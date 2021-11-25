IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 to release soon @ibps.in, Check details here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the admit card for the prelims exam of the clerk. The candidates who applied for IBPS Clerk Prelims Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in December 2021 & January 2022. The admit card for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The structure of the Examinations which will be conducted online are as follows:

Preliminary Examination:

Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) English Language English 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability English 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability English 35 35 20 Minutes

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. The adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for the Online Main examination.

A total of 7858 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. The candidates are advised to bookmark this page, the admit card download link will be provided in this article, once uploaded.