Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations

Learning the days of the week is one of the most fundamental steps when you begin studying any new language, and German is no exception! Knowing the days allows you to schedule appointments, talk about past and future events, and engage in basic conversations. It's a crucial part of building your everyday vocabulary and quickly makes your language skills more practical.

This guide is designed to make learning the German days of the week simple and fun. We'll provide you with each day's German name, its English translation, and an easy-to-follow pronunciation guide so you can sound natural and confident right from the start. Let's dive in and master this essential German vocabulary together!

Check: Best Free Apps to Learn Foreign Languages for Students