Learning the days of the week is one of the most fundamental steps when you begin studying any new language, and German is no exception! Knowing the days allows you to schedule appointments, talk about past and future events, and engage in basic conversations. It's a crucial part of building your everyday vocabulary and quickly makes your language skills more practical.
This guide is designed to make learning the German days of the week simple and fun. We'll provide you with each day's German name, its English translation, and an easy-to-follow pronunciation guide so you can sound natural and confident right from the start. Let's dive in and master this essential German vocabulary together!
Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations
Here's a clear and easy guide to learning the days of the week in German, along with their English translations and simplified pronunciations.
The Days of the Week (Die Wochentage)
|
German Day
|
English Translation
|
Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)
|
Notes
|
Montag
|
Monday
|
MOHN-tahk
|
Often linked to "moon day" (Mon = Moon).
|
Dienstag
|
Tuesday
|
DEENS-tahk
|
Mittwoch
|
Wednesday
|
MITT-vokh
|
Means "mid-week" (Mitt = Middle, Woche = Week).
|
Donnerstag
|
Thursday
|
DOHN-ners-tahk
|
Linked to "Donner" (thunder) / Thor's Day.
|
Freitag
|
Friday
|
FRY-tahk
|
Linked to "Freya's Day" or "free day."
|
Samstag
|
Saturday
|
ZAHMMS-tahk
|
Sonntag
|
Sunday
|
ZOHN-tahk
|
Linked to "sun day" (Sonne = Sun).
Important Notes for Practice:
-
Capitalization: In German, all nouns (including days of the week) are always capitalized.
-
"Am": To say "on Monday," "on Tuesday," etc., you use "am" before the day.
-
Example: Am Montag (on Monday), Am Sonntag (on Sunday).
-
"Jeden": To say "every Monday," "every Tuesday," etc., you add "-s" to the end of the day and use "jeden".
-
Example: Jeden Montags (every Monday), Jeden Sonntags (every Sunday).
-
Weekend: Das Wochenende (Das VOH-khen-en-deh) - The weekend.
Simple Phrases Using Days of the Week:
-
Heute ist Montag. (Today is Monday.) - Hoy-teh ist MOHN-tahk.
-
Morgen ist Dienstag. (Tomorrow is Tuesday.) - MOHR-gen ist DEENS-tahk.
-
Gestern war Sonntag. (Yesterday was Sunday.) - GESS-tern vahr ZOHN-tahk.
-
Ich arbeite am Mittwoch. (I work on Wednesday.) - Ish AR-by-teh am MITT-vokh.
-
Was machst du am Wochenende? (What are you doing on the weekend?) - Vahs mahkst doo am VOH-khen-en-deh?
Learn the German days of the week to improve your basic German vocabulary and speaking skills. Saying these words out loud and getting to know them will help you talk better and plan activities. If you use them every day, soon you'll find it easy to talk about your week in German.
