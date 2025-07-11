Learn How to Say “Hello” in 20 Different Languages!

The simple act of saying "hello" is a powerful bridge between people and cultures. It's often the very first word we learn in a new language, serving as an open door to conversation, connection, and understanding. Whether you're planning a trip around the world, hoping to make new friends, or simply curious about other languages, knowing how to offer a warm greeting is an invaluable skill that instantly builds rapport and shows respect.

This guide is designed to make that initial connection effortless and enjoyable. We've compiled "hello" from 20 different languages, offering not just the translation but also a simplified pronunciation guide to help you sound natural and confident. From common European languages to fascinating Asian and African tongues, get ready to expand your global vocabulary with the most fundamental and friendly of all words!