IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 to release soon @ibps.in, Check details here

Created On: Nov 25, 2021 15:03 IST
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the admit card for the prelims exam of the clerk. The candidates who applied for IBPS Clerk Prelims Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in December 2021 & January 2022. The admit card for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of  IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.
  2. Click on the notification that reads ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and submit button.
  4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The structure of the Examinations which will be conducted online are as follows:

Preliminary Examination:

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. Of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)

English Language

English

30

30

20 Minutes

Numerical Ability

English

35

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

English

35

35

20 Minutes

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. The adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for the Online Main examination.

A total of 7858 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. The candidates are advised to bookmark this page, the admit card download link will be provided in this article, once uploaded.

 

