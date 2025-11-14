List of Top 7 Lakes That Change Colour With Seasons

Lakes that fluctuate in colour according to the seasons are among nature's most incredible phenomena on our planet. Their colours can vary from deep blues and emerald greens to brilliant pinks and flaming reds, producing stunning landscapes that look almost out of this world. A range of factors contribute to these changes, including mineral-rich sediments, glacial rock flour, algae blooms, temperature variances, and differences in the angle of the sunlight throughout the year. Some lakes can become very bright during summer when biological activity tends to peak, while others may take on subtler or deeper hues in the cooler months. Each season, nature brings travellers, photographers, and scientists alike hoping to catch a glimpse of a lake at its peak moment. Visiting these wonderful lakes provides us a different perspective on the delicate nature of balance and that beauty can be ever-changing in nature.

Top 7 Lakes That Change Colour With Seasons Here are the top 7 lakes that change colour with seasons along with the country, colour change and the season in which it changes. This list has been curated based on the data and source by Live Science. Rank Lake Name Country Original / Base Colour Seasonal Colour Change Season / Time of Change 1 Lake Hillier Australia Light Pink / Pale Pink Bright Pink / Bubble-gum Pink Summer (hot, high-salinity months) 2 Laguna Colorada Bolivia Pale Red / Rusty Brown Deep Red / Orange Dry Season 3 Lake Retba (Lac Rose) Senegal Light Pink / Greyish Blue Pink-Red Dry Season 4 Lake Pukaki New Zealand Deep Blue Bright Turquoise / Milky Blue Summer (glacial melt season) 5 Spotted Lake Canada Blue-Grey Yellow, Green & Blue "spots" Summer (evaporation period) 6 Qinghai Lake China Deep Blue Turquoise / Greenish Teal Summer & Algal Bloom Season 7 Plitvice Lakes Croatia Deep Blue Emerald Green / Turquoise Spring & Summer

1. Lake Hillier (Australia) Lake Hillier is admirable for its incredible pink colour (not seen anywhere else, even in summer). The pink hue comes from Dunaliella salina algae and halophilic bacteria which thrive in its highly saline waters. The colour tends to soften in the cooler months becoming a pale pastel hue. Lake Hillier holds firm in place amongst the foliage and the contrasting blue ocean, remaining one of the most aesthetically surreal natural wonders on Earth. 2. Laguna Colorada (Bolivia) Laguna Colorada is a shallow salt lake renowned for its reds, oranges, and browns. The colours are caused by a scattering of red algae and the composition of mineral-rich sediments that thrive in dry months. During cooler months the temperature drops and/or reading may change resulting in a softer colour (shades of pale things). AWD thousands of flamingos sprinkled in adds to the drama of the landscape, highlighting the breathtaking array of seasonal colour updates.

3. Lake Retba / Lac Rose (Senegal) Lake Retba is one of the most well-known pink lakes in the world and appears bright pinkish-red during the dry season. The lake has a high salt content resulting in a lot of halophilic algae, which are responsible for producing the red pigment. When there is bright sunlight, these pigments are intensified, resulting in the lake appearing a bright red color. During the rainy season, the lake becomes diluted and appears a light peach or bluish-grey in color. While the lake is known for harvesting salt, it remains a natural wonder all year round. 4. Lake Pukaki (New Zealand) Lake Pukaki is a beautiful glacier-fed lake that takes on colours that vary from season to season. In summer, as the glaciers melt, they discharge fine rock flour into the lake's water column. The small particles act effectively to create a "scattering" of sunlight that ultimately makes the lake a brilliant milky turquoise color.

In the winter, sediment levels in the water are lower which allows for a deeper bluer colour and clarity. The lake is visually dramatic every season of the year against a backdrop of bright mountains and bright blue skies. It is one of the top photographic and seasonally dynamic lakes in New Zealand. 5. Spotted Lake (Canada) Spotted Lake, situated in British Columbia, possesses a high mineral content and undergoes a striking transformation during the summer months. When summer temperatures rise, water within this lake evaporates without bringing all the minerals contained in the water to the surface. Following evaporation, deposits of colorful minerals are left in bright yellow, grassy green, and dazzling blue color. Varying concentrations of minerals in the water, including magnesium sulfate and sodium sulfate, account for the unique colors. In the winter months the lake fills up with water, hiding the colors and transforming the lake bed into a uniform grey-blue surface, which makes for a dramatic and striking seasonal transformation.