Did you know that water covers more than 70% of the Earth? Geographers have identified over 50 distinct seas scattered across our blue planet. These bodies of water vary significantly in size and depth. The Philippine Sea is widely considered the largest, while the Caribbean Sea is known as one of the deepest seas. Interestingly, many seas have colourful nicknames based on their environment. For instance, the Yellow Sea gets its name from the golden sand dust that colours its waters, and the Red Sea is named for its seasonal blooms of algae. But amidst these colourful names, do you know why the black sea is called the Black Sea? This mysterious body of water sits between Eastern Europe and Western Asia. It is famous for having deep waters where almost no oxygen exists. In this article, we will take a look at the history, geography, and secrets of this fascinating sea.

Where is the Black Sea?

The Black Sea is a massive inland body of water positioned between Southeastern Europe and Western Asia. It is bordered by six nations: Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania. Physically, it is unique as the world's largest meromictic basin, meaning its deep waters are anoxic (oxygen-depleted) and do not mix with the upper layers. This creates a "dead zone" where almost no marine life survives below 150 metres.

Geologists believe it was formed roughly 7,500 years ago when rising Mediterranean waters breached the Bosphorus Strait, flooding what was once a freshwater lake—an event often linked to the Biblical Great Flood. Its name likely stems from the Ottoman Turks, who used colours to designate cardinal directions ("Black" meaning North), or from ancient sailors who feared its severe winter storms.