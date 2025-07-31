TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
AIAPGET Result 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF and Answer Key - More Details Here

AIAPGET 2025 Results: The AIAPGET 2025 results for 42,075 applicants who sat the Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Siddha, and Unani exams on July 4 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Scorecards with grades, percentiles, and ranks are accessible on exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET and are essential for AACCC's following counseling. Aniket (Ayurveda) and Akshay M (Homeopathy) are among the top performers.

Siddhi Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 11:26 IST
AIAPGET 2025 Result
AIAPGET 2025 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025. On the official website, examinations.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, 42,075 applicants who took the Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Siddha, and Unani exams can now verify their eligibility status. 

On July 4, the AIAPGET 2025 exam was administered at 246 testing locations in 100 cities. Admission to postgraduate AYUSH programs at numerous institutions around the country is facilitated by this national entrance exam. NTA has released the final answer keys and category-specific cut-off percentiles in addition to the results.

How to Check the AIAPGET 2025 Result?

Candidates can access the results by following these steps:

  • Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, the official website.

  • Step 2: Select the AIAPGET 2025 scoring link from the webpage.

  • Step 3: Enter the DOB and application number.

  • Step 4: The screen will display the AIAPGET 2025 result.

  • Step 5: Access and save the scorecard in PDF format

  • Step 6: Store it securely for later use.

Those who meet the requirements can apply for admission to All India quota seats in central, government-aided, national, and deemed universities through the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).

AIAPGET 2025 Result: Details Mentioned

  • Candidate's Name

  • AIAPGET Roll Number

  • Date of Birth

  • Gender

  • Category (e.g., UR/EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PwD)

  • Photograph and Signature of the candidate

AIAPGET 2025: Toppers Names And Marks

Check the names of the top rankers, their scores, percentile, and further details:

Course

Application Number

Name

Gender

Category

PWD

Max Marks

Marks Obtained

Percentile

Ayurveda

2.5401E+11

Aniket

Male

OBC- (NCL)

NO

480

381

99.99
   

Sanjay Patil

            

Homeopathy

2.5401E+11

Akshay M

Male

OBC- (NCL)

NO

480

386

99.98

Siddha

2.5401E+11

MARI SELVI

Female

OBC- (NCL)

NO

480

304

99.86
   

K

            

Unani

2.5401E+11

Mazhar Nasir

Male

Gen- EWS

NO

480

338

99.95

Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

