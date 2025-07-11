Learn How to Say “Hello” in 20 Different Languages!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
This article offers a fun and easy guide on how to say "hello" in 20 different languages. Perfect for travelers, students, or anyone curious about other cultures, it includes pronunciations and quick notes to help you connect globally with a simple greeting.

Jul 11, 2025, 17:02 IST
The simple act of saying "hello" is a powerful bridge between people and cultures. It's often the very first word we learn in a new language, serving as an open door to conversation, connection, and understanding. Whether you're planning a trip around the world, hoping to make new friends, or simply curious about other languages, knowing how to offer a warm greeting is an invaluable skill that instantly builds rapport and shows respect.

This guide is designed to make that initial connection effortless and enjoyable. We've compiled "hello" from 20 different languages, offering not just the translation but also a simplified pronunciation guide to help you sound natural and confident. From common European languages to fascinating Asian and African tongues, get ready to expand your global vocabulary with the most fundamental and friendly of all words!

How to Say “Hello” in 20 Different Languages

Here's how to say "hello" in 20 different languages, along with pronunciation guides and quick notes on context.

No.

Language

"Hello" (Script / Romaji)

Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)

Notes / Context

1.

English

Hello

Heh-LOH

Universal greeting.

2.

Spanish

Hola

OH-lah

Very common, informal.

3.

French

Bonjour

Bohn-JOOR

Used primarily in the daytime.

4.

German

Guten Tag

GOO-ten TAHG

"Good day," common formal greeting.

5.

Italian

Ciao

CHOW

Both "hello" and "goodbye," informal.

6.

Portuguese

Olá

oh-LAH

Common greeting.

7.

Mandarin Chinese

你好 (Nǐ hǎo)

nee-HAOW

Most common "hello."

8.

Japanese

こんにちは (Konnichiwa)

kohn-nee-chee-wah

Used primarily in the daytime.

9.

Korean

안녕하세요 (Annyeonghaseyo)

ahn-nyung-hah-SEH-yoh

Standard polite greeting.

10.

Hindi

नमस्ते (Namaste)

nah-MAH-steh

Can also mean "goodbye," used with folded hands.

11.

Arabic

السلام عليكم (As-salamu alaykum)

as-sah-LAH-moo ah-LAY-koom

"Peace be upon you," common formal greeting.

12.

Russian

Здравствуйте (Zdravstvuyte)

ZDRAHV-stvooy-tyeh

Formal.

13.

Swahili

Jambo

JAHM-boh

Common in East Africa, informal.

14.

Greek

Γεια σου (Yiasou)

YAH-soo

Informal. (Γεια σας - YAH-sahs for formal/plural).

15.

Swedish

Hej

HEY

Common and informal.

16.

Dutch

Hallo

HAH-loh

Common and versatile.

17.

Polish

Cześć

CHESHCH

Informal.

18.

Turkish

Merhaba

MEHR-hah-bah

Standard greeting.

19.

Vietnamese

Xin chào (Sin chào)

seen CHOW

Polite and general.

20.

Thai

สวัสดี (Sawadee krap/ka)

sah-wah-dee KRAP (m)/KAH (f)

Polite, speaker's gender affects ending.

Mastering "hello" in various languages is a fantastic first step in your language learning journey or for enhancing your travels. This guide has equipped you with 20 essential greetings and their pronunciations, enabling you to connect with people across diverse cultures. Keep practicing these simple yet powerful words; they're your key to unlocking new conversations and building bridges around the world!

