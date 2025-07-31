A visual illusion is a fascinating trick our eyes and brain play on us. It happens when what we see doesn’t match reality. Our brain is constantly trying to make sense of the world using patterns, light, and perspective. But sometimes, it misinterprets the information, leading us to see things that aren't there—or to see them differently than they are. For example, a flat image may appear to have depth, or two lines of the same length may look unequal. These illusions aren’t just fun to look at—they also teach us a lot about how the brain works and how our perception can be easily fooled. It’s like the brain guessing… and getting it wrong! Are you ready for this visual illusion test? Okay, in today’s visual illusion, it is a cleverly designed sleeping orangutan in the green forest. But, unfortunately, in this image there is one glasses is there which is hidden somewhere in the image. So, can you prove you have a 140+ IQ level with 20/20 vision? Then Using Your Sharp-Eye Vision with 140+ IQ Level, Find The Hidden Glasses In the Sleeping Orangutan in the Forest—within just 7 seconds!

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the optical illusion? Okay, before starting the challenge, let's briefly review the image. This image serves as a fun visualteaserwitha unique visual Glasses hidden. In today's optical illusion challenge, it will be your test of your perception. At first glance, in this optical illusion image, it appears to be a green forest where orangutan is sleeping. The challenge is to find out the hidden glasses. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, try to find the hidden glasses in the sleeping orangutan in the forest in 7 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden glasses in the sleeping orangutan in the forest in 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden glasses in the sleeping orangutan in the forest in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for This Visual Illusion Challenge: Where is the glasses hidden in the sleeping orangutan in the forest? So, are you excited to know where is the glasses hidden in the sleeping orangutan in the forest? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now see on the chest of orangutan below his uppar-hand. There is glass where it is hidden. Source: brightside

So, now you all know where is the glasses hidden in the sleeping orangutan in the forest, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it. By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation skills and problem-solving skills.