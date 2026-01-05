Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Bombay High Court Peon Salary 2026, In-Hand Salary, Job Profile & Promotions

By Meenu Solanki
Jan 5, 2026, 16:37 IST

Bombay High Court Peon Salary: BHC has announced 887 vacancies for the Peon post. Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 16,600-Rs 52,400. Scroll on to find out the complete High Court Peon salary structure, allowances, career growth and job profile.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bombay High Court Peon Salary
Bombay High Court Peon Salary

Bombay High Court Peon Salary: BHC aims to fill 887 vacancies for the Peon post. It is a wonderful chance for 7th pass candidates to start their career early. These posts ensure decent pay, allowances, and professional growth. Candidates should check the salary and job profile before applying. It helps them understand the pay structure and the duties of the role. Scroll down to learn about the Bombay High Court Peon salary, job profile, and more.

Bombay High Court Peon Salary

BHC Peon recruitment attracts a large number of applicants seeking stable employment. This role comes with financial security and benefits. The candidates will be appointed for this post based on their performance in the written exam, physical ability & special qualification, and interview. The appointed employees will start with a basic pay of INR 16,600 per month. Along with basic pay, they will receive several allowances in their remuneration. Knowing the pay and what the job involves can help you choose your career wisely.

Bombay High Court Peon Salary Structure

The BHC Peon salary structure comprises basic pay, pay scale, allowances, gross pay, and net pay, etc. Candidates should check the pay structure in advance to avoid any confusion after the appointment. Here is the breakdown of the Bombay High Court Peon salary structure shared below:

Particulars

Details

Pay Scale

Rs 16,600-Rs 52,400

Pay Matrix level

S-3

Basic Pay

Rs 16,600

Allowances

HRA, DA, medical benefits, etc

Bombay High Court Peon Salary in Hand

The Bombay High Court Peon salary in hand involves basic pay and allowances. And these two elements are then deducted from income tax, PF, etc. The starting basic pay for this role is Rs 16,600 per month. The salary can go up to Rs 52,400 per month over the years based on experience and promotion. The actual take-home salary is calculated by including the allowances.

Bombay High Court Peon Annual Package

The annual package for the Bombay High Court Peon post will be approximately between INR 2 LPA and INR 6 LPA. This figure is calculated by multiplying the basic pay by 12 months. The annual package may further increase with the addition of allowances.

Bombay High Court Peon Salary: Perks & Allowances

The BHC Peon employees will also enjoy various allowances as per the prescribed rules. This will enhance their overall package and financial security. The list of perks and allowances is as follows:

  • Dearness Allowances (DA)

  • House Rent Allowances (HRA)

  • Medical Coverage

  • Performance-linked incentives

  • Gratuity

  • Retirement Benefits, etc


Bombay High Court Peon Job Profile

The BHC Peon role is responsible for handling multiple tasks. They must ensure the seamless operation of the court. It includes managing files, maintaining hygiene, etc. The duties included in the Bombay High Court Peon job profile are:

  • Handling files within the court.

  • Support staff and other officials in administrative tasks.

  • Take care of the court’s hygiene and cleanliness.

  • Ensure proper seating arrangements.

Bombay High Court Peon Career Growth & Promotion

The BHC Peon position offers stable career growth opportunities. They may advance to higher posts based on experience, performance, and promotion. However, it depends on departmental policies and the availability of vacancies. The expected career progression structure is as follows:

  • Peon

  • Senior Peon

  • Clerk/Support Staff

  • Higher roles

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • What is the Bombay High Court Peon Job Profile?
    +
    The BHC Peon job profile involves handling files, assisting with administrative tasks, and more.
  • What is the Bombay High Court Peon Salary?
    +
    The BHC Peon salary ranges between Rs 16,600 and Rs 52,400.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News