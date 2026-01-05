Bombay High Court Peon Salary: BHC aims to fill 887 vacancies for the Peon post. It is a wonderful chance for 7th pass candidates to start their career early. These posts ensure decent pay, allowances, and professional growth. Candidates should check the salary and job profile before applying. It helps them understand the pay structure and the duties of the role. Scroll down to learn about the Bombay High Court Peon salary, job profile, and more. Bombay High Court Peon Salary BHC Peon recruitment attracts a large number of applicants seeking stable employment. This role comes with financial security and benefits. The candidates will be appointed for this post based on their performance in the written exam, physical ability & special qualification, and interview. The appointed employees will start with a basic pay of INR 16,600 per month. Along with basic pay, they will receive several allowances in their remuneration. Knowing the pay and what the job involves can help you choose your career wisely.

Bombay High Court Peon Salary Structure The BHC Peon salary structure comprises basic pay, pay scale, allowances, gross pay, and net pay, etc. Candidates should check the pay structure in advance to avoid any confusion after the appointment. Here is the breakdown of the Bombay High Court Peon salary structure shared below: Particulars Details Pay Scale Rs 16,600-Rs 52,400 Pay Matrix level S-3 Basic Pay Rs 16,600 Allowances HRA, DA, medical benefits, etc Bombay High Court Peon Salary in Hand The Bombay High Court Peon salary in hand involves basic pay and allowances. And these two elements are then deducted from income tax, PF, etc. The starting basic pay for this role is Rs 16,600 per month. The salary can go up to Rs 52,400 per month over the years based on experience and promotion. The actual take-home salary is calculated by including the allowances.

Bombay High Court Peon Annual Package The annual package for the Bombay High Court Peon post will be approximately between INR 2 LPA and INR 6 LPA. This figure is calculated by multiplying the basic pay by 12 months. The annual package may further increase with the addition of allowances. Bombay High Court Peon Salary: Perks & Allowances The BHC Peon employees will also enjoy various allowances as per the prescribed rules. This will enhance their overall package and financial security. The list of perks and allowances is as follows: Dearness Allowances (DA)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Medical Coverage

Performance-linked incentives

Gratuity

Retirement Benefits, etc

Bombay High Court Peon Job Profile The BHC Peon role is responsible for handling multiple tasks. They must ensure the seamless operation of the court. It includes managing files, maintaining hygiene, etc. The duties included in the Bombay High Court Peon job profile are: