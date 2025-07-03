Days of the Week in Spanish: Learn with Pronunciation and English Meaning

Hello Learners, A great way to start the process of learning Spanish is by mastering the basics! Speaking Spanish can help you better understand the calendars and routines of Spanish-speaking nations. It will also create new opportunities for conversation about your plans, daily activities, and even your favorite academic subjects. Develop your pronunciation and vocabulary by learning the English definitions of the days of the week and how to pronounce them correctly.
Days of the Week in Spanish with Pronunciation and English Meaning
Let's look at each day, its pronunciation, and what it means in English. Practice saying them out loud!
|
English
|
Spanish
|
Pronunciation
|
Abbreviation
|
Monday
|
lunes
|
loon-es
|
lun.
|
Tuesday
|
martes
|
mar-tes
|
mart.
|
Wednesday
|
miércoles
|
mee-air-co-les
|
miérc.
|
Thursday
|
jueves
|
hweh-ves
|
juev.
|
Friday
|
viernes
|
vee-air-nes
|
vier.
|
Saturday
|
sábado
|
sah-bah-doh
|
sáb.
|
Sunday
|
domingo
|
do-meen-go
|
dom.
How can you learn Days of the week in Spanish in a more interesting way?
-
lunes (Monday): Think of "lunar" – the moon. In many cultures, Monday is associated with the moon.
-
martes (Tuesday): This one sounds a bit like "Mars," the planet.
-
miércoles (Wednesday): This one might look a bit long, but break it down: "mee-EHR-koh-les."
-
jueves (Thursday): The "j" in Spanish often sounds like an "h" in English, so "HWEH-ves."
-
viernes (Friday): Another one with that "v" sound, like "vee-EHR-nes."
-
sábado (Saturday): This one has an accent mark over the "a," which tells you to put the emphasis on that syllable: "SAH-bah-doh."
-
domingo (Sunday): This is often a favorite day for many, and it's also connected to "Dominus" meaning "Lord" in Latin, just like "Sunday" comes from "Sun's day."
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation