|
Gwaen-chan-a-yo
|
No problem. / It's alright.
|
42
|
저는 [이름]이에요.
|
Jeo-neun [i-reum]-i-e-yo
|
I am [name].
|
43
|
이름이 뭐예요?
|
I-reum-i mwo-ye-yo?
|
What's your name?
|
44
|
한국어를 할 수 있어요?
|
Han-gu-geo-reul hal su is-seo-yo?
|
Can you speak Korean?
|
45
|
영어 할 수 있어요?
|
Yeong-eo hal su is-seo-yo?
|
Can you speak English?
|
46
|
조금 할 수 있어요.
|
Jo-geum hal su is-seo-yo
|
I can speak a little.
|
47
|
잘 못해요.
|
Jal mot-hae-yo
|
I can't do it well.
|
48
|
좋아요.
|
Jo-a-yo
|
Good. / I like it.
|
49
|
싫어요.
|
Sil-eo-yo
|
I don't like it.
|
50
|
예뻐요.
|
Ye-ppeo-yo
|
It's pretty.
|
51
|
멋있어요.
|
Meo-sit-sseo-yo
|
It's cool/멋있어요.
|
52
|
귀여워요.
|
Gwi-yeo-wo-yo
|
It's cute.
|
53
|
어디에서 왔어요?
|
Eo-di-e-seo was-seo-yo?
|
Where are you from?
|
54
|
저는 인도에서 왔어요.
|
Jeo-neun In-do-e-seo was-seo-yo.
|
I'm from India.
|
55
|
몇 시예요?
|
Myeot si-ye-yo?
|
What time is it?
|
56
|
오늘.
|
O-neul
|
Today.
|
57
|
어제.
|
Eo-je
|
Yesterday.
|
58
|
내일.
|
Nae-il
|
Tomorrow.
|
59
|
주말.
|
Ju-mal
|
Weekend.
|
60
|
지금.
|
Ji-geum
|
Now.
|
61
|
나중에.
|
Na-jung-e
|
Later.
|
62
|
빨리.
|
Ppal-li
|
Quickly.
|
63
|
천천히.
|
Cheon-cheon-hi
|
Slowly.
|
64
|
다시.
|
Da-si
|
Again.
|
65
|
주세요.
|
Ju-se-yo
|
Please give (me).
|
66
|
[물] 주세요.
|
[Mul] ju-se-yo
|
Please give me [water].
|
67
|
[이거] 주세요.
|
[I-geo] ju-se-yo
|
Please give me [this].
|
68
|
계산해주세요.
|
Gye-san-hae-ju-se-yo
|
Check, please. (At a restaurant)
|
69
|
맛있게 드세요.
|
Ma-sit-ge deu-se-yo
|
Enjoy your meal.
|
70
|
잘 먹겠습니다.
|
Jal meok-get-sseum-ni-da
|
I will eat well. (Before eating)
|
71
|
잘 먹었습니다.
|
Jal meo-geot-sseum-ni-da
|
I have eaten well. (After eating)
|
72
|
또 만나요.
|
Tto man-na-yo
|
See you again.
|
73
|
다음에 봐요.
|
Da-eum-e bwa-yo
|
See you next time.
|
74
|
내일 봐요.
|
Nae-il bwa-yo
|
See you tomorrow.
|
75
|
잘 가요.
|
Jal ga-yo
|
Goodbye. (To person leaving, polite)
|
76
|
안녕히 가세요.
|
An-nyeong-hi ga-se-yo
|
Goodbye. (To person leaving, formal)
|
77
|
안녕히 계세요.
|
An-nyeong-hi gye-se-yo
|
Goodbye. (To person staying, formal)
|
78
|
길을 잃었어요.
|
Gi-reul il-eot-sseo-yo
|
I'm lost.
|
79
|
도와주실 수 있어요?
|
Do-wa-ju-sil su is-seo-yo?
|
Can you help me?
|
80
|
[지하철 역] 어디예요?
|
[Ji-ha-cheol yeok] eo-di-ye-yo?
|
Where is the [subway station]?
|
81
|
오른쪽.
|
O-reun-jjok
|
Right.
|
82
|
왼쪽.
|
Oen-jjok
|
Left.
|
83
|
직진.
|
Jik-jin
|
Straight.
|
84
|
여기.
|
Yeo-gi
|
Here.
|
85
|
저기.
|
Jeo-gi
|
There.
|
86
|
얼마 동안?
|
Eol-ma dong-an?
|
How long?
|
87
|
얼마나 걸려요?
|
Eol-ma-na geol-lyeo-yo?
|
How long does it take?
|
88
|
괜찮으세요?
|
Gwaen-chan-eu-se-yo?
|
Are you okay? (Polite)
|
89
|
아파요.
|
A-pa-yo
|
I'm sick. / It hurts.
|
90
|
문제 없어요.
|
Mun-je eop-seo-yo
|
No problem.
|
91
|
정말요?
|
Jeong-mal-yo?
|
Really?
|
92
|
좋아요!
|
Jo-a-yo!
|
Great! / Okay!
|
93
|
재미있었어요.
|
Jae-mi-it-sseot-sseo-yo
|
It was fun.
|
94
|
잘 했어요!
|
Jal hae-sseo-yo!
|
Good job!
|
95
|
이해했어요.
|
I-hae-hae-sseo-yo
|
I understood.
|
96
|
이해 안 돼요.
|
I-hae an dwae-yo
|
I don't understand.
|
97
|
다시 말해 주세요.
|
Da-si mal-hae ju-se-yo
|
Please say it again.
|
98
|
이름이 뭐예요?
|
I-reum-i mwo-ye-yo?
|
What is your name?
|
99
|
만나서 반갑습니다.
|
Man-na-seo ban-gap-seum-ni-da
|
Nice to meet you. (Formal)
|
100
|
[한국]을 좋아해요.
|
[Han-guk]-eul jo-a-hae-yo
|
I like [Korea].
How to Greet in the Korean Language
Greetings are the form of communication through which we meet each other. Here's some how to greet in korean language with english prounciation both formal and informal.
|
Korean (Hangul)
|
Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)
|
English Translation
|
안녕하세요
|
An-nyeong-ha-se-yo
|
Hello / Hi (formal)
|
안녕
|
An-nyeong
|
Hi (informal, to close friends/younger people)
|
반갑습니다
|
Ban-gap-seum-ni-da
|
Nice to meet you (formal)
|
잘 가요
|
Jal Ga-yo
|
Goodbye (when the other person is leaving, formal)
|
안녕히 계세요
|
An-nyeong-hi Gye-se-yo
|
Goodbye (when you are leaving and the other person is staying, formal)
|
안녕히 가세요
|
An-nyeong-hi Ga-se-yo
|
Goodbye (when the other person is leaving, formal)
|
감사합니다
|
Gam-sa-ham-ni-da
|
Thank you (formal)
|
미안합니다
|
Mi-an-ham-ni-da
|
I'm sorry (formal)
|
죄송합니다
|
Joe-song-ham-ni-da
|
I'm sorry (more formal/apologetic)
|
괜찮아요
|
Gwaen-chan-a-yo
|
It's okay / I'm okay
Food and Beverage in Korean
If you are looking for different vocabulary that is used for food and drinks in the Korean language. You can check the table below -
How do we pronounce different food items in the Korean language?
|
Korean (Hangul)
|
Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)
|
English Meaning
|
밥
|
Bap
|
Cooked rice / Meal
|
물
|
Mul
|
Water
|
음식
|
Eum-sik
|
Food
|
반찬
|
Ban-chan
|
Side dishes
|
국
|
Guk
|
Soup
|
김치
|
Kim-chi
|
Kimchi (spicy fermented cabbage)
|
고기
|
Go-gi
|
Meat
|
소고기
|
So-go-gi
|
Beef
|
돼지고기
|
Dwae-ji-go-gi
|
Pork
|
닭고기
|
Dak-go-gi
|
Chicken (meat)
|
생선
|
Saeng-seon
|
Fish
|
채소 / 야채
|
Chae-so / Ya-chae
|
Vegetables
|
과일
|
Gwa-il
|
Fruit
|
빵
|
Ppang
|
Bread
|
면
|
Myeon
|
Noodles
|
떡
|
Tteok
|
Rice cake
|
계란 / 달걀
|
Gye-ran / Dal-gyal
|
Egg
|
밥그릇
|
Bap-geu-reut
|
Rice bowl
|
젓가락
|
Jeot-ga-rak
|
Chopsticks
|
숟가락
|
Sut-ga-rak
|
Spoon
Different Drinks in the Korean Language
|
Korean (Hangul)
|
Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)
|
English Meaning
|
물
|
Mul
|
Water
|
주스
|
Ju-seu
|
Juice
|
우유
|
U-yu
|
Milk
|
커피
|
Keo-pi
|
Coffee
|
차
|
Cha
|
Tea
|
맥주
|
Maek-ju
|
Beer
|
소주
|
So-ju
|
Soju (Korean alcoholic beverage)
|
와인
|
Wa-in
|
Wine
|
음료수
|
Eum-nyo-su
|
Beverage / Drink (general term)
|
탄산음료
|
Tan-san-eum-nyo
|
Carbonated drink / Soda
|
얼음
|
Eo-reum
|
Ice
Everyday Objects in the Korean language
Learning about everyday objects in a different language seems interesting! Check the table below to find new vocabulary.
|
Korean (Hangul)
|
Romanization (Pronunciation Guide)
|
English Meaning
|
집
|
Jip
|
House / Home
|
방
|
Bang
|
Room
|
문
|
Mun
|
Door
|
창문
|
Chang-mun
|
Window
|
침대
|
Chim-dae
|
Bed
|
의자
|
Ui-ja
|
Chair
|
책상
|
Chaek-sang
|
Desk
|
책
|
Chaek
|
Book
|
연필
|
Yeon-pil
|
Pencil
|
펜
|
Pen
|
Pen
|
공책 / 노트
|
Gong-chaek / No-teu
|
Notebook
|
시계
|
Si-gye
|
Clock / Watch
|
전화
|
Jeon-hwa
|
Phone
|
컴퓨터
|
Keom-pyu-teo
|
Computer
|
텔레비전 / TV
|
Tel-le-bi-jeon / Ti-bi
|
Television / TV
|
옷
|
Ot
|
Clothes
|
신발
|
Sin-bal
|
Shoes
|
가방
|
Ga-bang
|
Bag
|
지갑
|
Ji-gap
|
Wallet / Purse
|
열쇠
|
Yeol-soe
|
Key
|
자동차 / 차
|
Ja-dong-cha / Cha
|
Car
|
자전거
|
Ja-jeon-geo
|
Bicycle
|
우산
|
U-san
|
Umbrella
|
거울
|
Geo-ul
|
Mirror
|
휴지
|
Hyu-ji
|
Tissue / Toilet paper
|
비누
|
Bi-nu
|
Soap
|
칫솔
|
Chit-sol
|
Toothbrush
|
치약
|
Chi-yak
|
Toothpaste
|
수건
|
Su-geon
|
Towel
|
카메라
|
Ka-me-ra
|
Camera
Basic Korean Words for Family and Friends
It is interesting to know the pronunciation of family and friends whom we see daily.
|
Korean
|
Pronunciation
|
English
|
가족
|
[ga-jok]
|
family
|
부모님
|
[bu-mo-nim]
|
parents
|
아버지
|
[a-beo-ji]
|
father
|
어머니
|
[eo-meo-ni]
|
mother
|
아빠
|
[a-ppa]
|
dad
|
엄마
|
[eom-ma]
|
mom
|
형
|
[hyeong]
|
older brother (when the speaker is male)
|
누나
|
[nu-na]
|
older sister (when the speaker is male)
|
오빠
|
[o-ppa]
|
older brother (when the speaker is female)
|
언니
|
[eon-ni]
|
older sister (when the speaker is female)
|
동생
|
[dong-saeng]
|
younger sibling
|
남동생
|
[nam-dong-saeng]
|
younger brother
|
여동생
|
[yeo-dong-saeng]
|
younger sister
|
친구
|
[chin-gu]
|
friend
|
남자 친구
|
[nam-ja-chin-gu]
|
boyfriend
|
여자 친구
|
[yeo-ja-chin-gu]
|
girlfriend
|
와이프
|
[wa-i-peu]
|
wife
|
남편
|
[nam-pyeon]
|
husband
|
아들
|
[a-deul]
|
son
|
딸
|
[ttal]
|
daughter
Time and Date in Korean
To effectively discuss appointments or celebrate birthdays, one must be able to communicate about time and dates. Acquiring the vocabulary in the table below is essential for developing this crucial language skill.
|
Korean
|
Pronunciation
|
English translation
|
날짜
|
[nal-jja]
|
date
|
월
|
[wol]
|
month
|
일
|
[il]
|
specific date
|
오늘
|
[o-neul]
|
today
|
어제
|
[eo-je]
|
yesterday
|
내일
|
[nae-il]
|
tomorrow
|
올해
|
[ol-hae]
|
this year
|
작년
|
[jak-nyeon]
|
last year
|
내년
|
[nae-nyeon]
|
next year
|
월요일
|
[wol-yo-il]
|
Monday
|
화요일
|
[hwa-yo-il]
|
Tuesday
|
수요일
|
[su-yo-il]
|
Wednesday
|
목요일
|
[mok-yo-il]
|
Thursday
|
금요일
|
[geum-yo-il]
|
Friday
|
토요일
|
[to-yo-il]
|
Saturday
|
일요일
|
[il-yo-il]
|
Sunday
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation