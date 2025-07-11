Learn How to Say “Hello” in 20 Different Languages!

The simple act of saying "hello" is a powerful bridge between people and cultures. It's often the very first word we learn in a new language, serving as an open door to conversation, connection, and understanding. Whether you're planning a trip around the world, hoping to make new friends, or simply curious about other languages, knowing how to offer a warm greeting is an invaluable skill that instantly builds rapport and shows respect.
This guide is designed to make that initial connection effortless and enjoyable. We've compiled "hello" from 20 different languages, offering not just the translation but also a simplified pronunciation guide to help you sound natural and confident. From common European languages to fascinating Asian and African tongues, get ready to expand your global vocabulary with the most fundamental and friendly of all words!
How to Say “Hello” in 20 Different Languages
Here's how to say "hello" in 20 different languages, along with pronunciation guides and quick notes on context.
|
No.
|
Language
|
"Hello" (Script / Romaji)
|
Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)
|
Notes / Context
|
1.
|
English
|
Hello
|
Heh-LOH
|
Universal greeting.
|
2.
|
Spanish
|
Hola
|
OH-lah
|
Very common, informal.
|
3.
|
French
|
Bonjour
|
Bohn-JOOR
|
Used primarily in the daytime.
|
4.
|
German
|
Guten Tag
|
GOO-ten TAHG
|
"Good day," common formal greeting.
|
5.
|
Italian
|
Ciao
|
CHOW
|
Both "hello" and "goodbye," informal.
|
6.
|
Portuguese
|
Olá
|
oh-LAH
|
Common greeting.
|
7.
|
Mandarin Chinese
|
你好 (Nǐ hǎo)
|
nee-HAOW
|
Most common "hello."
|
8.
|
Japanese
|
こんにちは (Konnichiwa)
|
kohn-nee-chee-wah
|
Used primarily in the daytime.
|
9.
|
Korean
|
안녕하세요 (Annyeonghaseyo)
|
ahn-nyung-hah-SEH-yoh
|
Standard polite greeting.
|
10.
|
Hindi
|
नमस्ते (Namaste)
|
nah-MAH-steh
|
Can also mean "goodbye," used with folded hands.
|
11.
|
Arabic
|
السلام عليكم (As-salamu alaykum)
|
as-sah-LAH-moo ah-LAY-koom
|
"Peace be upon you," common formal greeting.
|
12.
|
Russian
|
Здравствуйте (Zdravstvuyte)
|
ZDRAHV-stvooy-tyeh
|
Formal.
|
13.
|
Swahili
|
Jambo
|
JAHM-boh
|
Common in East Africa, informal.
|
14.
|
Greek
|
Γεια σου (Yiasou)
|
YAH-soo
|
Informal. (Γεια σας - YAH-sahs for formal/plural).
|
15.
|
Swedish
|
Hej
|
HEY
|
Common and informal.
|
16.
|
Dutch
|
Hallo
|
HAH-loh
|
Common and versatile.
|
17.
|
Polish
|
Cześć
|
CHESHCH
|
Informal.
|
18.
|
Turkish
|
Merhaba
|
MEHR-hah-bah
|
Standard greeting.
|
19.
|
Vietnamese
|
Xin chào (Sin chào)
|
seen CHOW
|
Polite and general.
|
20.
|
Thai
|
สวัสดี (Sawadee krap/ka)
|
sah-wah-dee KRAP (m)/KAH (f)
|
Polite, speaker's gender affects ending.
Mastering "hello" in various languages is a fantastic first step in your language learning journey or for enhancing your travels. This guide has equipped you with 20 essential greetings and their pronunciations, enabling you to connect with people across diverse cultures. Keep practicing these simple yet powerful words; they're your key to unlocking new conversations and building bridges around the world!
Also Check:
- Best Free Apps to Learn Foreign Languages for Students
- Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations
- Days of the Week in Spanish: Learn with Pronunciation and English Meaning
- Days of the Week in Japanese: Hiragana, Kanji, and Pronunciation for Beginners
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation