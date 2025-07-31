AIAPGET Result 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF and Answer Key - More Details Here

AIAPGET 2025 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025. On the official website, examinations.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, 42,075 applicants who took the Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Siddha, and Unani exams can now verify their eligibility status.
On July 4, the AIAPGET 2025 exam was administered at 246 testing locations in 100 cities. Admission to postgraduate AYUSH programs at numerous institutions around the country is facilitated by this national entrance exam. NTA has released the final answer keys and category-specific cut-off percentiles in addition to the results.
How to Check the AIAPGET 2025 Result?
Candidates can access the results by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, the official website.
Step 2: Select the AIAPGET 2025 scoring link from the webpage.
Step 3: Enter the DOB and application number.
Step 4: The screen will display the AIAPGET 2025 result.
Step 5: Access and save the scorecard in PDF format
Step 6: Store it securely for later use.
Those who meet the requirements can apply for admission to All India quota seats in central, government-aided, national, and deemed universities through the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).
AIAPGET 2025 Result: Details Mentioned
Candidate's Name
AIAPGET Roll Number
Date of Birth
Gender
Category (e.g., UR/EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PwD)
Photograph and Signature of the candidate
AIAPGET 2025: Toppers Names And Marks
Check the names of the top rankers, their scores, percentile, and further details:
|
Course
|
Application Number
|
Name
|
Gender
|
Category
|
PWD
|
Max Marks
|
Marks Obtained
|
Percentile
|
Ayurveda
|
2.5401E+11
|
Aniket
|
Male
|
OBC- (NCL)
|
NO
|
480
|
381
|
99.99
|
Sanjay Patil
|
Homeopathy
|
2.5401E+11
|
Akshay M
|
Male
|
OBC- (NCL)
|
NO
|
480
|
386
|
99.98
|
Siddha
|
2.5401E+11
|
MARI SELVI
|
Female
|
OBC- (NCL)
|
NO
|
480
|
304
|
99.86
|
K
|
Unani
|
2.5401E+11
|
Mazhar Nasir
|
Male
|
Gen- EWS
|
NO
|
480
|
338
|
99.95
