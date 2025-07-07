Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations

This article provides a straightforward guide to learning the days of the week in German. It includes clear translations, simplified pronunciation guides, and useful notes, making it easy for students and beginners to quickly master this essential vocabulary for everyday conversation.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 7, 2025, 15:37 IST
Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations, Check Here
Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations, Check Here

Learning the days of the week is one of the most fundamental steps when you begin studying any new language, and German is no exception! Knowing the days allows you to schedule appointments, talk about past and future events, and engage in basic conversations. It's a crucial part of building your everyday vocabulary and quickly makes your language skills more practical.

This guide is designed to make learning the German days of the week simple and fun. We'll provide you with each day's German name, its English translation, and an easy-to-follow pronunciation guide so you can sound natural and confident right from the start. Let's dive in and master this essential German vocabulary together!

Check: Best Free Apps to Learn Foreign Languages for Students

Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations

Here's a clear and easy guide to learning the days of the week in German, along with their English translations and simplified pronunciations.

The Days of the Week (Die Wochentage)

German Day

English Translation

Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)

Notes

Montag

Monday

MOHN-tahk

Often linked to "moon day" (Mon = Moon).

Dienstag

Tuesday

DEENS-tahk

  

Mittwoch

Wednesday

MITT-vokh

Means "mid-week" (Mitt = Middle, Woche = Week).

Donnerstag

Thursday

DOHN-ners-tahk

Linked to "Donner" (thunder) / Thor's Day.

Freitag

Friday

FRY-tahk

Linked to "Freya's Day" or "free day."

Samstag

Saturday

ZAHMMS-tahk

  

Sonntag

Sunday

ZOHN-tahk

Linked to "sun day" (Sonne = Sun).

Important Notes for Practice:

  • Capitalization: In German, all nouns (including days of the week) are always capitalized.

  • "Am": To say "on Monday," "on Tuesday," etc., you use "am" before the day.

    • Example: Am Montag (on Monday), Am Sonntag (on Sunday).

  • "Jeden": To say "every Monday," "every Tuesday," etc., you add "-s" to the end of the day and use "jeden".

    • Example: Jeden Montags (every Monday), Jeden Sonntags (every Sunday).

  • Weekend: Das Wochenende (Das VOH-khen-en-deh) - The weekend.

Simple Phrases Using Days of the Week:

  • Heute ist Montag. (Today is Monday.) - Hoy-teh ist MOHN-tahk.

  • Morgen ist Dienstag. (Tomorrow is Tuesday.) - MOHR-gen ist DEENS-tahk.

  • Gestern war Sonntag. (Yesterday was Sunday.) - GESS-tern vahr ZOHN-tahk.

  • Ich arbeite am Mittwoch. (I work on Wednesday.) - Ish AR-by-teh am MITT-vokh.

  • Was machst du am Wochenende? (What are you doing on the weekend?) - Vahs mahkst doo am VOH-khen-en-deh?

Learn the German days of the week to improve your basic German vocabulary and speaking skills. Saying these words out loud and getting to know them will help you talk better and plan activities. If you use them every day, soon you'll find it easy to talk about your week in German.

Also Check: 

Days of the Week in Spanish: Learn with Pronunciation and English Meaning
Days of the Week in Japanese: Hiragana, Kanji, and Pronunciation for Beginners

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News